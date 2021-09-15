Myron Reed to Defend MLW Middleweight Title Against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis at Fightland

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Myron Reed will defend his Middleweight title at MLW Fightland against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis.

MLW Fightland is set for October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will also feature the Opera Cup tournament. Also, Jacob Fatu defends his heavyweight title against Alex Hammerstone, who also puts his Openweight title on the line.