Myron Reed vs. Trey Miguel To Headline Wrestling Revolver Event In Indianapolis

Wrestling Revolver is coming to the Fountain Square Theatre located at 1111 Prospect St in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, January 31, starting at 7:30 p.m. for the event called ‘Square Game’. The lineup includes:

* Revolver World Champion Myron Reed taking on Trey Miguel

* First Class (AJ Franci$, Rich Swann, and KC Navarro) facing off against Vybe Guy’s BDE and Alpha Sigma Sigma (Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs)

* A Street Fight featuring Paul Walter Hauser against Steve Maclin

Additionally, the event will showcase Revolver Remix Champion Jake Something, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, and more surprises!