Myron Reed Reveals Goals For MLW Return, Wants To Take Aim At World Title

Myron Reed is back in MLW, and he wants to put Matt Riddle’s World Championship in his crosshairs. Reed spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds, where he talked about his return to the company and his goals going forward.

“The first step for me is, let’s show them who the F you are,” Reed said. “Let’s get back and show the middleweight division and how it’s supposed to be run. You have guys like [Ikuro] Kwon and Mistico, but before them, there was the Yung GOAT. I’m just reminding them. After that, we can go on and have the bigger matches that everyone wanted to see. I’m here to do everything I didn’t do last time.”

He continued, “I want to get that title. Matt Riddle, that’s top of the list. Right now, it’s establish and show people who I am in the middleweight division. Eventually, I want to get to that point. To get to that point, you have to face some of the best in the world like Donovan Dijak and Matt Riddle. You can’t forget about Hammerstone. The Yung GOAT has never gone one-on-one with Hammerstone or crossed paths with him, ever. I was there for four years and he was there around the same time. That would be something I think people want to see.”

Reed is set to battle Ariel Dominguez at MLW War Chamber.