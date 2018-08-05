The Name on the Marquee: Mid-South Wrestling (2.20.1982)  

-Originally aired February 20, 1982.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce and Bill Watts. MEDICAL REPORT! Ernie Ladd has had surgery on his legs due to the assault by the Samoans. Mike George is still out of commission due to his injuries suffered in that same match.

COCO SAMOA vs. BILL ASH

-If you’re not familiar with Coco Samoa, just picture Jimmy Snuka. The first time I ever watched a match of his, I couldn’t stop myself from typing Snuka for all of his spots.

-Ash wrestles him down as Bill talks about the participation-oriented parade that he enjoys every year during Mardi Gras. Yes, every year when you watch Mardi Gras footage, you hear all those people yell “Show us your participation!” It’s great. Samoa throws chops at Ash and headbutts him. Ash goes to the eyes, but Samoa just cracks him with more chops. Ash forearms him down while Watts touts that Ash is “undefeated on television,” and I can’t help but thinking that won’t last. All the same, I like that Watts bothered to mention that to give this squash a LITTLE weight. Clubbering blows by Ash. Cocoa slams him down and gives him a shot to the throat as Watts rechristens Skandar Akbar’s mystery man “The One Man Gang” but says Akbar still won’t reveal his name. I think “One Man Gang” is fine, Bill. Samoa finishes with a splash off the turnbuckles. Longish but okay squash.

-Skandar Akbar celebrates successfully injuring Ernie Ladd and Mike George in a single TV show, and warns “Ted DeBusie” that he’s next.

NON-TITLE: SAMOAN WARRIORS (Tag Team Champions, with Skandar Akbar) vs. BRIAN BLAIR & FRANK MONTE

-Blair is feeling ballsy and applies a hammerlock on Afa while kicking Sika in the gut simultaneously. Blair and Monte manage to cut the ring in half and work Sika’s arm until Sika chops out. Blair comes right back with a dropkick but misses a corner charge. Afa tries to go for the kill with a splash, but Blair rolls out of the way and makes the tag. Afa chops Monte in the throat and Sika drops headbutts on him. Samoan drop finishes just like that.

TED DIBIASE (North American Champion) vs. LARRY HIGGENS

-Larry Higgens went on to become Hacksaw Higgins, as well as a brief but memorable stint in the NWA as masked jobber “Mr. Asia,” with Jim Ross busting on the curly red mullet poking out of Mr. Asia’s mask.

-Waistlock takedown by DiBiase. He goes to the arm as Watts eagerly announces that tickets are on sale for the next Superdome show. Clothesline as Watts announces that Mid-South is now airing in Spanish on stations in California. My god, if I didn’t know better I’d swear wrestling was doing slightly better than smoky bars at this point. Figure four by DiBiase gets the win.

BOB ROOP vs. RICK FERRARA

-Roop takes Ferrara down, but Ferrara ties him up and gets a wristlock clamped on. Roop turns it into a roll-up for two. Ferrara hammerlocks Roop and then cradles him for two. Roop’s whole deal is that he’s a skilled amateur and he’s thrown by how well Ferrara is performing, and finally he gets fed up and atomic drops Ferrara, following with a hard right, and the shoulderbreaker gives Roop the win. They told a nice story there, as Roop realized he might actually be outmatched and switching his game plan before Ferrara could finish the job.



JUNKYARD DOG & MR. OLYMPIA vs. THE GRAPPLER & BOB SWEETAN

-The heels seem to be on loan as they both had a good run in Southwestern Championship Wrestling at around this time. Grappler is the guy that Jim Cornette credits with inventing the catch phrase in pro wrestling (“Beat me if you can,” in this case), while Sweetan has one hell of a horrifying rap sheet and is remembered by every wrestler he ever crossed paths with as a miserable piece of shit.

-Grappler slams Olympia, but misses an elbow. Olympia connects with a dropkick and tags out, and JYD takes out both opponents with football tackles. The masked men exchange fisticuffs. JYD heads back in and decidedly hammers down Grappler with rights. Grappler takes over and slams the Dog down, but a diving headbutt misses. Stuff starts moving too fast for me to recap, but Sweetan gets caught in the Thump to end it. JYD and Olympia were just plain the better team here.



DUSTY RHODES vs. ED WISKOWSKI

-Dusty takes Wiskowski down to the mat and works the leg with a toehold. Wiskowski tries to take control but misses a corner charge and Dusty goes back to the leg. Wiskowski escapes and goes to the second rope, but he meets knees to the guts, and the big ol’ elbow finishes.



#1 PAUL ORNDORFF vs. TONY TORRES

-Orndorff’s in the “time’s running out” slot this week, against a jobber, which means we may actually end the show on a victory. Top wristlock by Orndorff is switched to a hammerlock by Torres. Orndorff throws a dropkick and starts working the leg, and sure enough the figure four gets the submission. Watts is teasing a cage match to blow off the DiBiase/Orndorff feud as we close the show.