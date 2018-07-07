The Name on the Marquee: Madison Square Garden Presents the WWF (5.27.1988)  

-It’s May 27, 1988.

-Your hosts are the debuting Rodger Kent (because now Vince is just looking for ways to fuck with Verne) and Superstar Billy Graham.

SD JONES vs THE CONQUISTADOR

-Brilliant strategy, as we don’t know if it’s #1 or #2, and therefore Jones cannot prepare adequate strategy.

-SD tosses Conquy all over the place. SD tries to work the arm, but Conquy fights back with a forearm and Rodger calls it like wants to compete for Gorilla’s status for “weird anatomy reference expert.” Conquy targets SD’s head, and so SD unleashes the power of stereotyping to fight back with an atomic drop.

-Conquy applies a chinlock, but SD just pops up and carries him across the ring in a nice visual. Conquy keeps throwing punches and Rodger is still whipping out insane body part knowledge on commentary. I really wish they had paired up Gorilla and Rodger for one show just to see how long they could co-exist before a violent argument erupted over whether or not the solarplexis or the lateral collateral ligament was the area of the body really having a number done on it during a particular hold.

-SD begins obsessively trying to rip off the mask and comes close as it’s pretty much hanging off the Conquistador, and a view of the back of his head reveals that this one is definitely Jose Luis Rivera. Bodypress by SD off the ropes, but Conquy rolls over and pins him. By opening match standards, this was good. 1 for 1.

GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE vs GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE

-Advantage to Steele because there’s no way this one goes 15 minutes for Hammer to warm up. Hammer is now wearing the heartbreaker on his shin.

-Steele attacks with punches and tries to bite the shin guard off. Greg fights back with elbows, but Steele’s very single-minded in his approach tonight, just targeting the shin over and over again and trying to yank the guard off. Steele goes into the tights and targets Greg’s leg with the foreign object. Valentine fights back with knees to the back and tries to finish with the figure four, but Steele blocks that with the ol’ thumb in the eye. Steele still wants to get that shin guard off, and since lust pulling it off won’t work, Steele grabs the timekeeper’s hammer and tries to break it off. Valentine runs for his life and Steele gets himself DQed. 2 for 2. The shin guard actually gave George something to work with and the match actually told a story, as the Animal figured out that it was either a weapon or an actual necessary medical apparatus, and just targeted the leg relentlessly. Good match.

-Weirdness: the camera catches the commentary table at just the right angle and reveals that Gorilla is actually there, but just hanging out.

FABULOUS ROUGEAU BROTHERS vs. YOUNG STALLIONS

-Rougeau heel turn progress report: they have the tiny flags now. They offer a polite handshake to keep the illusion going.

-Jim Powers starts with Raymond, and they have a really nice exchange of countered that gets a round of applause from MSG, the “This is awesome” of its era. Powers rolls up Raymond and Raymond kicks out so hard that Powers falls out to the floor, where Jacques dusts him off, asks if he’s okay, and then Raymond holds the rope open to invite him back in.

-Everyone tags and Jacques gives Paul a condescending pat on the head. “Tony Roma” wrings the arm and monkeyflips him in return. They have a great crowd in MSG tonight, as they pop big for that flip. Raymond takes out Roma’s leg and the Rougeaus take over with double-teaming, with Jacques helpfully counting along with the referee to prove he’s not exceeding the five-count.

-Rougeaus continue dismantling the leg. Roma fights through it and takes out Jacques’ leg, and the Stallions get back at him by working the leg with similar offense. Raymond tags in and gets stuck in the Stallions’ corner and they destroy his leg too. Boston crab is applied but the Stallions do something heelish, with Powers distracting the referee as Raymond makes it to the ropes, to buy a few extra seconds for Roma to keep the hold clamped on.

