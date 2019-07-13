Nacion Lucha Libre Results: MVP and La Parka Break Up Fight In The Crowd (Video)

Nacion Lucha Libre held their first event on Thursday in Mexico City, Mexico, but not everything went as planned. A fight broke out in the crowd during a match involving MVP, La Parker, Alberto el Patron and Apolo. MVP and La Parka were brawling on the outside, saw what was happening and stopped fighting each other to go break things up.

MVP wrote on Instagram: “MVP fighting La Parka outside the ring. A brawl breaks out in the crowd. MVP: ‘Jefe, there is a brawl in the crowd.’ La Parka: ‘Let’s go look.’ MVP and La Parka fight over the barricade into the crowd. Security from the building is nowhere in sight. MVP and La Parka break up the fight in the crowd. Apolo and Del Rio fight their way over, but MVP and La Parka have broken up the fight. MVP and La Parka resume fighting each other back over the barricade and into the ring. Del Rio and Apolo do the same. Fight is over. Match resumes. Professionals!”

You can see results for the rest of the show below via Fightful, as well as footage of the incident.

* La Hija de Gatubela, Stephanie Vaquer & Thunder Rosa def. Lady Flammer, Reina Obscura & Sexy Dulce

* Brazo de Oro Jr., Dual & El Hijo de Dos Caras def. Batab El Guerrero, Bram & La Mascara

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno del Mal def. El Hijo de LA Park & LA Park Jr.

* Three Way Tag Team Match

La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666 & Damian 666) def. Fresero Jr. & Mr. Iguana and Relampago & The Tiger

* Rey Horus def. Bandido

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Mecha Wolf 450 def. Matt Sydal & Super Nova

* Canek & Solar I def. Heddi Karaoui & Negro Navarro

* Alberto El Patron, El Hijo del Fantasma & LA Park def. Apolo, El Mesias & MVP

Y así es como todo empieza @NacionLucha la presencia de @PrideOfMexico en el arranque fue simplemente espectacular. Un evento que marcará un parte aguas en la lucha libre sin lugar a dudas. pic.twitter.com/hsxp0rc0au — Msuarez14 (@Msuarez141) July 12, 2019