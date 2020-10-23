Myron Reed on Why He Loves the Underground Feel for MLW, What New Fans Can Expect From MLW’s Restart

MLW World Middleweight champion Myron Reed recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast to discuss MLW’s upcoming restart. MLW will be getting back in action with #TheRestart TV tapings this month, which will be debuting on Fubo TV and DAZN later in November. During the interview, Reed discussed wanting to prove himself as middleweight champion and faces of the company for the restart, along with his plans to beat up Brian Pillman Jr. for disrespecting him. Below are some highlights.

Myron Reed on MLW’s approach to divisions and weight classes: “It gives it like an MMA type of feel, and I’m big fan of MMA-UFC. Especially because we’ve got guys that do that — Tom Lawlor, I mean, f***, Matt Riddle was here at one point. King Mo, yeah, I love it. Dominic Garrini, like, he can do some martial arts ****. I love the platform. It’s so underground feeling. It feels like where I need to be at. That’s the wrestler I am, an underground type of wrestler. I feel like I’m right at home.”

Myron Reed on Court Bauer in setting up new MLW TV deals with DAZN and Fubo Network: “I don’t know how he does it. Especially with having to be up all day, all night having to contact all these different promotional, TV deals or whatever. First of all, let me personally say that YouTube is my favorite because I get to curse and do what I like to do on YouTube, but these other ones you got to be a little bit more filtered. But other than that, DAZN and all that stuff, those are really good deals. Like I’m really excited for it because it just opens everything up for us because these are bigger sports broadcasting TV deals. Everybody’s getting exposure. MLW is getting that exposure too, and the fanbase is growing. We’re going to be on a bigger competitive level.”

His message to fans on what they can expect for MLW’s Restart: “What you can expect from me is you can expect to see Jordan [Oliver] with me at all times because we’re gang-gang, Injustice. So, you can expect to see the middleweight championship, and whether I’m out there or not, you can expect to see one of the best high-flyers in the game, one of the best middleweights in the game. Like, every match that I put is gonna be fire. There ain’t no question about it. It’s going to be topnotch. I’m trying to have match of the night, match of the show every time. So you just know you’re going to have your money’s worth regardless.”

In the full interview, Myron discusses dealing with ring rust, the craziness of being part of the last major indy show before the shutdown, who he’s looking forward to facing, his wrestling inspirations growing up, his new single, and more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Intro

1:41: On MLW’s return, seeing himself as a face of the company for their restart.

2:50: On MLW’s new deals with DAZN and Fubo providing new opportunities to expand.

3:38: On being part of the AAA/MLW show just before the shutdown, dealing with the forced time off.

6:08: On if he had any ring rust stepping back into the ring, if he feels like he’s in full ring shape.

7:26: On handling MLW’s plans for whether there will be fans or not, working without fans in attendance.

9:24: On MLW’s different weight-based divisions giving the company an MMA feel

10:26: On who he’s hoping to defend his title against, his thoughts on Brian Pillman Jr.

11:55: On the key to training safely during the pandemic, MLW’s COVID-19 compliance procedures.

14:27: On if other promotions are doing enough to safeguard talent from COVID-19.

16:25: On Court Bauer being able to negotiate new distribution deals during MLW’s shutdown.

18:39: On which wrestlers who inspired him as characters growing up.

20:13: On his message for new viewers watching MLW for the first time upon its return

21:15: On if he plans to target Dynasty and the Openweight Title.

21:34: Where to find him online.

22:54: Outro

