The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (10.17.1987)  

-Cold open: JJ Dillon has Hiro Matsuda in the ring to demonstrate the sleeper hold, with Tommy Young serving as volunteer.

-Originally aired October 17, 1987.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett.

STING vs GLADIATOR #1

-Your moment of history for the week, Sting’s first actual NWA appearance.

-Gladiator wrings the arm. Sting reverses and then shoulderblocks Gladiator to the mat. Gladiator goes to the eyes, but Sting is able to reverse an Irish whip and backdrop him. Sting pounds away at Gladiator in the corner and suplexes him. Fans are feeling bloodthirsty this week, telling Sting not to finish because “he’s still breathing!” Stinger splash ends it.

-Sting says his blood cells are moving a little too fast and he’s about to go nuts. OWWWWWW! Generic debut match, but the promo gives you an inkling that he’s about to shoot through.

THE SHEEPHERDERS (with Johnny Ace) vs DAVID ISLEY & JOHN SAVAGE

-Butch and Luke take turns working Isley’s arm. Savage tags in and Butch takes a more basic approach, just punching and elbowing him. Knee to the throat by Luke gets two. Double chops by Luke, and another knee as he just sticks with the neck. Battering ram and the double gutbuster wraps it up.

-Sheepherders explain the process of elimination, and that they simply need to beat every other tag team into retirement one by one until they’re champions.

-Flair montage!

STARRCADE REPORT

-Tony Schiavone is with Ron Garvin and Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network. Crockett confirms that Ron Garvin will defend his World Title at Starrcade against Ric Flair in a steel cage, which is the stipulation that Garvin requested. Ron Garvin thanks his fans—both of them—for supporting him. Also, David Crockett has arranged a deal with UWF commissioner John Ayres to unify the TV Title belts, and he’s sure that the NWA will win this war. God, the cola wars were more intriguing than this.

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs ROCKY KING & GEORGE SOUTH

-Tully gets George South on the mat and works the arm. Arn offers to show how a master does it and works the arm. South gets some false hope with a sunset flip, but he’s too close to the ropes and Arn just tags out to break the pin. Tully comes off the top with an axehandle, then uses the momentum to just launch forward and knock King off the apron. A small ring has some advantages sometimes.

-Spinebuster by Arn as they continue making South’s life hell. Tully finishes with a slingshot suplex. Arn tries to make the save so Arn punishes him for his hubris with a gourdbuster.

UWF TV TITLE: TERRY TAYLOR (Champion, with Eddie Gilbert) vs LARRY STEPHENS

-Larry Stephens tries a standing arm wringer and Terry just monkeyflips him to break it. Stephens tries to slug it out with him, but Terry just goes to the eyes to stop that. Stomachbreaker by Taylor as the fans chant for the figure four. Taylor obliges and gets the win to a good pop. This is just a fascinating problem they have with Taylor.

-Eddie Gilbert says that the NWA is an old horse, and the UWF is just the organization to take it out back and shoot it. He hints that Commissioner John Ayers is in their pocket.

-We go to NWA Worldwide, where JJ Dillon brings out a wrestler from Japan, “Shogun” Matsuda. JJ has asked Tommy Young to be in the ring because he wants to hammer home the fact that there’s a clear difference between a legal sleeper and the Weaverlock, which, again, is a choke. So he wants Matsuda to apply the sleeper on Young to give him a clear idea of how the hold works, so Young can explain it to the rest of the referees.

-Tommy, of course, passes out immediately, but Matsuda refuses to revive him, and Tommy Young goes into convulsions until Johnny Weaver comes to ringside and hits Young on the back of the head as hard as he can, or as Weaver thinks of it, wife practice. Weaver gives JJ a hard slap too, just for fun, so Matsuda decides it’s time to choke a bitch and applies a sleeper to put Johnny away too. Weaver begins spitting up blood until Dusty Rhodes, Barry Windham, and Ron Garvin come to the rescue.

-Back in the studio, Tony chats with Lex Luger in a Members Only jacket. Lex reiterates that he will not defend the US Title until Dusty Rhodes agrees to every stipulation he demands, and JJ Dillon warns Jim Crockett, President of The Wrestling Network, not to try any funny business.

MIGHTY WILBUR (with Paul Jones) vs RICKY NELSON

-From NWA Pro. It’s Wilbur’s debut in the NWA and he surprises everyone by shaking hands with everyone as he comes to ringside, and Paul is irritated with him for being friendly to everyone. Wilbur shakes hands with the referee and his opponent before the bell while Jones blows a gasket at ringside.

