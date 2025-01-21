wrestling / News
Myron Reed vs. Trey Miguel To Headline Wrestling Revolver Event In Indianapolis
January 21, 2025 | Posted by
Wrestling Revolver is coming to the Fountain Square Theatre located at 1111 Prospect St in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, January 31, starting at 7:30 p.m. for the event called ‘Square Game’. The lineup includes:
* Revolver World Champion Myron Reed taking on Trey Miguel
* First Class (AJ Franci$, Rich Swann, and KC Navarro) facing off against Vybe Guy’s BDE and Alpha Sigma Sigma (Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs)
* A Street Fight featuring Paul Walter Hauser against Steve Maclin
Additionally, the event will showcase Revolver Remix Champion Jake Something, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, and more surprises!
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Details Emotional Backstage Moment With Nic Nemeth After TNA Genesis Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE Booked Saturday Night’s Main Event Opposite AEW All In: Texas On Purpose
- PCO Criticizes TNA Management, Says He Turned Down AEW Three Times
- Update On Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander After TNA Genesis