Myron Reed Comments on His Time in MLW and AAW, Talks Fan Reaction to Him

– Myron Reed spoke with Post Wrestling for a new interview discussing his work in MLW and AAW, plus more. Highlights are below:

On fan reaction to him: “Well the crazy thing is you’re gonna have people that respect you and you’re gonna have people that hate on you because you’re doing so much stuff in such a little bit of time, and it’s like the best of both worlds and it’s also bittersweet because you’re at this level and you’re like, ‘What do I have to do to get to the next level?’ So I’m grinding even harder than I was to get to where I’m at now — to get even further. But where I’m at now, I’m very humbled by it, you know what I mean? I thank God everyday. I’m very thankful for the position I’m in and I just got to run with it — can’t be lazy or lackadaisical.”

On AAW preparing talent for the next stage in their career: “Man, AAW is awesome. Honestly, you know how popular IWA was back in the day and how it was bringing up young talent and all that stuff? It’s pretty much like that but on a higher standard. They’re bringing in guys so if they don’t feel like you got it, you’re not gonna be there. But if you got it, it’s the chance to work with these big stars like Shane Strickland, Trevor Lee, ACH. Like all those guys were there and there’s so many more — Eddie Kingston. So many different guys that [are] on the roster that we can learn from and it pretty much takes you from being a great talent to super-stardom. It pretty much gets you ready for that next level.”

On his time in MLW: “It’s awesome. MLW is also one of those platforms that’s gonna get you exposure, it’s going to help you in front of cameras with your character work. If you ain’t ready to grind, you will be left in the backfield pretty much. You’ll be left in the back. First example: I was going there thinking — when I first started, I was just like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to have killer matches and I’ll be straight’, because I wasn’t really worried about cutting a promo or a character. I was just worried about putting on bangers, and that’s cool and all but what are you gonna do when you got six, seven minutes or whatnot and you gotta get yourself over? What are you going to do? Your cool move? You can’t do everything in five, six minutes. They’re giving us more to run with now. Picking three younger guys that have been there and we’ve all pretty much wrestled each other. We know everything about each other so we’re just in there learning and we’re taking the initiative. When there’s time, we’re just sitting in the back like, ‘Let’s go cut a promo. Can we cut a promo? Can we do something?’ Just trying to push the gimmick and push ourselves as wrestlers.”