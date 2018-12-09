The Name on the Marquee: Mid-South Wrestling (7.31.1982)  

-Nerts, we’re missing an episode on the Network. Onward!

-Originally aired July 31, 1982.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce and Bill Watts. Boyd’s blue suit looks like it’s being slowly absorbed by the blue backdrop. Bill Watts tells this long, long story about his immigrant relatives who recently visited his house and ties it into how Ronald Reagan needs to show strength against the Soviets. Okay, great.

-Also, JYD has announced that he will honor his bookings for house shows, but he will not appear on Mid-South TV again unless it’s a match against Ted DiBiase.



MR. OLYMPIA (Mississippi Champion) vs. BILLY STARR

-Olympia hiptosses Starr. Starr throws punches but misses a corner charge. Olympia dropkicks him, but Starr snapmares him and follows with diving headbutts. Unintentional star of the show: kid in the second row who won’t take his hands off his ears. Olympia fights back and gets the sleeper locked on to finish it.



“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. MIKE BOND

-Williams lobs him across the ring as Watts takes a moment to let us know how his youngest son Micah did at his last wrestling tournament. Waistlock take down by the doctor. Bearhug by Williams, but Bond goes limp and Williams tries turning it into a pinning combination. Watts continues briefing us on old college friends he spent time with recently as Williams catches Bond with a series of tackles. Stampede finishes just in time, because I don’t know how much more of Bill Watts’ Wonder Years I can take.



HANDICAP MATCH: ONE MAN GANG (with Skandar Akbar) vs. JOE STARK & DAVID PRICE

-Stark throws a dropkick, which Gang blows off. Price tags in and tries evasive maneuvers. Clubbing blows and a big splash finish.

-We get highlights from last week’s missing episode. Iron Mike Sharpe is battling One Man Gang and shocks the crowd by lifting Gang completely off his feet for a bearhug. Gang rakes the eyes to get free, but Iron Mike just shakes it off and bodyslams him, and the crowd is flipping out. Akbar puts Gang’s put on the ropes to stop the attempted pin. Gang goes for a piledriver, and Sharpe overpowers him again, blocking the move and backdropping him. Sharpe pulls Akbar into the ring and Irish whips Akbar into Gang, then lays Akbar out with a piledriver. As a bonus, the referee doesn’t realize that Sharpe was the one who pulled Akbar into the ring, so he DQs Gang for outside interference!



LOUISIANA TITLE: KILLER KHAN (Champion) vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE

-They lock up as Watts tries to explain why it’s a problem for the rest of the babyfaces in Mid-South if JYD doesn’t wrestle on TV, and he just goes silent in mid-sentence as it suddenly seems to dawn on him that his explanation is burying half of his roster. “JYD is such a force that the rest of the babyfaces can’t fight back if Skandar Akbar’s men attack them” is the gist of it and that just makes everyone sound like shit.

-Khan is all over Sharpe with knees and forearm blows. Corner charge misses, and Sharpe locks on the bearhug. Khan hiptosses free but misses an elbow. Corner charge by Sharpe connects for a refreshing change of pace, but then Khan kicks him right down and slams Sharpe to the mat. Khan’s knee from the second rope misses, and Sharpe goes for the piledriver, but Akbar runs in and interferes to save the title with an intentional DQ. Sharpe destroys both Khan and Akbar post-match, murdering Akbar with a second piledriver. Seeing Iron Mike Sharpe getting booked like Goldberg is just the craziest thing ever, I love this territory.



HANGMAN HARRIS vs. RICK MCCORD

-Harris slams McCord around and no-sells his punches. Snapmare into a chinlock by Harris. Hangman by the Hangman finishes.



TED DIBIASE & HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. JESSE BARR & VINNIE ROMEO

-Barr surprises Duggan with a suplex clinic, and Duggan is so frustrated he rams his own head into the turnbuckle and tags out. DiBiase tags in and slams Barr down to take control, then lets Duggan have another shot at it. Barr just ducks his clothesline and tags out. Romeo runs into a badass-looking slam by Duggan, and DiBiase’s figure four ends it. So DiBiase has a new partner and they seem to be making things work.

-Another recap of the missing July 24 episode. DiBiase is battling Buck Robley when Iron Mike Sharpe, Paul Ellering, and Mr. Olympia all come to ringside to cheer on their friend Buck. There’s a minute of TV time left and Robley applies a sleeper with 30 seconds remaining. DiBiase fights out of the hold and goes into his tights. Both of them take turns missing shots with their respective loaded hand apparatuses as time runs out.



COL. BUCK ROBLEY vs. ASSASSIN #1

-Balding guy with a mullet who wears a shirt when he wrestles, versus big fat guy wearing full body-covering gear. By 2018 standards, this is the saddest-looking match at the next high school gym show you attend.

-They slug it out as Ted DiBiase comes to the ring to lend moral support. Assassin gets him down to the mat for a side headlock. Assassin slams him down and keeps trying to put him away. Robley keeps kicking out at two, to DiBiase’s frustration. Robley applies a sleeper. Assassin charges to the ropes to break the hold and the referee gets wiped out, which brings in Ted DiBiase for some chicanery. DiBiase’s loaded glove accidentally lays out the Assassin, and Robley loads up his cast and gets ready to attack DiBiase. DiBiase uses the barely-conscious Assassin as a human shield, so Assassin gets waffled by the cast, and DiBiase gets the hell out of there as the bell sounds to end the show. Good story there.