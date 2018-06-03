The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (3.19.1988)  

-Cold open: The Midnight Express battles The Fantastics.

-Originally aired March 19, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, & Jim Ross. Crockett Cup ticket sales must be a little slow because they try to tout the first half of the event by saying that since only winners advance, the first night of the tournament will be your only chance to see ALL of the teams. So all of you Rocky King/Nelson Royal marks better get your wallets out for this one.

VARSITY CLUB (with Kevin Sullivan) vs. KEITH STEINBORN & RYAN WAGNER

-Mike Rotunda starts with a side headlock on Wagner. Rick Steiner tags in and snapmares him. Varsity Club works this Kansas Jayhawks-style, tagging after every individual move. Steinborn tags in and ends up on the concrete in short order, with Kevin Sullivan stomping away at him. Back in, Steiner rips at Steinborn’s face and Rotunda crotches him against the ring post. Rotunda stays on the balls, tagging in and legdropping Steinborn between the legs. Suplex by Rotunda, and Steiner comes in and forces a submission with the worst finisher of 1988, Brush The Teeth.

-Varsity Club has an argument about which one of them gets to stand next to Kevin during the interview with David Crockett. This part of the Varsity Club I’m fine with, the two jocks being so full of themselves that they can’t do anything basic without getting into an argument. It’s when Kevin shows up wearing his stupid bondage mask or casting spells or whatever the fuck that I completely disconnect from this group.

-We go to NWA Pro to look at The Fantastics’ debut, and they’re starting in grand fashion, wrestling the Midnight Express. We join this 25 minutes in(!) with Bobby Fulton desperately trying to make the hot tag and trying not to die. Fulton keeps kicking out at two and Jim Cornette lets out the most anguished screams every time Fulton shows a sign of life. We pause for a break and Fulton kicks out of Eaton’s flying elbow, and JR is in shock from that. Cornette distracts the referee while Fulton gets thrown over the top rope and the crowd is desperately trying to tell Tommy Young what happened.

-We’re now 35 minutes deep and Fulton still hasn’t tagged out. Fulton blocks a corner charge with a boot to Eaton’s face, and Tommy Rogers comes in and takes care of business, right up until he gets backdropped over the top rope and onto the concrete behind the referee’s back. Midnights attempt a rocket launcher on Fulton while they have an opening, but Rogers makes it back in just in time to pull his partner out of the way, and the Fantastics shock the entire building by using their own rocket launcher to finish off Bobby Eaton and take the win.

-David Crockett is in the studio with the Fantastics and promise to give 110% for these great fans!

-David Crockett welcomes Gary Hart to the NWA. Gary has managed many wrestlers, but he believes his new man, Al Perez, is the greatest he has ever managed. He tells Dusty Rhodes to shine up the US Title belt and get it ready for the new guy.

SHANE DOUGLAS vs. BIG BEAR COLLIE

-Shane takes down Collie, then gets to work on the arm. Collie tries a clothesline but gets crucifixed for two. Shane goes back to the arm. He switches to a front facelock, then goes back to working the arm. Whew. This match is giving me whiplash.

-Shane backdrops Collie, and we’re back to working the arm. Thing that I’m finding really weird: there’s no mention at all of Shane’s no-show last week for a TV Title match, and given that there’s no criteria for that belt and it’s pretty much a random draw, they could have just as easily thrown Jimmy Garvin into the ring without setting it up with promos and exposition beforehand. But for some reason they made a big ass deal out of Shane not showing up for the match and then never followed up on it.

-Dropkick by Douglas, and the belly-to-belly finally ends this.

-Dusty Rhodes puts Gary Hart in his place for referring to “the Atlanta area” earlier and badly wants to hammer home that the NWA isn’t a region. This is a national company, dammit. Also, Dusty wants the kids to know he’s drinking a lot of milk to prepare for the Crockett Cup. Dusty, feeling particularly brassy this week, hypes the barbed wire match at Clash of the Champions by saying that the Road Warriors will be teaming up with “Ted Turner’s boss.” He also makes a really weird joke about Ivan Koloff’s balls and wraps up with a million-dollar smile for all of us. That…was a Dusty Rhodes promo.

STING vs. JOE CRUZE

-Arm wringers are traded as JR says you can see Sting’s influence in the number of kids he sees these days wearing Sting-style haircuts. I think that’s more Brian Bosworth influence than Sting at this point, isn’t it?

-Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock, as Sting once again isn’t getting paid by the hour.

