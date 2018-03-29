The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (10.10.1987)  

-Cold open: Jim Cornette is in Jim Crockett’s face, going on a random tangent about how the Rock & Roll Express are cowards. Ricky Morton walks out, gives Cornette a hard slap, and says that, yes, please, he would enjoy having another match with the Midnight Express.

-Originally aired October 10, 1987.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett.

LEX LUGER (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs RICKY NELSON

-Luger outmuscles Nelson and just lobs him across the ring from a side headlock position. They slug it out and Luger starts going to work on the back. Press slam and a powerslam, and the tourture rack wraps it up.

-Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network, has been in talks with UWF Commissioner John Ayers, who has sent a registered letter to Terry Taylor requesting that the belt be returned. Crockett begins subtly burying the UWF at this point, complaining that Ayers won’t do more than send a letter and insisting that the NWA has fighting champions.

-JJ is in the studio for the next segment, in which we’ll see how the World Tag Team Titles changed hands.

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE: ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS (Champions) vs ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon)

-From NWA Pro. And it’s undubbed, so we actually get to hear the Rock & Roll Express’ theme music! The moment Ricky Morton emerges from the curtain, the Midnight Express waffles him with a chair and then gives him the divorce court for good measure, so Ricky’s too injured to wrestle. Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network, asks JJ to consider moving the match to another night, but JJ digs his heels in and says that if the Rock & Roll Express isn’t ready to wrestle a contracted match, then that logically should be a forfeit, which means Arn & Tully should already be the champions.

-Well, that just brings out Robert Gibson, with both belts and a year’s supply of piss and vinegar. Gibson clears the ring by himself, then gets a two-count on Tully. Arn tags in and takes an enziguiri. JJ, in the studio, says that Gibson got a little ambitious and that trying to end a match against two opponents by himself was aiming too high.

-So that takes us to Gibson taking a beating later in the match. Ricky Morton, with his arm in a sling, hobbles to the ring and tags himself in with Robert not even realizing he’s there. Ricky tries to take control, but Arn just untapes the arm and destroys it. Dusty and Pals show up to complain. Tully applies an armbar on the injured shoulder, and the pain is too much for Ricky to bear, so he submits quickly and the Horsemen collect the World Tag Team Titles.

-The goddamn Ric Flair montage.

STARRCADE REPORT

-Tony Schiavone is with Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network. Starrcade will be available for closed circuit viewing in 100 selected cities across the country. I just pray to God that YOUR city has been selected. Jim Crockett announces that following a meeting with UWF commissioner, Starrcade will now include a UWF Title match, Steve Williams defending against Barry Windham.

-JJ Dillon says that the Four Horsemen ARE Starrcade. He is aware that Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network, wants to book a US Title match between Lex Luger and Dusty Rhodes, but he warns that he has a lengthy list of demands for that match and that his attorney will be in touch later this week.

-Okay, with no commercials we have 60 minutes remaining in the show and there are ten matches left, so this should be a pretty brisk broadcast.

-Tickets for Starrcade on sale Monday!

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs ALAN MARTIN & BOB RIDDLE

-Arn: “I don’t wanna toot my own horn, but toot-toot!”

-Tully attacks Martin and cuts the ring in half right away. Arn with a stomachbreaker, and he just throws Martin over to his corner to get a fresh body in there. Riddle comes in and Arn DDTs him instantly. JJ Dillon struts over to announce that the Horsemen are about to debut a new finishing move, and it turns out to be a double gourdbuster for the win.

-Ron Garvin admits that he’s stepped into some big shoes and humbly acknowledges that Ric Flair was a great champion. Two weeks later, Garvin still doesn’t have a name plate on the belt, because who are we kidding? Garvin tells Flair that he’ll get a re-match…when Garvin feels like it.

ROAD WARRIORS (International Tag Team Champions, with Paul Ellering) vs LARRY STEPHENS & DAVID ISLEY

-Warriors storm the ring and Isley is the poor bastard who gets trapped in there as the accidental legal man. Clothesline from Animal finishes in seconds.

-Hawk says it won’t be long until they have the World Tag Team Titles. Apparently pressed for time, Hawk takes off without explaining the difference between the World Tag Team Titles and the International Tag Team Titles and why one is preferable over the other.

EDDIE GILBERT (with Terry Taylor) vs THE MENACE

-Eddie slugs Menace down and stomps away. Menace gets thrown to the concrete, making him the first jobber to get thrown to the concrete this week and it’s 33 minutes into the show. I think that’s a TBS record.

-Back in the ring, Gilbert suplexes Menace and stunguns him to finish it.

