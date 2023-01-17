wrestling / News
Myron Reed Thanks MLW & Court Bauer After Becoming a Free Agent
– In a post on his Twitter account, Myron Reed confirmed his exit from MLW after he recently became a free agent. You can read his comments below:
“I’d like to take the time to thank @MLW and @courtbauer for all they have done for me within the past 4 1/2 years. @MLW will always be remembered as one of my first real homes. With that being said The Young GOAT is now a FREE AGENT! The stars and the sky is the direction!”
