Mystery Box Battle Royal Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling issued the following announcement:

20 wrestlers will brawl in mystery box battle royal November 9 when MLW returns to Orlando

Special 4:00 bell time! Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com

ORLANDO — It will be every man for himself when 20 wrestlers brawl in a reinforced ring November 9 in Florida!

MLW today announced a 20 wrestler mystery box battle royal for MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Fans can buy tickets now at MLWgo.com.

Super heavyweights! Spectacular high flyers! Friend versus friend! Foe versus foe! It all goes down as 20 wrestlers collide in one ring at one time in Orlando.

What is a mystery box battle royal?

It is an over the top battle royal where all 20 of the participants are a mystery until they’re announced. Wrestlers won’t know who the competition is in the bout until they enter the ring!

Could old alliances could be shattered? Could new ones form? Any and everything is possible in the quest for victory in this mystery box battle royal.

Find out LIVE in Orlando on November 9.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com.

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