-Jacques comes in and takes over, applying his own Boston crab. Roma makes the ropes and manages to flip himself over to make it a pinning combo for two. Raymond tags in and gives Roma a forearm to the back and tries to finish with a splash, but Roma raises the knees and tags out. Powers is the proverbial house of fire. All four men end up in the ring and Powers learns the harshest lesson of tag team wrestling, “Never apply a cradle during a pier-sixer, because the referee gets distracted, Raymond rolls the guys over so Jacques is on top, and the Rougeaus get the win. Rougeaus have the balls to offer a handshake after the match, and the Stallions’ dismayed faces are pretty funny. 3 for 3. Great match, with the Stallions seeing through the Rougeaus and matching them tactic for tactic.

BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs ONE MAN GANG

-Rosatti sisters have some homemade giant scissors to cheer Brutus on tonight. Beefcake takes control with right hands. Gang gets rammed into the turnbuckles while we get another shot of Gorilla Monsoon at ringside, looking like he wishes he brought a book of crossword puzzles or something.

-Beefcake works the arm until Gang rams him into the corner and clubbers. Bearhug locked on by the Gang, and they’re not falling asleep on each other, as Beefcake really FIGHTS the bearhug and Gang just attacks the back relentlessly, trying to make it work for him. Beefcake punches out. Gang lays him out and climbs the ropes, and it’s funny how MSG pre-emptively pops for Gang climbing the ropes because it’s so obvious Brutus will move.

-Beefcake lays into him with forearms and applies the sleeper. Gang breaks it the only way he can, by throwing himself over the top rope so Beefcake will crash on the floor with him, and both guys get counted out. 4 for 4. MSG is getting treated to a decent show so far. Beefcake gets a moral victory by cutting off a chunk of Gang’s mohawk afterward.

KOKO B. WARE & BRITISH BULLDOGS vs HAKU, HIGH CHIEF AFI, & BOBBY “The Brain” HEENAN

-This was supposed to be a rematch from Wrestlemania IV, but Tama quit (allegedly because he was pissed off about Sika getting fired) and it had to be an abrupt departure because the graphics for this match still say “Tama.” Luckily, they had just introduced Islander #3, High Chief Afi, who was Sivi Afi, previously seen totally failing as a Jimmy Snuka ripoff, now having half his body covered in tattoos in order to totally fail at being a Peter Maivia ripoff. We go to the Rosatti sisters’ arts & crafts corner, where they now have a Bobby Heenan toy with a noose around its neck attached to a tiny trash can. All the credit in the world to Rodger Kent on his first night on the job, for accurately calling the third heel “High Chief Afi” and going into his background story about becoming a high chief in the south Pacific after a tribal ceremony there. Dick Graham would probably just call the guy “Tama” the entire match and not notice it was a different guy.

-Koko and Heenan start. Story of sorts for the match is that Jack Tunney has formally banned the dog trainer suit Heenan wore at Wrestlemania IV and that he has to wrestle rematches in normal wrestling tights, an edict that Heenan rightly called bullshit on during an episode of Prime Time because the company has a long history of letting wrestlers wear whatever they damn well want during matches.

-Heenan stalls and Koko lies on his back and invites Heenan to get the first move. Heenan is so tentative that Koko just gets sick of waiting and attacks in the corner, giving us some glorious Heenan bumps right off the bat. Afi and Dynamite trade shoulderblocks. Dynamite fakes out Afi on the ropes and tricks him into leapfrogging air, then just clotheslines him down. Afi seems surprisingly more in his element as a heel.

-Haku and Davey Boy do some swank arm wringer counters with each other as everybody in MSG tonight has just been super-motivated during this show. Koko wins a headbutt war with Haku and connects with a glorious second-rope bodypress.

-Afi takes over with chops to the neck but gets trapped in the Bulldog corner and falls victim to double headbutts. Dynamite tries to finish Haku with a headbutt, but Heenan breaks the pin and Dynamite runs into a backbreaker off the ropes. Afi chops the neck some more and a diving headbutt by Afi gets two. Dynamite gets a fluke roll-up and Heenan breaks the pin again. Diving headbutts by Afi, and Graham wonders on commentary how many diving headbutts one man can take.

