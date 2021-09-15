wrestling / News
Myron Reed to Defend MLW Middleweight Title Against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis at Fightland
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Myron Reed will defend his Middleweight title at MLW Fightland against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis.
MLW Fightland is set for October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will also feature the Opera Cup tournament. Also, Jacob Fatu defends his heavyweight title against Alex Hammerstone, who also puts his Openweight title on the line.
As announced by @MLW's @courtbauer on today's show, Tajiri will be challenging for the World Middleweight Title against Myron Reed, Arez, & Aramis at #FIGHTLAND 👊👊
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 15, 2021
