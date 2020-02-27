wrestling / News
Mysterious Vignette on NXT Speculated to Be For Killer Kross
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
A teaser that aired during NXT has fans speculating on a Killer Kross appearance soon. WWE aired a teaser on this week’s episode that contained some general dark imagery, which fans are talking about potentially being for Kross. You can see video of the teaser below per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin.
For what it’s worth, it was reported on Monday that Kross signed for “something big” which was not just a journey through NXT. You can take a look at the video below and judge for yourself.
Here’s the Killer Kross-like tease that aired tonight on #WWENXT 👀 pic.twitter.com/6oc0dKbvnh
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 27, 2020
