The Name on the Marquee: Mid-South Wrestling (1.23.1982)  

-Nice bonus from the Network, as this episode is preceded by the thirty-second promo for the local stations to use for this week’s episode.

-Originally aired January 23, 1982.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce & Bill Watts.



BRIAN BLAIR vs. TOM RENESTO

-Waistlock takedown by Renesto. Blair responds with a fireman’s carry takedown and works the arm. Armdrags by Blair. Renesto kicks out of a roll-up with authority and Blair crashes into the turnbuckle. Slam and a kneedrop, and the abdominal stretch roll-up finishes.

-Oh, neat, we get an angle that apparently came from the episode that the Network is missing. Iron Sheik gets a pin over Zapata when Skandar Akbar suddenly passes the manager chair into the ring and Sheik sits down as Akbar goes to the commentary table and declares that the jobbers are an insult to a truly talented wrestler, and Sheik is going on a sit-down strike, vowing not to leave the ring until he gets the Junkyard Dog. Matchmaker Grizzly Smith promptly goes to JYD and JYD agrees to the match to end the strike quickly.

JUNKYARD DOG vs. THE IRON SHEIK (with Skandar Akbar)

-From two weeks ago. Right hands by Dog get a quick two-count. Cradle by JYD gets another two. Akbar distracts JYD and Sheik back suplexes him. JYD rebounds right away with a big clothesline for two. Akbar climbs into the ring and accidentally gets a pointed boot to the face as JYD sets up the Thump, so Akbar is knocked out of the ring, and JYD just rolls up the Sheik for three.

-So that brings us to this week. Skandar Akbar demanded a rematch for his man, so we’re off to ringside for Sheik/Dog II: Payback.

-But wait! Skandar is in the ring alone. Sheik has been called back to Iran by the Ayatollah, so the match isn’t happening. You’d think this is setting something up, but in fact, the Sheik had moved onto the Florida territory and never returned. Then why even tout the rematch, just show him jobbing to JYD and let that be his burial.

-So we’re off to more footage from the missing episode! Damn, that makes up for it, I guess.

SAMOAN WARRIORS (with Ernie Ladd) vs. JESSE BARR & TOMMY WRIGHT

-Ada headbutts Wright. Sika adds a chokehold. Samoans tag frequently and stay on Wright. Wright sees an opening and just DIVES to the corner to tag in Barr. Afa misses a diving headbutt and Barr selfishly tags in his already thoroughly battered partner. It’s a little late for YOUR side to try frequent tags, Jesse. Samoans go back to dismantling Wright, and the Samoan drop ends it. Absolutely no idea why this match merited an encore, although I hope Barr learned his lesson about messing with Polynesian wrestlers.



MIKE GEORGE vs. CARLOS ZAPATA

-George slams Zapata around and applies a side headlock. Backdrop by George, and the Russian legsweep finishes.



MISSISSIPPI TITLE: BOB ORTON, JR. (Champion) vs. MR. OLYMPIA

-Hiptoss by Olympia, and he keeps Orton on the mat with headscissors. And because we’re in an era where they actually cared enough to explain this stuff, Bill Watts explains that, although they’re in Louisiana, the Mississippi State Athletic Commission gave them permission to have a title match. Orton does an awesome counter of the headscissors, fighting to his feet and keeping Olympia’s legs wrapped around him, and then just airplane spinning him. Olympia hiptosses and dropkicks Orton, and Orton is just a bumping machine for the man, getting monkeyflipped and slammed. He repeatedly tries to slide out to the floor for a breather but Olympia keeps dragging him by the hair back into the ring.

-Irish whip by Olympia, but Orton just wallops him with a forearm to stop him mid-charge. Olympia tries a roll-up and they have a series of rapid-fire counters until Olympia catches Orton coming off the ropes with a sleeper…for the WIN! Olympia wins the Mississippi Title out of nowhere in a random TV match! And a decent one too.



TED DIBIASE & DICK MURDOCH vs. PAUL ORNDORFF & BOB ROOP

-Murdoch & Roop start off, and it goes nowhere until DiBiase just blindsides Roop with an elbow and lets Murdoch take control. DiBiase tags in behind Roop’s back and Murdoch distracts his opponent while DiBiase sneaks up with a dropkick. Orndorff heads in and runs into a powerslam. DiBiase applies the figure four, but Orndorff hangs on and rolls over to reverse it, but DiBiase reverses right back to demonstrate that it’s possible to do that. Roop gets desperate and drops an elbow to break the old and we have all four men in the ring.

-Referee gets bumped out to the floor and Bob Orton dashes into the ring and piledrives DiBiase while Murdoch gets double-teamed and I smell another classic intricate finish from Bill Watts. So Orndorff, who, according to Watts, has a long history of stealing moves perfected by other men, sees how effective Orton’s piledriver is and decides to try one of his own. Orton heads up to the top rope to set up something while Murdoch backdrops Roop over the top rope. Murdoch stops the piledriver, then superplexes Orton off the top rope. DiBiase punches Orndorff out of the ring, which leaves Orton alone in the ring with the two faces, and as the dazed referee makes it back into the ring, Murdoch pins Orton snugly enough that the referee doesn’t notice it’s Orton and just counts the pin, giving DiBiase and Murdoch the win. Post-match scene is pretty funny, with the heels trying to plead their case, as Watts just completely laughs them off because they can’t plead their case to the referee unless they totally implicate themselves, so they’re just totally stuck with the loss.



ED WISKOWSKI vs. TERRY DANIELS

-Knees and a forearm by Wiskowski. Daniels rolls up Wiskowski out of nowhere and then manages to armdrag him. Front facelock by Wiskowski to neutralize Daniels’ onslaught. Faceplant from the top rope by Wiskowski, and the backbreaker finishes Daniels off.

BILLY ASH vs. FRANK MONTE

This is a standby match. There is a realism and logic to this. They’re basically “out of matches” for this week but they still have TV time remaining, so they’re throwing two jobbers out there to run out the clock.

-Ash gets Monte down to the mat. Monte comes back and tries to work the arm. Ash tries a hammerlock, Monte reverses and turns it into an armbar. Fisticuffs exchanged, and Monte sunset flips Ash with 30 seconds remaining in the show, but he an only get a two-count. Monte throws dropkicks, but the bell sounds, so our TV time is up! Good showing by the two up-and-comers here.