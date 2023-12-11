wrestling / News

Nailz, Rob Van Dam & More Added to WrestleCon 2024 Lineup

December 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2024 has added a few names to its lineup in Rob Van Dam, Nailz, Honky Tonk Man, and Sonny Onoo. The convention announced the four legends over the weekend for the 2024 iteration, which will take place in Philadelphia from April 4th through the 7th during WrestleMania weekend.

