The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (3.12.1988)  

-The Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaantastics are coming to the NWA!

-Originally aired March 12, 1988.

-Your host is Tony Schiavone.

-Jim Crockett Jr. is here to challenge Jack Tunney to a bland-off, and also to promote the upcoming events in the NWA. TBS has promised “limited commercial interruptions” for Clash of the Champions, and right now, it appears that none of the scheduled matches will need to be interrupted for breaks.

-We go to five feet away, where David Crockett and Jim Ross are standing by. Something unusual has happened: Shane Douglas was supposed to challenge Mike Rotundo for the TV Title today but for some reason he hasn’t arrived yet.

-Lex Luger struts in because he’s gone six full minutes without removing his shirt and he needs to get it out of his system. Also, choking people with coat hangers has nothing to do with pro wrestling, and he & Barry are going to take care of the Varsity Club. He’s also not that fond of Arn & Tully.

STING vs. JOHN SAVAGE

-From World Wide Wrestling. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock and that’s all he needs.

-Ric Flair and JJ Dillon are here. Sting isn’t manly enough to walk that aisle and do what he promised he could do, wooooo. He reminds us that he’s a sixty-minute man when it counts, too.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. KEITH STEINBORN & GARY PHELPS

-Phelps goes to the floor. Steinborn manages to not-die long enough to tag him in. Hawk presses Phelps. Animal just kills him completely with a clothesline to win this one.

-Animal tries to cut a promo while wearing his mask and it’s not all that effective. It sounds like a sitcom scene where a character is getting yelled at by somebody on the phone. Hawk flings some shit by calling their enemies the Bumbarian and Wafflelord.

JIVE TONES vs. GENE LIGON & ROCKY KING

-King dropkicks Shaska Whatley out to the floor. King applies a wristlock and Ligon comes off the second rope with an axehandle. Conway tags in and gets armdragged around. Conway counters with headscissors. Tiger Conway and King do battle. Jive Tones bungle a double-team and Shaska falls off the apron. Ligon tags back in and Conway gets caught in a wristlock. He armdrags out and Shaska heads back in throws Ligon to the floor. All four men begin brawling and Ligon ends up in a front facelock. Backdrop by Conway gets two. Double headbutts by the Jive Tones, and the double Russian legsweep puts this one away. Pretty good, as they did an actual match instead of a squash, and when they do that, I don’t mind the long TBS matches.

-Dusty says photos don’t win the United States Title, Larry just needs to man up and beat him. Also, he’s getting his six-man tag team titles back at Clash of the Champions. Also, he and Nikita will win the Crockett Cup again! Dusty will not be satisfied until he has all the things!

-Jim Cornette says that David Crockett looks like a millionaire…”Of course, when I came to the NWA, you had FIVE million.” Jim Cornette, droppin’ truth bombs.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. CURTIS THOMPSON & TRENT KNIGHT

-Beautiful Bobby starts with Curtis Thompson. Hammerlocks are traded and Thompson rolls him over for two. Thompson slams Eaton down and the Express is just frustrated now. Knight tags in and he’s too smart for a test of strength. Knight shoulderblocks Bobby and he’s so fed up now that he rips his wrist tape off. Armdrag by Eaton as the commentators start speculating that Cornette is worried about the Fantastics.

-Eaton throws Knight onto the floor and Lane attacks with clubbering blows, which Cornette calls “beating the meat.” Lane tags in proper and slams Knight repeatedly. Eaton elbows Knight down while Cornette whips out some choice Mexican jokes for open mike night. Gravedigger finishes Trent Knight.

-Jim Cornette again demands the #1 seed for the Crockett Cup and recaps the brief history of the Midnights getting screwed over in previous seedings.

-The Fantastics are still coming!

RICKY SANTANA vs. BOB RIDDLE

-Riddle armdrags Santana and looks pretty damn pleased with himself for it. Santana comes back with one of his own and keeps Riddle down on the mat. Backdrop by Santana and he applies a crossface chicken wing. Riddle is too close to the ropes and forces a break, but Santana brings him to the middle of the ring for an armbar. Riddle slams him, but Santana comes right back with a forearm off the ropes. Top rope splash gives the win to Santana.

-David Crockett welcomes the Jive Tones. Shaska Whatley hopes that his seed will be in Jim Crockett’s cup, or something.

-Jim Crockett is here. Shane Douglas still isn’t in the building, but by god, Mike Rotundo is obligated to defend the title once a week, so Gorgeous Jimmy Garvin gets the title shot now.

