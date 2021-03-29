Myron Reed Says He Was Nervous About Signing MLW Contract

In an interview with Fightful, Myron Reed spoke about how nervous he was when he signed his first contract with Major League Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On signing his MLW contract: “For me, I was living in Ohio and I was living with Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, at one point [Desmond Xavier]. All those guys are getting signed and I was like, ‘Man, I’m trying to get signed.’ So, [I started hitting promotions up] and it took a little while, but MLW got back to me and they were like, ‘Oh, man. We’ve seen your stuff and we’re fans of your work.’ Pretty much from there, the rest is history. Just figured out a contract and that’s how that went. I was nervous about signing the contract at first. So, people were like, ‘It’s non-exclusive. Blah blah blah. You can still wrestle on the indies.’ ‘Cause I thought I wouldn’t be able to wrestle on the indies. I was like, ‘I dunno.’”

On teaming with Jordan Oliver: “Honestly from the time I started I was always put in a tag team. I’ve always been in tag teams my whole wrestling career. As far as in-ring teaming, not really that hard. I felt like that was super easy to do. Especially because me and Jordan know each other from backyard wrestling. So, we were already friends before any of the MLW stuff. So, it was pretty easy for us to connect.”

On who he would have faced before the pandemic hit: “Pretty sure ACH was one of the guys. Like, [I’ve wrestled him before.] That would have been awesome as far as feud goes. Because right before the pandemic, I believe, [Kotto] and Jordan did something with King Mo and ACH. Man, I felt like that’s going to be something soon. But, like, pandemic was right around the corner.”