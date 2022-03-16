Mysterios Appear on WWE NXT, Dominik Battles Raul Mendoza

Rey and Dominik Mysterio appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, with Dominik facing Raul Mendoza in the ring. Tonight’s episode saw Rey and Dominik show up in a backstage segment featuring Legado del Fantasma, where Escobar said he is the greatest Luchador WWE has ever seen.

The disagreements led to a match set up between Dom and Mendoza, which Mysterio won after Fallon Henley came down to counter distraction by Elektra Lopez and Briggs & Jenson joined her. Rey decked Escobar on the outside and Dominik hit the 619 and then a frog splash on Dom for the win.