-Heenan tags in and uses the tag rope to strangle Dynamite while the partners protest, and the crowd is just completely freaking out at Heenan’s chicanery. Dynamite reverses a Haku suplex, or Hakuplex, as it should have been named, and tags in Davey Boy. Running powerslam by Davey Boy nearly finishes, but a diving headbutt by Afi breaks it. Koko tags in and throws some gorgeous dropkicks. All six men wind up in the ring, referee gets distracted, and some brass knuckles by Heenan put Koko out, and Heenan gets the pinfall over Koko and the Bulldogs for a second time. Crowd’s pissed. 5 for 5. MSG is getting one hell of a show tonight.

JERRY ALLEN vs IRON MIKE SHARPE

-Sharpe attempts a dropkick, but Allen dodges and Iron Mike goes to the floor. Criss-cross leads to a sunset flip by Allen for two. Allen armdrags Sharpe around and he goes to the floor and lands in an unoccupied chair for a rest. Allen follows with an atomic drop that will “make Iron Mike eat his supper with a mantlepiece” according to Rodger Kent, but Sharpe takes control and chokes Allen out.

-Clubbering forearms by Sharpe. Allen fights back with a dropkick, but a second rope bodypress crashes, and a final forearm blow finishes. 5 for 6. This was “eh.” Funny moment on commentary as Rodger Kent notices all the photographers at ringside and starts to name the ones he recognizes and which magazines they work for, and he is very clearly being told to stop and never finishes his thought.

-Bobby Heenan is in the ring to gloat about getting a win at Wrestlemania IV and following it with a victory at MSG. Yeah, he prides himself on managing and commentary, but if he holds two straight wins over Koko B. Ware, he thinks he should keep pursuing his wrestling career, so he just went backstage and signed an open contract for next month’s MSG show, and he’ll take any opponent that the WWF wants to give him.

WORLD TITLE: RANDY “Macho Man” SAVAGE (Champion, with Elizabeth) vs. “Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Virgil)

-Savage attacks before the bell and clears the ring before he’s even taken off his cape. He finally does take off the cape, and the referee grabs it to get it out of the ring; Savage takes a quick peek to make sure the referee is dealing with the cape, then turns around and clubs DiBiase over the head with the title belt to knock him out of the ring. Awesome.

-DiBiase comes back in and gets clotheslined right back out. Savage goes after Virgil, but the ruse doesn’t work and DiBiase is back on the run again. DiBiase is bleeding hardway from the nose somehow. He manages to knock Savage out of the ring and follows him out there with a boot to the head. Virgil tosses him back in and DiBiase goes to work. Roger Kent speculates that DiBiase is trying to break Savage’s nose as DiBiase stomps and stomps and stomps all over Savage’s abdomen.

-DiBiase keeps getting two-counts and can’t seem to put Savage away, which makes sense because I can’t remember DiBiase ever beating Savage for the title. Piledriver that Should be Barred Because It’s Going to Kill Somebody Someday (copyright Roger Kent) gets two, apparently having failed to live up to its name. Roger begins quoting Mad Dog Vachon promos on commentary in the era where that wouldn’t be terribly okay with Vince.

-Savage makes a comeback, snapping DiBiase’s neck over the top rope (which DiBiase sells in his typical awesome way). Savage charges and DiBiase ducks, sending Savage onto the floor and his arm whacks a chair on the way down. Funny bit with Savage trying to sell an arm injury as a cue to DiBiase and then Elizabeth screws it up by pulling Savage by the arm to get him back up to his feet.

