Myron Reed On How Winning REVOLVER Title Factored Into His MLW Return
Myron Reed says that his REVOLVER Championship run was a factor in his return to MLW. Reed won the title back in December and remains the champion. He spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and said that his title reign helped him regain his confidence.
“It’s amazing,” Reed said. “Honestly, this run as champion, shoutout to Sami [Callihan] because he’s letting me be myself and doing my own creative thing and gain that confidence that I need.”
He continued, “I feel that’s one of the big reasons in my decision to come back to MLW. Being a champion there, I’ve gotten confidence, and I was like, ‘There is a lot of stuff that I wish I could’ve done that I didn’t do in MLW.’ It definitely has a part in why I came back.”
Reed made his MLW return at Azteca Lucha.
