Nagayo Chigusa Hosting Seminar and Tryout in New York

– Japanese wrestling legend Nagayo Chigusa is hosting a seminar and open tryout in New York this weekend. Chigusa’s Marvelous announced that the tryout will take place at Fight The World Wrestlings in Long Island. The full announcement is below:

This August, The Legend Arrives!

Nagayo Chigusa, Fight The World Wrestling has teamed up with the Living Legend of Women’s Pro- Wrestling from Japan to host a seminar/open tryout in New York!

Would you like to Learn Japanese Strong-Style Wrestling? Would you like an opportunity to open up a new door for yourself in professional wrestling? If YES, then don’t miss this tryout that is rapidly approaching!

Wrestlers who are chosen from the tryout will be offered the opportunity to come and fight in Japan as well as given The chance to learn Japanese style wrestling in Marvelous Dojo. Please note- Marvelous will also allowing a limited number of Male wrestlers to participate in the tryouts and will also be offering those selected a chance to compete in Japan! The seminar will also feature other Marvelous wrestlers!

Marvelous, which was established 3 years ago by Nagayo Chigusa, has welcomed various incoming international wrestlers from its inception, many of whom are now succeeding in various promotions worldwide!

Here are some notable wrestlers who came to Japan and have trained in our dojo.

Renee Michelle (2016) Mae Young Classic 2017 WWE RAW 2019

Nyla Rose (2017) (2018) AEW 2019.

Aja Perea (2017) Girlfight Champion 2019 shine nova chmpion Ray Lyn – WOW 2019 Hyan Olvera Tracy(Atomic Blond) Samantha and many more!

The tryout will be hosted at Fight The World Wrestlings flagship wrestling academy location in Bohemia Long Island! We would like to thank FTW Wrestling and Bryan Idol for helping to facilitate an opportunity for up and coming wrestlers to get a chance to expand their careers to an international level!

Marvelous Seminar/Tryout Date: August 15th Place: FTW’s WORLD WRESTLING ACADEMY Time: 6:00 p.m Registration fee: $100 For further information and registration, please contact FIGHT THE WORLD WRESTLING OR BRYAN IDOL Phone 631-574-2214 e-mail address: [email protected]

Sign up at – ftw-wrestling.com/tryout

*if you want to know about Marvelous, more about Nagayo Chigusa, please check the Marvelous website at WWW.MARVELCOMPANY.CO.JP/MARVELOUS