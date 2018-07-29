The Name on the Marquee: The Great American Bash ’88: The Price of Freedom (7.10.1988)  

-This is the last big event for Jim Crockett Promotions, and sadly this is how deep a hole the company had dug by this point: They sold out the arena, got 200,000 buys, and managed to boost house show revenues on the strength of the ending (more on that when we get to it) but yet, things were so bad that they STILL had to sell the company to survive.

-WWE Network has saved its most glorious 80s-ish stock music for dubbing the opening of the show. You’d swear the words PRESS START will appear any moment as you’re listening to it.

-It’s July 10, 1988.

-We’re LIVE from Baltimore!

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & Jim Ross.

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE: ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. STING & NIKITA KOLOFF

-It stretches credibility just a bit when a tag team we’ve never seen before somehow gets deemed the #1 contenders for the World Tag Team Title. Horsemen get slugged out to the floor right away. Arn ends up in the ring with Nikita and Nikita slams Arn down while holding him in an armbar in a nice visual. Referee fir this one is longtime WWF referee Dick Woerhle, sporting flared bellbottoms and boots with a spat design on them. I like referees with pizzazz.

-Nikita just sickles both opponents out of nowhere and the crowd shits themselves, thinking that’s it right there, but he wastes time celebrating and goes for the pin too close to the ropes, so Arn survives. Sting tags in and clears the ring with a dropkick that hits both Horsemen at once. Tully finally enters tonight and gets armdragged around. Nikita goes to the mat and he’s looking really motivated tonight, tying up Tully Ron Garvin-style and twisting him around on the mat. The challengers switch without tagging, which gives us a great reaction as the Horsemen plead to the crowd about the unfairness of it, and they’re shocked that they’re getting no sympathy. Perfectly timed camera shot sees JJ looking right at us and making a “WTF?” face.

-Arn tags in and Nikita ties him up on the mat. Tully heads back in and Nikita sickles him hard enough to send both of them over the top rope. Nikita suplexes Tully back in and tries to finish it right there, but JJ breaks the pin. Nikita decides “SICKLES FOR EVERYONE!” and goes out to the floor, but JJ ducks and Nikita injures his arm on the post. So Arn is like, “Hey, hurt arms are kinda my thing!” and starts dismantling Nikita with a hammerlock. DDT looks like it’s enough to finish, but Nikita gets out at the last second. Horsemen are still destroying the arm as we get a three-minute warning on the time limit. Nikita counters the Vader bomb with raised knees and makes the hot tag, and thank God he does because Nikita’s tights are developing a severe case of Ahmed Johnson syndrome and he needs to reach back and give that singlet a good solid tug while the fans are looking at Sting kicking the Horsemen’s asses.

-With one minute to go, Sting applies a sleeper. All four men end up in the ring. Sting applies the Scorpion deathlock as time expires, and Sting & Nikita are idiots for grabbing the belts and celebrating. It’s a time limit draw. Great opener, as everyone fed off a fired-up crowd and gave them a good effort. 1 for 1.

U.S. TAG TEAM TITLE: THE FANTASTICS (Champions) vs. MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette)

-Stipulations for this one: If the Fantastics win, both members of the Express AND Jim Cornette each have to take ten lashes with a leather strap, and Jim Cornette is in a straitjacket, AND he’s locked in a shark cage and suspended above the ring for the entire match. Jim Cornette and Dick Woerhle put on an incredible pre-match performance, with Cornette not wanting to put on the straitjacket, crying, bidding a tearful goodbye to his men, agreeing to put on the straitjacket, complaining that the jacket isn’t fitted properly, offering the referee $15,000, being shocked that the NWA would actually screw him over by hiring an HONEST referee for this match, and screaming the whole way up as the cage lifts (the one part of this that I suspect is a shoot). Honestly, there’s no way this match is going to live up to the preamble.

-Bobby and Bobby start the match. Slow start, as they seem to be saving their energy for something and Eaton keeps Fulton on the mat with a side headlok. Fulton comes to life with a series of headscissors. Rogers throws dropkicks at Lane. Eaton tags back in and gets caught in an armbar. Eaton gets free as Jim Ross mentions that the Maryland State Athletic Commission is present at ringside to keep an eye on tonight’s matches (dun dun duuuuuuuuunnnn…) Double backdrop by the Fantastics. All four men are in the ring and a cute spot sees Lane take a shot to the stomach, and he bends over at just the wrong moment and accidentally backdrops his own partner.

