Mystery Vengeance Day Teaser Hints At New Stable On WWE NXT

It looks like a new alliance is coming to NXT at Vengeance Day, as revealed in a new clip on this week’s show. Tuesday night’s episode featured another appearance of the Vengeance Day color bars from last week earlier in the show on a monitor behind Sarah Schreiber. The color bars popped up again at the end of the show, then cut to a group of four silhouetted in shadow as you can see below.

No confirmed word on who the talent may be at this time, though there’s been plenty of speculation online. Vengeance Day takes place on February 15th and airs on Peacock as well as Netflix internationally.