Myron Reed Hopes To Get a Chance To Work In CMLL

Myron Reed is back in MLW, and he hopes he’ll be able to work with CMLL through the company. Reed returned to MLW at Azteca Lucha and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds, where he said he’d like to work in CMLL through MLW’s working relationship with the company.

“CMLL, I’ve never been there before,” Reed said. “I’ve been to AAA and been to Mexico, I’ve done Crash. I would definitely like to do CMLL, for sure. Right now, I’m just working as hard as I possibly can and trying to become the best wrestler, the best person, the best version of myself that I can possibly become and then let everything fall into place from there. Just keep working. Consistency.”

Reed’s return to MLW marked his first appearance in the company since 2013.