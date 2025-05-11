Myron Reed Returns at MLW Azteca Lucha

Myron Reed is back in MLW after making his return tonight at Azteca Lucah in Chicago. He took out Azteca 13 with a cutter, then said that the ‘young GOAT is back.’ Reed hasn’t appeared for MLW since 2023. He is a former three-time World Middleweight Champion.

THE YOUNG GOAT out of nowhere! Azteca 13 has been laid out by the returning Myron Reed at Azteca Lucha! #MLWLUCHA Streaming NOW:

🐐 https://t.co/8rCqEyf1uI pic.twitter.com/tHxddFgRg9 — MLW (@MLW) May 11, 2025