wrestling / News

Myron Reed to Defend MLW Middleweight Title Against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis at Fightland

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Myron Reed MLW

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Myron Reed will defend his Middleweight title at MLW Fightland against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis.

MLW Fightland is set for October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will also feature the Opera Cup tournament. Also, Jacob Fatu defends his heavyweight title against Alex Hammerstone, who also puts his Openweight title on the line.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, MLW Fightland, Myron Reed, Tajiri, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading