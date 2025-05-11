wrestling / News

Myron Reed Returns at MLW Azteca Lucha

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Myron Reed Image Credit: MLW

Myron Reed is back in MLW after making his return tonight at Azteca Lucah in Chicago. He took out Azteca 13 with a cutter, then said that the ‘young GOAT is back.’ Reed hasn’t appeared for MLW since 2023. He is a former three-time World Middleweight Champion.