-Ric Flair is here. Ron Garvin is learning what it’s like to be cock of the walk, but he’ll quickly find that he is cock of nothing. Another great promo where Ric Flair starts off as calm, cool, and collected, but he just revs up the more he talks and gradually rips the suit off, and not having the World Title is driving him slowly insane.

-Tully and Arn are here. Tully cuts the promo while Arn quietly reads. Arn explains that he’s looking up “Adversity” in the dictionary and explains that the Express lost the belt because they failed to overcome adversity, and you don’t get your belts back by crying over spilled milk.

IVAN KOLOFF (with Paul Jones) vs MIKE JACKSON

-Monkeyflip and a dropkick by Jackson as Paul Jones walks over to do some more Mighty Wilbur pimping.

-Koloff whips Jackson back and forth, but misses a corner charge. Jackson tries to capitalize but crashes on an attempted bodypress, and the flying sickle ends it.

-Paul Jones blah-blah blahs.

CANADIAN KODIAKS (with Skandor Akbar) vs ROCKY KING & JONES

-Hog and Bear are a pair of Road Warrior wannabes who even work the squash in identical fashion, charging the ring, knocking out one jobber, and pinning Rocky King after a press slam.

-Skandor Akbar says you’ve never seen anything in the NWA like the Kodiaks, and we never will again! This was their only appearance on TBS. Even Dave Meltzer didn’t seem to know who they were. They were apparently just two big muscleheads who showed up in 1987, wrestled long enough to decide they hated their payoffs from Crockett, and quit the business altogether.

KEVIN SULLIVAN vs GEORGE SOUTH

-They trade chops and kicks. Sullivan headbutts South repeatedly and throws him to the concrete. Kevin clotheslines him out on the floor and brings him back in to continue the beating. South tries to mount a comeback, but Sullivan cuts it off with more headbutts and attacking South’s face.

-Kevin Sullivan feels warm, which he attributes to Chi-Town Fevah! Kevin Sullivan warns Dusty Rhodes that, “as the old saying goes,” don’t lock your chickens in your chickenhouse without looking inside because there may be a cobra in your chickenhouse. I’m fairly certain they’ve never used that saying on Wheel of Fortune.

RON GARVIN (World Champion) vs MIKE FORCE

-Garvin rolls up Force for a two, then holds onto his leg and just holds him upside down with one leg. Hiptoss by Garvin, and he just ties up Force on the mat. Garvin turns Force upside-down again, then backdrops him. Hands of stone, and he commences with the Garvin Stomp as David Crockett laughs and says “Oh, this is horrible.” Well, yeah. But it finishes.

THE SHEEPHERDERS (with Johnny Ace) vs KEITH STEINBORN & ED FRANKS

-Butch throws Franks out to the floor, throws him back in, and drops a fist on him. Luke attacks Steinborn and drops knees on him. Butch and Luke both just abuse Steinborn with elbows and forearms and choose not to go for the pin. And this just goes ON as the Sheepherders switch off with elbows and knees. Battering ram, and the double stomachbreaker finishes it.

-Tony talks to Butch and Luke, and their promo style is completely the same as a Bushwhackers promo. You gotta give props to Vince McMahon for seeing these guys and thinking “This could be a babyface act.”

-Dusty Rhodes montage! Again, these would be great if they didn’t just have two of them that clearly were nothing more than ego trips.

THE WARLORD (with Paul Jones) vs MAX MCGIVER

-Warlord pounds and slams McGiver. McGiver tries a comeback but Warlord just absorbs everything and boots him down. Running powerslam puts him away.

-Paul Jones cuts pretty much the same promo.

-Eddie Gilbert has both TV Title belts and says that because Taylor is a fighting champion, he’s willing to defend both of them in one match.

UWF TV TITLE: TERRY TAYLOR (Champion, with Eddie Gilbert) vs TOMMY ANGEL

-Angel takes control early on while Eddie Gilbert says the UWF knows what pain is all about and they’re the toughest wrestlers going today. Starting an invasion seven months after you bought it and gutted it, claiming all of the top talent for your own promotion and leaving the opposition for dead, with six weeks before the blow-off, is not the way to do a feud between promotions.

-Eddie Gilbert attacks Angel on the floor, suspicious that he was planning on stealing the belts. Right hands and chops by Taylor. Progress, the TBS studio seems to view Taylor as a heel now. He chokes Angel out. Five-arm knocks out Angel, and the figure four gets the submission.

-The Horsemen are here in full force to close the show. Flair is surrounded by belts, and he’ll be damned if he’ll be the only stud on the ranch without a belt. That’s the clearer version of it, Flair works himself into a really convoluted analogy about roosters and how he won’t be the only rooster who doesn’t bring home the bacon.

