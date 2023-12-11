Nailz, Rob Van Dam & More Added to WrestleCon 2024 Lineup

WrestleCon 2024 has added a few names to its lineup in Rob Van Dam, Nailz, Honky Tonk Man, and Sonny Onoo. The convention announced the four legends over the weekend for the 2024 iteration, which will take place in Philadelphia from April 4th through the 7th during WrestleMania weekend.

You can see the announcements below:

Yes, for the first time ever during a Mania weekend and only his second appearance ever, Nailz will be part of our weekend. pic.twitter.com/009zNZ251P — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) December 8, 2023

He's the Honky Tonk Man! pic.twitter.com/zFkAdQ2rCt — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) December 9, 2023