-Midnights tag without Tommy Rogers seeing, and Eaton breaks an attempted roll-up with a bulldog. Eaton follows with a neckbreaker for two. Series of kicks by Lane, followed by Eaton with the single best-looking backbreaker you will ever see in your life. Divorce court into a hammerlock by Bobby Eaton as JR is to paint a picture with little careless mistakes that the Express has made throughout the match to show the impact that Cornette’s absence is having.

-Abdominal stretch by Lane, with Eaton adding leverage from the apron. Eaton tries to attack on the floor, but Rogers posts him. Rogers goes backs in and comes back to life, but Eaton’s too much for him, and a legdrop from the top looks like it’s enough to put Tommy away until Bobby Fulton makes the save. Midnights try the abdominal stretch again, with Lane turning it into a Russian legsweep to put Rogers into position for the rocket launcher, but Rogers raises the knees. Weirdness: the opening math has a 20-minute time limit, this match has a 30-minute time limit. Why would the US Title have a longer time limit than the World Tag Team Title?

-Tommy Rogers gets an unintentional finger to the eye and Eaton manages to pull out a chain away from view of the referee and the entire state athletic commission, and puts Fulton out with a right hand and pins him. The Midnights take back the U.S. Tag Team Titles, and since they’re heels, Dusty finishes don’t apply to them so the referee refuses to reverse the decision even after he sees the chain. Fantastics catch Cornette coming out of the cage, get him in the ring, steal Tommy Young’s belt, and whip Cornette repeatedly until the Midnights can rescue him. 2 for 2. Good match, although the feud is turning out to be diminishing returns because it was instigated by an amazing debut by the Fantastics, the Clash rematch was good but not as good as the first one, and then this one was about a rung below the Clash match.

TOWER OF DOOM: GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN, RON GARVIN, “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS, & ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering & Precious) vs. KEVIN SULLIVAN, MIKE ROTUNDA, AL PEREZ, RUSSIAN ASSASSIN, & IVAN KOLOFF (with Gary Hart & Paul Jones)

-Okay, this shitting thing. It’s a regular steel cage with a roof, and then a slightly smaller cage on top, and then an even smaller third cage on top. Two men start on top, doors open every two minutes to allow one more man from each team to enter the match, while another trap door opens on top to allow you to move to the next level down. First team to exit completely wins, but the suspense here is that Precious is “the keeper of the key” for the bottom cage and she may have been brainwashed, much like everybody who thought this match made any damn sense.

-Now, the background story is that Jimmy Garvin and his wife Precious have been terrorized by Kevin Sullivan for weeks and weeks, with Kevin basically saying Precious, or “Patty” was his before she was Jimmy’s, and that he knows a lot of damning stuff about her in the form of a folded piece of paper that he’s keeping a secret. Also, Kevin went to China, or Japan, or perhaps the Japanese section of China for all they cared to explain it, and had a vision of a Tower of Doom that existed long enough ago that the piece of paper that somebody drew it on was light brown, so you could tell how legit it was. Sullivan had the cage constructed for this Tower of Doom match in accordance with his vision. If you don’t see the problem with this match right now, allow me to point out that there are ten guys in this match and the recap of this feud involves a total of TWO of them.

-The issue is between Gorgeous Jimmy and Kevin, so obviously they belong in here. The Garvins are a tight knit family and they’ve helped each other in the past, so Ron can be shoehorned in there. Kevin and Dr. Death had a beef at the second Clash that led to Dr. Death getting involved, so that works. Mike Rotunda is a member of Kevin’s Varsity Club that Kevin sometimes pretends he gives a shit about when he’s not doing his own wacky cult leader nonsense story, so Mike’s in there. That gives us five people that make sense. The Road Warriors, Russian Assassin, and Ivan Koloff have been touting the crap out of their own issue building up to scaffold matches at house shows, but they’ve never crossed paths with Sullivan or Garvin. Al Perez has been feuding with Nikita Koloff in some of the highest-profile bathroom breaks of the 1988 house show circuit and has likewise never crossed paths with Garvin or Sullivan. So you have all this bloat tacked onto what should have been one on one in a normal cage, or at BEST a tag team match. And actually the Tower of Doom concept could have worked for a 2 vs. 2 match because you’d get this drama of one partner moving down to the next cage, which HAS to happen, but oh crap, now his partner is alone in the top cage with both opponents. That could have been something.

