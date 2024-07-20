– During a recent interview with Bodyslam.net, Myron Reed discussed the recent reunion of The Rascalz in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Myron Reed on The Rascalz reuniting: “Yeah man when I seen them come out I’ve seen my eyes, like, watering up. Like, it’s a really cool experience just to know that, like, pretty much what both of them went through. You know, because while they were going through it, I’m the one, like, talking to them. They’re talking to each other. It’s a lot of going through shit and finally making it to where you deserve to be at was really cool to see. As far as like, I wish I was there too type thing.”

On wishing he could be a part of it: “Of course, I wish I was there, but I know that everything that they’re doing right now, they got it under control. If they need me, they’ll call me. I’m really happy for them, like I said I’m the youngest one and I got time. I got time and I’m just growing. So, you know, when my time does come, I’m ready.”