-DiBiase keeps trying to put Savage away, but the champ won’t stay down. Bad camera work ruins a complex spot, with DiBiase directing the referee’s attention to Elizabeth, then Virgil dashes over and unties a turnbuckle, but Savage reverses the whip into the buckle and knocks out DiBiase. Savage tries to finish, and Virgil runs in to break the pin and end the match in a DQ. Savage unleashes a royal ass-kicking on Virgil after the bell and the crowd pop for that is just crazy. 6 for 7. Well, this was just every kind of fucking excellent.

“The Rock” DON MURACO (with Superstar Billy Graham) vs. JIM “The Anvil” NEIDHART

-Lord Alfred Hayes takes over commentary for this one. Crowd really doesn’t know how to react to this one and the last match was so white hot that burnout is setting in, so this match is probably going to lay there and die.

-Both guys jockey for position and stall a little bit. Shoulderblocks go nowhere. Test of strength applied. Anvil gets the upper hand until Muraco kicks him off. Anvil counters a corner charge by Muraco and chokes him out. Muraco fights back with a slam, and a bodypress gets two. Dropkick by Muraco. He attempts a roll-up in the corner, but Anvil just sits on him and gets three. MSG is not impressed. Finish was clumsy-looking and they never really got going anyway. 6 for 8.

KEN PATERA vs. DINO BRAVO (with Frenchy Martin)

-Frenchy tries to distract, but Patera anticipates the sneak attack and punches Dino out to the floor. Back in, Patera just applies the full nelson immediately, but Dino is able to walk to the ropes to break. Patera lights into him with forearms and a monkeyflip, and Bravo winds up on the floor again.

-Patera slams him back into the ring, but misses a corner charge, and if you’re familiar with Ken Patera’s babyface run, you should be amazed when I tell you that’s not the finish. Piledriver by Dino. He tries a full nelson, but Patera breaks it immediately and whips him into the corner. Patera tries another monkeyflip but Dino turns it into an inverted atomic drop for two.

-Dino boots Patera out to the floor, where Frenchy attacks while he sees an opening. Back in, Patera gets his second wind and slams Dino down for two. Patera goes for a series of pinfalls here but Dino hangs in there. Patera applies the full nelson, but Dino makes the ropes again, Patera gets distracted by Frenchy, and Dino sneaks up with a side slam for three. 7 for 9. That was pretty decent, as both guys showed up with a ton of energy and just went non-stop. Somebody must have brought the good stuff to the locker room tonight.

-Howard Finkel runs down the card for the June 25 card at MSG. A WWF newcomer named the Big Bossman will make his MSG debut. George Steele and Greg Valentine will have a no-DQ rematch. Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase will meet once more…in a steel cage! And Howard has one final match to announce….somebody has already signed Bobby Heenan’s open contract, and he has told the WWF that he’s had a specially made weasel suit and that he’ll force Heenan to wear it after defeating him…it’s THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR! Heenan storms to the ring in a rage and protests the announcement.

-By the way, can we all take a moment to appreciate the substance of this announcement and marvel that Ultimate Warrior, who’s not on tonight’s card, was apparently watching from home, heard about Heenan’s open contract, went straight to his sewing machine, made a man-sized weasel suit, then drove to MSG and signed the contract?

JUNKYARD DOG vs OUTLAW RON BASS

-Bass attacks during JYD’s entrance, which is stupid because he enters wearing a chain, so JYD just punches the hell out of him with the chain and then uses it to hang Bass over the top rope. Rolling headbutts cause Bass to retract himself into the corner and go balls-first into the post. Bass demands a test of strength, but JYD boots him and headbutts him.

-Bass takes over and applies a chinlock. JYD hangs on so Bass puts the boots to him. Crowd is visibly leaving in droves during this match. JYD gets clotheslined down and Bass stomps away at him. Slam by Bass, but JYD holds on through the impact and rolls Bass over to turn it into a three-count. “A pound of air,” as Sgt. Joe Friday would say. Funny match to watch just to see the fans hauling ass out of there like the match was happening on the Titanic. 7 for 10.