-The first sign that we’re going to have problems is that the top cage is completely surrounded by the lighting grid for the ring. Ron Garvin and Ivan Koloff scale the ladders to the top to start, with Steve Williams climbing to the top and Mike Rotunda waiting to enter. Williams and Rotunda, as well as referee Tommy Young, noticeably all have an iron grip on the walls of the top cage and look like they’re trying to hold it together. Koloff and Garvin throw punches and not much else because there’s really not enough room up there to do anything else.

-Two minutes elapse and Williams and Rotunda head in. Spot with a handful of powder goes way wrong and nobody catches what allegedly hapened, but Garvin slips down to the middle cage and then closes the trap door, which JR points out seems to be screwing his own teammates, in a bit of foredhadowing. Animal and Al Perez enter the top cage as Ron Garvin has already exited, and Precious went ahead and opened the door for him and let him out, so the suspense there is already dead. Koloff & Williams are slugging it out in the middle cage while Animal seems to have command over the top level clusterfuck. Hawk and Russian Assassin ente the match as Perez and Animal work their way down to the middle cage.

-Al Perez and Animal make it to the bottom as all ten men have offiially entered. Animal beats up Perez and then exits, but then…well, Perez was on the bottom level anyway, so Perez just gets up and walks out himself. What a breathtaking climax. Assassin and Koloff make it even stupider than that, as they both get to the bottom, there are no other wrestlers in the ring with them, they have a clear path to the door…and they stand there and hang out waiting for somebody to come down and fight them. So Hawk makes it down there and wouldn’t you know it, Hawk is fighting them off, so they can’t get out, and then Hawk escapes. Williams makes it to the bottom next and it appears to have been a worryingly rough landing for him, but he gets out of the ring unimpeded. The Russians get out after figuring out that, you know, they CAN, and that leaves Jimmy Garvin in there with Rotunda and Sullivan in the middle cage.

-Rotunda gets out while Garvin and Sullivan continue battling in the thrilling match that we should have had in the first place. Meanwhile, a brawl erupts between all the guys who have already escaped. They make it to the bottom and Sullivan goes after Precious, but Precious ain’t into it. Garvin works the leg and knocks Sullivan out cold with the brainbuster, and Precious unlocks the door to let her man out. Sullivan tries to stop him, but gives Jimmy a too-hard shove, and Jimmy falls to the floor, more or less winning by accident. Sullivan re-locks the cage himself since Precious is still trapped inside, and the faces make their way back up to the top and work their way down all the trap doors to save her, but they’re taking too long and Sullivan manages to get his hands on Precious, rip her clothes, and strangle her until they finally get there.

-So, to recap: confusing rules; match that couldn’t be competently shot because of their own lighting grid; they build the whole match around “Will Precious screw over her husband’s team?” and they obliterate that four minutes into a 20-minute match; guy getting his ass kicked but then exiting the cage because he was left alone in the ring; partners alone in the ring choosing not to exit for no reason, because then we wouldn’t have more stuff to do; classic NWA not-exactly-a-happy-ending where, yeah, the faces win, and then Precious totally gets sexually assaulted anyway. And they even tease the idea that Sullivan threw the match just to be alone in the ring with Precious so the faces can’t even totally take credit for the win. 2 for 3.



UNITED STATES TITLE: BARRY WINDHAM (Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. DUSTY RHODES

-Minor note: instead of being billed from Austin, Texas as usual, Dusty is billed as being from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, which I think would actually be legit at this point.