-David Crockett talks to Sting. Weirdness, as Sting implies that the Clash of the Champions match will be a cage match with JJ suspended above the ring, which isn’t what they did at all.

-We go to NWA Worldwide, with Sting showing up after a Ric Flair/Rick Santana match and picking a fight. Scorpion deathlock is applied, but Tully Blanchard makes the save and JJ Dillon runs in to make it a 3-on-1 assault.

-Mr. Electricity himself, Jim Crockett, is here to hype some upcoming events, but ducks out early when he sees the Midnight Express and Jim Cornette storm in. The Fantastics bribed the referee into a cheap victory and says Mama’s attorneys are trying to reverse the decision from that non-title match.

THE POWERS OF PAIN (with Paul Jones & Ivan Koloff) vs. BOB RIDDLE & MAX MCGYVER

-Barbarian puts the boots to McGyver and rams him upside-down into the corner. We pause for a break before we begin Hour #2. Warlord boots him out to the floor as Paul Jones is miked and waited until three minutes into this match to say something. Barbarian boots Riddle and now Riddle gets to go out to the concrete and get himself murdered. Warlord slams and legdrops Riddle, and Paul Jones is so disgusted by the sight of a guy’s tongue hanging out after the match has only gone four minutes that he demands more punishment.

-McGyver tags back in and gets beaten down some more. Riddle heads back in and falls victim to a spinebuster from Warlord, and a diving headbutt from Warlord puts him away.

-Paul Jones tells Dusty Rhodes and the Powers of Pain that signing a barbed wire match for national television was a mistake because now millions of people will see the demise of Dusty and the Warriors, instead of just thousands.

RON SIMMONS vs. TRENT KNIGHT

-Simmons whips Knight and axes him down. Simmons just beats on Knight and finishes him with a spinebuster once JR finishes talking about his football background. This was a long squash, in other words.

-JJ Dillon and Ric Flair are here. Sting wants to make the world forget that the Horsemen kicked his ass. Well they did it before and they’ll do it again.

-The Neon Sex Machine himself, Jim Crockett, is back to finish his announcement that got interrupted earlier. Tully and Arn are now defending the World Tag Team Title against Barry Windham & Lex Luger at Clash of the Champions.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. STEVE ATKINSON & EL NEGRO

-El Negro goes to the concrete. Hawk gutwrenches Atkinson and makes the tag. Doomsday device finishes.

-Animal tries to cut a promo with the helmet again and just sounds like someone is playing a “Fun with Ahmed” YouTube video inside a barrel.

LEX LUGER vs. ANDREW BELLAMY

-Luger shoves Bellamy down and flings him out to the floor. Luger lets him back in and suplexes him. Powerslam follows, and the torture rack puts Bellamy away.

SPAM SLAM!

-Hawk press slams a jobber who appears not to have seen sunlight since 1977.

-Lex and his pal Barry Windham are here. They will be World Tag Team Champs by end of day March 27, if not sooner.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. TONY SUBER

-Suber is riding a tidal wave of momentum after his big victory over Super Destroyer, so this match could really go in either direction. Perez wrings the arm and that’s really all that happens for several minutes. Suber finally forces a release with a forearm, but Perez boots him down and connects with a forearm off the ropes. Spinning toehold by Perez gets the win by submission.

-Gary Hart tells “Virgil” that the days of the American Dream are coming to an end.

-Jim Cornette whips out an ANCIENT game show reference by referring to his men as professors from “The Kollege of Wrestling Knowledge.” Best Cornette promo ever.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. MIKE JACKSON & GARY MARTIN

-Cornette is part of the managers-with-microphones trend, which is a little silly because he usually just hung out at the commentary table anyway. Bobby Eaton slingshots Jackson over the top rope and onto the concrete, and Cornette stuns the entire studio by bodyslamming him! JR is amazed that Cornette didn’t give himself a hernia from it.

-Martin tags in and Stan Lane kicks him from all angles. Martin gets thrown out to the concrete and Bobby Eaton does a really funny spot when the commentators panic, just punching Martin in the face and nothing more, but also knocking over the commentary podium just because everyone was expecting that to happen. Rocket launcher ends it. Shit, that was a fun squash match.

-The Fantastics cut a promo and warn the Midnight Express that on March 27th, it’s a title match, and the Fantastics have already proven who the better team is…or we can have the title match now, if Cornette and his boys agree to it. Cornette says that if the Midnight Express actually fights these guys, they can get arrested for child abuse. Midnights try to sneak up, but the Fantastics see it coming and the show closes with a big crazy brawl.

