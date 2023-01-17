Myron Reed Reportedly Exits MLW, Is a Free Agent

Myron Reed is reportedly a free agent, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Reed, who has been with MLW since 2018 and is a former World Middleweight Champion, is done with MLW and is now a free agent.

The report notes that the parting is said to have been mutual and amicable, with Reed exiting the company on January 14th.

Reed held the Middleweight Title three times, most recently holding it for 240 days from January to September of last year.