Myron Reed Signs New Contract With MLW

– MLW has announced that MLW World Middleweight champion Myron Reed has signed a new contract with the promotion. You can check out the full announcement below. Per the announcement, it’s a long-term deal. Reed has been a part of MLW since July 2018.

MLW and World Middleweight Champ Myron Reed signs new contract

Myron Reed inks deal with MLW.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) has come to terms with World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed on a new contract.

The 22-year old Louisville native signed a long-term deal over the holidays, officially setting the talented athlete’s future with Major League Wrestling.

“Myron has emerged as an extraordinary athlete and important voice in the sport,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO and founder. “We look forward to seeing the champ showcased in MLW as he enters his prime.”

Reed joined MLW in July 2018, signing his first deal with the organization at the age of 20. Since then, Reed has impressed the league, fans and media with his performance against some of MLW’s top ranked competitors en route to winning the World Middleweight title in Orlando on November 9.

Establishing the Injustice movement earlier this year, Reed has been an outspoken advocate with a powerful message. Now consisting of Reed, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, the trio are one of the most powerful and prominent teams in the league.

What’s next for the newly minted MLW signee? A rumored title fight in Dallas. League officials expect to make a formal announcement in the coming days with more details.

See the World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed next on Saturday night, January 11 when MLW returns to Dallas, Texas at Zero Hour.