LEX LUGER vs. DALE LAPEROUSE

-Lex atomic drops Laperouse into the corner and armdrags him. Luger works the arm and clotheslines Laperouse down. Torture rack wraps this one up.

-Gorgeous Jimmy can’t believe being a substitute could feel this good. He signed an open contract weeks ago, forgot about it, and Jim Crockett just killed two birds with one stone by using the TV Title slot to fill the contract.

POWERS OF PAIN (with Paul Jones) vs. RICK ORASI & RANDY HOGAN

-Whips and boots by Barbarian on Orasi. Legdrop by Warlord. We return from the break with a backbreaker by Barbarian. Hogan finally tags in and gets chopped down. Warlord press slams Hogan. Hogan finally does the bit I’ve been waiting for him to do, as he suddenly gets fired up and starts lighting into Barbarian with punches for the big comeback…but Barbarian no-sells every one of them and throws him out to the floor. Jones attacks Hogan and Warlord press slams him through the ropes and back into the ring.

-Orasi tags back in and Warlord elbows him down. Hogan tags back in and the Powers of Pain finish him with a Hart Attack.

-Paul Jones vows that the Road Warriors will be eliminated from wrestling in 1998!

TV TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDA (Champion, with Kevin Sullivan & Rick Steiner) vs. GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious)

-Rotunda tries a waistlock takedown, but Garvin escapes and uses a fireman’s carry takedown to get Rotunda on the mat. Side headlock by Garvin. He shoulderblocks Rotunda and he goes out to the floor for a pep talk from Sullivan. It must work because Rotunda clamps on some headscissors once he’s back in. Garvin slips free and turns it into a toehold, and Rotunda goes to the ropes for a break. Commentators mention that Jimmy Garvin has an extensive background in amateur wrestling that we didn’t know about until just now.

-We’re back from commercial with Garvin attacking Rotunda’s leg as JR promises the entire match will air. I hope so, there’s still 30 minutes left in the show without commercials. Rotunda slams Garvin and goes to the abdominal stretch. Rotunda starts targeting the legs next as his offense is all over the place. Chinlock is applied as we take another break.

-We’re back with Garvin elbowing out, but Rotunda knees him down. Elbow by Rotunda misses. Forearm by Garvin gets three, but he’s close to the ropes and Sullivan puts his foot there after the three-count to trick Teddy Long into restarting the match. Bodypress by Garvin looks like it’s going to finish, but Precious and Sullivan have an altercation and Garvin goes to break it up. Steiner passes the coat hanger into the ring and Rotunda camouflages it for a sleeper hold to put Garvin out and retain the title. Santana tries to rescue but gets drilled with a folding chair. E for effort but there was no chemistry in that ring.

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. STEVE ATKINSON & DAVE SPEARMAN

-Tully gets Atkinson on the mat and applies an armbar while Arn boots his head. Arn with a hammerlock as we introduce “a new innovation on TBS,” JJ Dillon is wearing a lav mic. And what does JJ say to motivate his men? He reminds them of the house show match they’re wrestling tomorrow night. Subtle, guys. Arn works the arm while JJ reminds his men to keep their opponent near their side of the ring. Really spiffy hammerlock/bearhug combo by Tully. Arn whips Spearman’s arm across the post while JJ demands that they snap the bone before ending the match. Tully comes back in and they keep destroying the arm. JJ and Teddy Long have a funny exchange where JJ is trying to get Teddy to stop the match through guilt. “If his arm breaks, you’re responsible for it now.”

-Arn comes off the top with an axehandle, and the momentum sends Spearman backwards and he finally lucks into a tag. Arn just DDTs Atkinson right away. Tully dropkicks him and throws him to the concrete. Back in, a slingshot/clothesline combo by the Horsemen, followed by a classic Arn spinebuster. Slingshot suplex puts the jobbers out of their misery. The JJ mic gimmick made this pretty fun.

RICK STEINER (Florida Champion, with Kevin Sullivan & Mike Rotunda) vs. GARY ROYAL

-Steiner takes down Royal. Powerslam follows. He sends Royal out to the floor and the rest of the club attacks him. Back in the ring, Steiner pretzelizes to fill the void created by newly unmotivated Ron Garvin. Halfway-applied bow and arrow gets the submission. Took a while for Steiner to find a submission.

-Varsity Club gets into another argument while Kevin Sullivan runs down all the competition.