Myron Reed Returns at MLW Azteca Lucha
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
Myron Reed is back in MLW after making his return tonight at Azteca Lucah in Chicago. He took out Azteca 13 with a cutter, then said that the ‘young GOAT is back.’ Reed hasn’t appeared for MLW since 2023. He is a former three-time World Middleweight Champion.
THE YOUNG GOAT out of nowhere!
Azteca 13 has been laid out by the returning Myron Reed at Azteca Lucha! #MLWLUCHA Streaming NOW:
🐐 https://t.co/8rCqEyf1uI pic.twitter.com/tHxddFgRg9
— MLW (@MLW) May 11, 2025
🐐
🫳⁰🎤 pic.twitter.com/9ER6Ho1TQa
— MLW (@MLW) May 11, 2025
