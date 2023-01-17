wrestling / News
Myron Reed Reportedly Exits MLW, Is a Free Agent
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
Myron Reed is reportedly a free agent, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Reed, who has been with MLW since 2018 and is a former World Middleweight Champion, is done with MLW and is now a free agent.
The report notes that the parting is said to have been mutual and amicable, with Reed exiting the company on January 14th.
Reed held the Middleweight Title three times, most recently holding it for 240 days from January to September of last year.
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dax Harwood Says Bill DeMott Tried To Get Revival Fired From WWE Developmental, Praises Matt Bloom
- Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth