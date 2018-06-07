The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (3.26.1988)  

-Cold open: a montage of sickles by Nikita Koloff.

-Originally aired March 26, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, & David Crockett. A number of NWA promoters are in the studio today to take care of some last-minute business before tomorrow’s Clash of the Champions. Also, Magnum TA will be here. Oh! That should be fun then.

SHEEPHERDERS (with Johnny Ace) vs. TONY BOWMAN & RYAN WAGNER

-Butch goes to work on Wagner’s arm while everyone speculates about the seedings for the Crockett Cup. Jim Ross’ prediction: Teams that wrestle together on a regular basis will be seeded more favorably than teams that just joined up for the tournament. Also, fans attending night one in Greenville will now be treated to a Prince of Darkness match.

-Herders just punch and kick one jobber, than punch and kick the other. Bowman gets a lucky sunset flip for two, which gives us an excuse to drag this out, as we have a classic too-damn-long TBS squash breaking out. Butch elbows Wagner to mix up the offense a little bit and goes to a chinlock. Forearms by Luke. Battering ram by the Sheepherders, and the double stomachbreaker ends it. It doesn’t read like it but that match seriously took about eight minutes.

-David Crockett talks to Barry Windham and Lex Luger. They warn the Horsemen that it’s time to put up or shut up.

-NWA Board of Governors member Rob Garner is here. Seeding for the Crockett Cup has been completed and the announcement will be made tomorrow. Ric Flair walks in the Penthouse Pet of the Year and says that Greensboro is going to get taken apart tomorrow.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. ALAN MARTIN

-Waistlock takedown into a hammerlock by Perez. He pulls the legs apart to make Martin yell “Arr! My groin!” and slingshots him into the corner. Forearm off the ropes, and the spinning toehold wraps it up.

-Paul Boesch, wearing a bright red 70s leisure suit, and Peter Berkholz from the board of directors to let us know that they heartily endorse the NWA. Paul Boesch says he likes the NWA because “it goes to the basics, and then beyond.” That doesn’t sound like an endorsement. Berkholz happily announces that the NWA is returning to Sam Houston Coliseum on May 13.

THE FANTASTICS vs. GENE LIGON & STEVE ATKINSON

-Paul sticks around for guest commentary. The Fantastics work Ligon’s arm. Ligon fights back with a backdrop that Rogers totally no-sells and Fulton goes old-school, doing a rope walk and jumping off to armdrag Ligon. Atkinson tags in and gets flung around the ring. Tommy Rogers works the arm and the Fantastics switch off without tagging in rather heelish fashion. Atkinson throws punches before getting out of there. Ligon demands a test of strength and Fulton flips himself over the man and armdrags him. Rogers goes back in and takes Ligon down with flying headscissors as Fulton just has a seat at ringside and leads a chant for his partner.

-Fulton tags back in and Ligon’s fed up, giving him a hard forearm, and Paul explains why forearm blows are often more painful than punches. Double backdrops by the Fantastics. Fulton slams Atkinson into place, and the rocket launcher gives the Fantastics the win.

-Jim Ross talks to the boys, he fans are right up against the ring and pounding the mat while chanting for them, and I’m kind of surprised they’re allowing that. Fantastics are ready for their title shot tomorrow.

-Paul Boesch tries to articulate that he’s not a fan of the heelish tactics of Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson, and it’s amazing to listen to him and think that this guy did commentary for FIFTY YEARS prior to this segment. He sounds like a stage manager who got pushed in front of the camera at the last minute.

-We go to the FIRST World Tag Team Title match between the Horsemen and the, ahem, Twin Towers. Magnum TA is hanging out at ringside and prevents interference by bopping JJ Dillon with a baseball bat, but he also takes a shot at Tully Blanchard, which gets Lex and Barry DQed.

-David Crockett is in the studio with Magnum TA. Magnum is trying to take the commentary route back into pro wrestling but feels like a lot of guys want to settle old scores, and since he still has half a body at this point, he’s started carrying a baseball bat. Tully Blanchard storms out, and he’s all pissed off about the NWA selling Starrcade home videos with the I Quit match, and he’s frustrated because he can’t put that match behind him. Barry Windham comes out and tries to play peacemaker, but Tully takes him out, and then turns his attention to attacking Magnum (with JJ doing an awesome job of “holding Magnum in place” when he’s actually helping break Magnum’s fall). Tully beats on Magum until Dusty runs out in rage, grabs the bat, and just gives Tully a Goodfellas-calber beating with it. In the melee, various NWA executives run out and Dusty knocks them all away, but the one who gets the worst of it is Jim Corckett, who’s apparently knocked out cold in the fracas, and a group of wrestlers run out to break up the chaos.

VARSITY CLUB vs. TOMMY ANGEL & ITALIAN STALLION

-Tony and JR are still in shock and trying to sort out everything that happened during the commercial break. Magnum was lascerated but will be fine. Jim Crockett is receiving medical treatment. David Crockett has left the building to look after his brother. Paul Boesch’s suit will continue to look stupid.

