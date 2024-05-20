Myron Reed Has Enjoyed The Talent Boom In Independent Wrestling Scene

In an interview with Fightful, Myron Reed spoke about the recent influx of talent on the independent scene and how it’s forced him to step his game up. Reed left MLW in 2023 and has been on the indies ever since, but has wrestled several talents let go from WWE in that time.

Reed said: “It’s honestly really cool to see, man. Because the past four years I was signed. As I was signed, you get to see talent get better and better, and new faces, new people. Once I got on the indies, I was just like, ‘Man, it’s time to really challenge myself and challenge other people as well.“