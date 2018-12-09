The Name on the Marquee: Mid-South Wrestling (8.7.1982)  

-Originally aired August 7, 1982.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce & Bill Watts.



TED DIBIASE (North American Champion) vs. TOMMY SAXON

-Waistlock takedown by DiBiase as Wats announces that DiBiase still isn’t granting a match to JYD, so JYD’s boycott of Mid-South TV continues. Prescient moment as Watts says that JYD really has Mid-South over a barrel, because “Madison Square Garden promoter Vince McMahon really wants to start booking the Dog, so he can go other places.”

-DiBiase boots down Saxon and drops an elbow. Powerslam and a figure four close things out for DiBiase. There’s a significant pro-DiBiase section in attendance this week.



COL. BUCK ROBLEY vs. BILLY STARR

-Even the commentators point out how identical these guys look, with Robley’s yellow shirt being the only thing distinguishing them. The jobber is even wearing a forearm brace. Robley elbows Starr and rams him into the turnbuckles. Robley goes to the mat with a chinlock. Sleeper finishes. That was quite a leisurely squash by Mid-South standards.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. TONY TORRES

-Since the last name pronunciation changes from week to week, I just want to make a note that this is a Duggan week. I anticipate that next week will be a Doogan week.

-Flying mare and a boot by Duggan. Torres punches his way out of a front facelock, but Duggan scoops Torres up and rams him from corner to corner before finishing up with a backbreaker.

-We recap the sudden mega-push of Iron Mike Sharpe, as he’s slammed and backdropped the One Man Gang and absolutely murdered Skandar Akbar on TV in the past few weeks.



LOUISIANA TITLE: KILLER KHAN (Champion, with Skandar Akbar) vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE

-Akbar is in a neckbrace, and has signed this match to exact his revenge on Sharpe.

-Khan applies a side headlock but Sharpe fights free. Crowd chants “USA” to show their support for Canada’s Greatest Athlete, and Khan uses a handful of hair to take him down to the mat. Khan chokes him out and drives boots into him, but Sharpe slugs back and applies a bearhug. Khan breaks free but misses his knee drop. Iron Mike goes for the piledriver, but Skandar Akbar runs in to get an intentional DQ and rescue the title. Sharpe clears Khan out of the ring, and Iron Mike piledrives Akbar AGAIN. Sharpe continues being the baddest man in Mid-South.



MR. OLYMPIA & PRECIOUS PAUL ELLERING vs. KILLER KHAN & ONE MAN GANG (with Skandar Akbar)

-So something is askew here because they did an abrupt cut to the commentary table leading into this match, which they don’t usually do. They definitely never have guys work twice on this show. Akbar was in a neckbrace and had to be scraped off the mat after the last match but he’s walking around looking fine and dandy and with no neckbrace here. Gut reaction is something went wrong with this taping and they had to plug in a dark match from a previous taping to fill out the hour.

-Gang slams Olympia and Khan tags in, stomping away at Olympia. Olympia throws a sweet-looking right hand and gets out. Ellering tags in and dropkicks Khan into the ropes. Gang calmly walks in and attacks from behind to stop the onslaught. Gang tags in and uncharacteristically does just a straight-up hold, tying up Olympia on the mat to sap his energy. Khan tags in, but Olympia slips away and makes the tag, and we have all four men in the ring. Referee tries to restore order, but he works so hard at getting Olympia out of the ring that it gives Gang and Khan an opening to double-team Ellering for a while, and it’s enough to put him away. Decent match with what I’d call a pretty unexpected finish.