wrestling / News
Mysterios Appear on WWE NXT, Dominik Battles Raul Mendoza
Rey and Dominik Mysterio appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, with Dominik facing Raul Mendoza in the ring. Tonight’s episode saw Rey and Dominik show up in a backstage segment featuring Legado del Fantasma, where Escobar said he is the greatest Luchador WWE has ever seen.
The disagreements led to a match set up between Dom and Mendoza, which Mysterio won after Fallon Henley came down to counter distraction by Elektra Lopez and Briggs & Jenson joined her. Rey decked Escobar on the outside and Dominik hit the 619 and then a frog splash on Dom for the win.
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 are here! #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/66zkl0X6ja
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2022
The Mysterios are on #WWENXT!!!!@DomMysterio35 @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/7z9lnwTcmP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2022
.@reymysterio DROPS @EscobarWWE on the outside!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySbDy3rxS7
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2022
.@DomMysterio35 is jumpin' out the sky on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/qP3So9RDok
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2022
Expect the unexpected on Tuesday nights!@DomMysterio35 takes down @RaulMendozaWWE on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CUAwz5C2ff
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2022
Looks like #LegadodelFantasma can't use the numbers game this time as @reymysterio drops @EscobarWWE with a little help from #JoshBriggs, @BrooksJensenWWE, and @FallonHenleyWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lc8XRwJwFm
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show