-Rotundo rakes the eyes of the Stallion. Steiner comes in and charges at him, but Stallion shocks everyone by countering and getting Steiner way in the air for a spinebuster. Angel tags in and doesn’t last long before getting thrown to the concrete. Sullivan rams his face into a camera while JR expresses frustration at two guys who are gifted at mat wrestling making such a spectacle of being bastards instead. Rotundo chops away at Angel, and Steiner powerslams him. Steiner bullies him with some playful slapping, and again JR is just disgusted at seeing that instead of wrestling.

-Rotundo throws Angel back out to the floor and Kevin Sullivan takes free shots at him. Back in the ring, Rotundo ends it with a double underhook suplex.

-Kevin Sullivan says that this wasn’t a brawl they saw on the floor. Dusty Rhodes attempted to murder Tully Blanchard, and if it happened anywhere other than the TBS Studio, Dusty would be facing at least three months in prison.

RON SIMMONS vs. DAVID DIAMOND

-Tony and JR are still in shock about the whole incident and trying to make sense of everything that’s happened. JR feels that Dusty was provoked and can’t be held responsible for what just happened.

-Simmons hammers at Diamond with punches and goes to a modified bow and arrow to work him over. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton is in our audience today! I guess he heard somebody mentioning marks in the audience and thought he was supposed to be in there. Simmons continues working Diamond over with a series of holds. Boston crab applied, but Diamond hangs on. Crowd in the studio sounds really burned out from the wild angle, and Ron’s slow plodding offense for this match isn’t waking them up. Clothesline off the second rope wins it for Simmons.

STING vs. MAX MCGYVER

-Sting dropkicks McGyver and throws him out to the floor, and we get a weird moment as TBS apparently censors Jim Ross for saying “Penthouse” when mentioning the celebrities who will be at Clash of the Champions.

-Chinlock and an armbar by Sting, which is a bit more methodical than the usual Sting squash, but a Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock suddenly wrap it up.

-After weeks of cocky screaming, Sting surprises everyone by struggling to speak. He says that the incident involving his friend Magnum has him really disturbed and distracted, and he can’t really say anything right now.

-JJ Dillon says that Magnum asked for it. JJ says that with everything going on in the NWA for the rest of this weekend, JJ won’t take action until Monday. But Monday morning, he will send videotapes of the incident to every individual member of the NWA Board of Directors and will demand that Dusty be barred from wrestling.

-We replay the whole incident over again, with Tony, JR, and JJ disagreeing on who actually instigated the whole incident.

-Jim Cornette comes out, holding back tears. He calls himself a close friend of Jim Crockett and says it’s disgusting to see what Dusty Rhodes did to his friend. Awesome promo from Cornette, and the icing on the cake is Stan Lane helping walk him to the ring and wiping away his tears because he’s so distraught.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. KENDALL WINDHAM & BIG BEAR COLLIE

-Kendall shoulderblocks Eaton and monkeyflips him as Cornette suddenly reverts to his old self and says Kendall looks like a fish wearing swimming trunks. Lane tags in and kicks Kendall down. Eaton comes out and chokes him out as Cornette says he has TV wrestling mailed to him all over the world, including matches from Japan, Bulgaria, and “The Bug Tussle Wrestling Federation” and everyone is stealing the Midnight Express’ moves.

-Lane dismantles Collie and throws him out to the floor and demands that Ross hold his microphone close so that he can bunch Collie in stereo. Jawjacker by Bobby as Jim Cornette dubs Big Bear Collie “Big Fat Collie.” Rocket launcher ends it.

BIG GREEN MACHINE vs. EL NEGRO

-Uh, okay. Green Machine is a big doughy white masked guy who has “made quite a name for himself in the past few weeks and everyone’s been talking about him.” Machine drops an elbow for two. He snapmares him back and forth as JR mentions again that we’ve been hearing quite a bit about this masked man for the past few weeks. Negro slams the Machine down but misses a splash off the ropes. Machine drops a million elbows on Negro for the three-count. This was literally the Machine’s only TV match.

-Gary Hart says this incident is no surprise to anyone familiar with Virgil Runnels’ violent past.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN & SHANE DOUGLAS (with Precious) vs. MIKE JACKSON & ART PRITTS

-I have no idea why these guys are teaming up, especially after Ricky Santana and Shane decided to be super-best-friends and tag team partners and Jimmy has, you know, a brother.

-Hammerlock by Shane on Pritts. Garvin and Jackson trade arm stuff. Stepover toehold by Garvin as JR again reminds us that you have to buy tickets for night one of the Crockett Cup, or else, you’ll only see SOME of the teams.

-Stuff continues to happen with Shane coming off the second rope for an elbow and the show is closing the wy it opened, a tag team match that’s taking way, way too damn long, especially for a team that we’re not really invested in. Brainbuster finishes things.

-We replay the incident from earlier.