-Armdrag by Dusty to start off, and a shoulderblock makes Barry retreat to the floor, where he staggers around like he has a concussion. Dusty gets Barry in the air for a press slam and follows with a DDT. Bodypress off the top from Dusty, as he’s just whipping out everything in the early going, but it only gets two. Barry teases walking out for the intentional count-out, but heads back in and gets slapped and punched all over the place by Dusty. JJ Dillon takes an apron and does a glorious sell from it. Fight goes out to the floor but Dusty won’t give Barry anything out there either, backdropping him on the concrete and following with a clothesline.

-Windham comes back in and just starts throwing right hands out of nowhere to take control, but Dusty slingshots him back out to the concrete and slams him on the floor. Back in, Barry locks on the iron claw. Dusty fights up to his feet but Dusty hangs on and pretty much kills the move completely, then elbows out. And then Barry reapplies it. Dusty gets planted on the top rope for the superplex but he shoves Barry away and we have our second ref bump of the night–and it’s the same referee!–and Dusty mounts his comeback and drops a big elbow, but can’t get the pin. Ron Garvin strolls into the ring for seemingly no reason, then lays out Dusty with the hands of stone (to a big pop and fans openly rejoicing on camera) and Barry reapplies the iron claw as Tommy Young gets back into the ring to count his shoulders to the mat. Total ego trip by Dusty, dominating Windham and killing his finisher. If you were Ron Garvin, you’d turn on him too. 2 for 4.

-In the locker room, JJ Dillon presents Ron Garvin with a briefcase of money, and Gary Hart shows up to congratulate him.



WORLD TITLE: RIC FLAIR (Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. LEX LUGER

-Weird visual here, as Flair is wearing white tights with yellow kneepads and Luger is wearing yellow tights with white kneepads. Yin and yang. Flair throws chops and Luger just smiles at him. Hiptoss and a dropkick put Flair on the floor and he retreats over toward the table occupied by the Maryland State Athletic Commission, which, by the way, is sanctioning all of tonight’s matches, FYI.

-Back in, Luger press slams Flair and he does a big dramatic oversell over the barricade, and good lord, there’s like ten feet between the ring and the front row. This was a sold out show, they probably could have made another thousand bucks there. Flair throws another chop and Luger presses him again, with JR finessing the limited moveset as strategy by Luger. Bearhug applied. Flair escapes but Luger suplexes him for two. Big elbow by Lex gets another two. Flair avoids a second elbow and suckers Luger into a chase. They brawl on the floor and Flair takes control of the match, heading back into the ring and dropping a knee for two.

-Luger hits a flying clothesline outta nowhere for two as Tony and JR have done a fantastic job of breaking down all these little reasons that Luger hasn’t done quite enough to finish off Flair yet, chalking it up to inexperience. Flair dodges a dropkick but collapses to the mat from exhaustion. Luger fires a clothesline at Flair but makes another rookie mistake, going for the pin too close to the ropes. Flair starts going to work on the legs and clamps on the figure four. Luger rolls over to reverse it, but Flair simply breaks out of it. Luger clotheslines him out to the floor. Luger continues the beating on him, with JR keeping a running tally of press slams at this point.

-Irish whip by Luger sends Flair flipping out to the concrete. Badly bungled spot sends both guys eventually spilling over the top rope. Flair rams Luger’s face into the post. JJ rams Luger into the post, and Luger is lacerated. Kinda. Ever cut yourself shaving? Imagine that but on your forehead. Officials from the state athletic commission emerge from their chairs and start surrounding the ring as Luger makes one last comeback and applies the torture rack, and the bell sounds, with the crowd blowing the roof off the place, thinking they just saw the title change. LOL NOPE! Maryland State Athletic Commission has stopped the match due to Luger’s cut, and Ric Flair retains the title. 3 for 5. Flair did what he could and made it work.

So, the logic here was that they could build a good run of house shows from this by Luger doing the local promos for, say, Humptytown, West Virginia, and he’d remind us, “The Humptytown Athletic Commission doesn’t stop matches for blood!” and believe it or not it worked! Luger and Flair proceeded to draw really big houses for the next few months after this show, so mission accomplished. The problem was that the WWF had already figured out that PPV was the direction that the business was taking, so in the long run, those two months of house shows didn’t do the NWA any big favors.

