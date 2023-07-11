wrestling / News
Mystery Blood & Guts Competitors Set To Be Revealed on AEW Dynamite
The two mystery competitors in the AEW Blood & Guts match will be revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that this week’s show will feature both The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club will announcing their as-yet-unnamed fifth team members for the Blood & Guts matchthat takes place on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
Khan wrote:
“This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork
Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT
With #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Don’t miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY!”
* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara/Daniel Garcia
* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage
* Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland
* Chris Jericho vs. Komander
* The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club will both reveal the fifth member of their Blood & Guts teams
