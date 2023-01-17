Myron Reed Thanks MLW & Court Bauer After Becoming a Free Agent

– In a post on his Twitter account, Myron Reed confirmed his exit from MLW after he recently became a free agent. You can read his comments below:

“I’d like to take the time to thank @MLW and @courtbauer for all they have done for me within the past 4 1/2 years. @MLW will always be remembered as one of my first real homes. With that being said The Young GOAT is now a FREE AGENT! The stars and the sky is the direction!”

I'd like to take the time to thank @MLW and @courtbauer for all they have done for me within the past 4 1/2 years. @MLW will always be remembered as one of my first real homes.

With that being said The Young GOAT is now a FREE AGENT! The stars and the sky is the direction! pic.twitter.com/Uumb9haV1H

— Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) January 17, 2023