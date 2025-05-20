Myron Reed Says Lio Rush Is His Favorite Rival, Recalls MLW Feud

Myron Reed had a rivalry with Lio Rush during their MLW runs in 2023, and Reed recently looked back at the feud. Reed spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and spoke about the feud, noting that Rush was one of his favorite adversaries.

“Lio was probably my favorite rival,” Reed said. “Working with someone that was better than me at the time and I was able to grow and become the wrestler that I am today. It really helped me build those blocks to get to where I am right now.”

He continued, “The middleweight division, just being in there with different guys, being able to travel to Mexico and different places in the United States, and wrestle in front of different people. That was a big thing for me. Now, I’ve done that, and it’s time to show these people I’m a star.”

Reed made his return to MLW at Azteca Lucha.