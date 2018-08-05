The Name on the Marquee: Mid-South Wrestling (2.13.1982)  

-Originally aired February 13, 1982.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce and Skandar Akbar. Akbar talks about the incident with Ernie Ladd last week and puts forth a theory that Ernie Ladd’s shenanigans led to the abrupt disappearance of the Iron Sheik from Mid-South Wrestling.

-We re-watch the entire Ernie Ladd drama from last week. Skandar Akbar says his mystery man is 455 pounds, and refuses to identify him by any name other than “The One Man Wrecking Crew.” Mmm…One Man works, but is there something snappier and more to the point than Wrecking Crew they could use for the rest of his name?

WILD SAMOANS (Tag Team Champions, with Skandar Akbar) vs. RICK FERRARA & BILLY ASH

-Afa goes to Ash’s eyes and the Samoans take him down with double elbows. Ferrera tags in and throws a flurry of punches, but Afa just shakes it off, and the Samoan Drop finishes with ease.

BRIAN BLAIR vs. #1 PAUL ORNDORFF

-Orndorff is apparently workshopping a nickname this week. Lock-ups go nowhere and Orndorff politely shakes hands, apparently because he respects fellow Tampa native Blair. Blair gets the better of Orndorff with some amateur moves. Orndorff goes to a hammerlock and gets Blair on the mat, but Blair manages to get behind Orndorff and turn it into a bridge for two. They do a fast-paced sequence that leads to a near-fall, and the crowd breaks into a round of applause at the end of it, which is so fascinating to see in the era before people flung around the word “workrate.”

-Knee to the head by Orndorff gets two. He charges at Blair and Blair sunset flips him for two. Orndorff throws forearms and Boyd Pierce is shocked at how cleanly Orndorff has been wrestling this match. Blair throws forearms at Orndorff, but they get tied up together near the ropes and spill over the top and onto the concrete. Orndorff recovers first and makes it back in. He teases going back out to attack Blair, but then decides not to. Blair is still hurt, but Orndorff gets tired of waiting, so he finally just grabs Blair by the hair to bring him back in, and finishes him off with a knee from the second rope. Good match, and see, this is why I love going into these old shows with limited knowledge of history. I don’t know where they’re going with this, but I’m genuinely intrigued by how not-heelish Orndorff was throughout the bout, winning the match with the minimum amount of effort he needed and not making any effort to injure Blair, even when he had an opening to do so.



LOUISIANA TITLE: JUNKYARD DOG (Champion) vs. BOB ROOP

-The suspense here is that Mid-South is on a wacky hot streak of title changes happening at the TV tapings, so it seems like the odds are against JYD.

-JYD slams Roop to start. Roop bounces right up and tries a full nelson, but JYD flexes out of it. Roop tries again, using handfuls of hair this time and dragging Dog over to the corner to ram his head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. This isn’t the WWF, so that actually hurts Dog, but he manages to fling Roop off of him. Roop throws right hands at Dog, but Roop gives them right back and gets a two-count.

-Roop goes to the floor to stall, but this is Mid-South so three seconds is long enough to qualify as stalling, and then Roop heads back in. Fistfight erupts and Roop gets his foot tangled in the ropes as he tumbles to the floor. Saturday Night’s Main Event booking now, as Roop’s foot is so tangled that a second referee comes out to help, and Dog stands back, waiting for Roop to get free. We’ll see if he can free himself when we return!

-Back from commercial, and holy shit, the match is over! Luckily, Boyd Pierce tells us, the tape machines were rolling, just as they promised.

-Roop frees himself but is complaining that his leg is injured. Paul Orndorff comes out to check on his friend and Orndorff is demanding a time-out because Roop’s ankle is in bad shape. One referee makes Orndorff leave and the other refuses to stop the match, administering the count until Roop goes back in. Orndorff won’t play by your stinking rules, though, so he returns to the ring and tries to help Roop with a double-team, but Orndorff accidentally clobbers Roop and the Dog Thumps him. Orndorff tries to atone by going to the top rope for something, but JYD grabs him and press slams him onto Roop. Orndorff rolls out to the floor in pain, and Bob Orton shows up and heads up to the top rope for something, but JYD grabs him and presses him onto Orndorff out on the floor. This was all enough time for Roop to recover, so JYD just wallops him with a forearm and rolls him up immediately to finish it. JYD looks like a badass, and the three stooges have another crappy week.



TED DIBIASE & MR. OLYMPIA vs. ED WISKOWSKI & BOB ORTON, JR.

-Olympia & Orton start. DiBiase and Olympia trade off with rapid fire tags to work over the arm. Wiskowski comes in and gets about the same treatment, as Olympia & DiBiase are sticking with what works for them. Orton tries his luck again and manages to drive a knee into DiBiase. Wiskowski tags in and smells blood so he’s all over DiBiase with punches and stomps, not letting him get a moment to catch his breath. Orton blocks an attempted tag. Olympia tries to make the save, but the referee won’t let him, and DiBiase manages to fight off both opponents.

-DiBiase gets overwhelmed quickly and Orton tries to suplex him, but Olympia comes off the top turnbuckle and dropkicks DiBiase onto Orton for a two-count. All four men end up in the ring and Olympia, the illegal man, puts Wiskowski to sleep. Since he’s the illegal man, the referee won’t check the arm, and the finish is funny as the faces are just like, “Okay, fine,” so Olympia releases the hold and DiBiase just walks over and pins Wiskowski to finish. I love how even the littlest things mean something in this company, and it’s stuff that seems like common sense and you don’t see it. Wiskowski is getting his ass kicked, but the MOMENT he gets a fluke bit of offense on DiBiase, he starts moving at 100MPH because this is his opening and he knows he can’t waste it. I thought that was great.



RON CHEATHAM vs. FRANK MONTE

-It’s our standby match and we have four minutes left in the show, so feel free to switch over to M*A*S*H reruns or whatever the other stations in Louisiana were airing. Pretty colorless action as Boyd Pierce mentions that Dusty Rhodes is on his way back to the Mid-South region for next week’s episode. Monte knows time is short, so his entire plan of attack is “go for a damn pin” and he never quite manages to keep Cheatham down, so time expires and we’re done! A jobber vs. a jobber in a match with a four-minute time limit, but again, stuff made sense. If you only have four minutes to work with, you go for pins, damn it!