-Wilbur overpowers Nelson with a shove. He slams Nelson down, then checks on him because he’s worried that he’s injured. Nelson sees an opening when Wilbur gets distracted by Paul Jones’ complaining and dropkicks him. Wilbur just shrugs it off and finishes Nelson seconds later with a splash. Paul Jones attacks Nelson after the bell, and Wilbur doesn’t want to get involved him. Jones yells at Wilbur for not listening to him and warns him not to be so nice. Wilbur laughs, pats him on top of his hat, and calls him “Pudding Head.” Paul Jones is so hilariously over-the-top, like Yosemite Sam as a manager.

-In the studio, Paul Jones swears that you’ll see a more vicious side of Wilbur later tonight when he makes his WTBS debut.

KEVIN SULLIVAN vs TONY SUBER

-Sullivan chops away at Suber and goes to work on his shoulder. Sullivan applies a killer-looking finisher, applying a hammerlock with one arm and a facelock with the other, and it gets the submission.

-Sullivan makes a bunch of Starrcade predictions, and he seems to be leaning toward the faces.

“Boogie Woogie Man” JIMMY VALIANT & BUGSY MCGRAW vs REX KING & ALAN MARTIN

-Thumb to the throat on Martin, who tags out immediately. Bugsy tags in and bee stings Rex King, and a splash gets three in under a minute, with Valiant counting the pin for fun. This is a use of Valiant that I can actually tolerate, as he’s just part of a pair of goofs who are there to pop the crowd, instead of being a big clown who does big shitty cartoon character offense and we’re supposed to be invested in his hundred-year war with a manager. So naturally, a look ahead at NWA results for 1988 establishes that they were immediately broken up and forgotten about and both men were out of the company by year’s end. And the year after that, Vince snapped up Butch and Luke and used them as his curtain-jerk crowd-poppers for nearly eight years, and sold quite a few t-shirts and action figures on the side for the effort.

-Nobody tells Dusty Rhodes what to do, and Lex Luger belongs to hee-um at Starrcade.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs ROBBIE IDOL & ERIC LONG

-Ricky Morton still has his arm taped to his torso due to his injury, but he’s so tough he’s willing to wrestle with one arm.

-Robert Gibson armdrags one jobber around, then dropkicks the other. Double-DDT finishes fairly quickly.

-Dusty montage! Have you thought about making one for the guy with the belt? I mean, I already know the answer is “no,” but god, when you only make montages of two guys and show them so often that you damn near wear a hole in them, it has a way of looking like you only have your eggs in two baskets.

-Arn & Tully are here. Nobody says that Arn & Tully are heroes for winning the tag team titles three days after both getting injured at a house show by the Road Warriors, but we’re supposed to applaud Ricky Morton for being brave enough to wrestle injured and lose? Come on!

MICHAEL HAYES & GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs THUNDERFOOT #1 & #2

-Two Freebirds quit and they solved the problem remarkably fast. Impressive color coordination from Hayes, Garvin, and Precious to really drive home the idea that they’re a unit now.

-Hayes rams #2 into Garvin’s knee. Big forearm by Garvin and he returns the favor, sending him into Hayes’ knee. Bulldog gets three.

-Gorgeous Jimmy wishes his brother good luck on Thanksgiving night.

RON GARVIN (NWA World Champion) vs TOMMY ANGEL

-Garvin applies a front facelock and chops Angel while holding onto him. Garvin dumps him on the mat, and a Garvin stomp leaves Angel in a heap. Series of elbows and Angel isn’t moving. Garvin gives him the hands of stone for good measure to finish the match.

-Garvin continues to not have a name plate on the belt as he claims to be ready for Starrcade.

-Ric Flair is here and he actually has heel heat, as the fans chant “Go home Ric!” as he builds up the Starrcade hype. He warns Ron Garvin that on Thanksgiving night, he’ll be facing a disgruntled possessed man. Also, the NWA is finally coming to New York City the night before Starrcade, and he hears the women are starving for the Nature Boy.

MIGHTY WILBUR (with Paul Jones) vs ITALIAN STALLION

-Wilbur shakes hands with everybody at ringside and Paul Jones throws a fit.

-Shoulderblock by Wilbur and he checks to make sure Stallion’s okay. Bodyslam and a splash finish. Paul Jones demands a post-match beatdown, and when Wilbur doesn’t do it, he calls Ivan Koloff and Barbarian into the ring to do it for him.

-David Crockett tries to interview Mighty Wilbur and Paul Jones objects. Wilbur just laughs him off and calls him Pudding Head, and Jones throws another tantrum. Much like his long-time nemesis, Jones is shockingly bearable and actually kind of entertaining when we’re not expected to take him seriously.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba Rogers) vs RICK RYDER & MIKE JACKSON

-The UWF is dying and Cornette has his bodyguard back.

-Eaton throws Ryder out to the floor and Stan Lane attacks. Back in the ring, Express tagd quickly to work Ryder over, and the Midnights introduce the grave digger (spinebuster from the second rope) as their finisher for this week.