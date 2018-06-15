The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (4.16.1988)  

-Cold open: The Midnight Rider rides his horse Diablo to the ring. Okay, how much weight can a horse support comfortably? I weigh 285 and I’ve avoided horseback riding since I was a teenager, and seeing Dust…er, Midnight coming to this ring and seeing it not getting shot immediately after kind of shocks me.

-Originally aired April 16, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett.

-Jim Cornette welcomes David back to the studio after waking up from the coma that he’s been in ever since the toilet seat fell on his head.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. GEORGE SOUTH & TRENT KNIGHT

-South armdrags Bobby Eaton while Cornette makes his case for changing the seeding for the Crockett Cup, since Nikita Koloff no longer has a partner. Eaton knees South out to the floor and Cornette whips him, whips him like a daaaawwwwwwg. Stan Lane targets the ribs with a series of kicks. Trent Knight tags in and Lane damn near faceplants him straight through the mat. Cornette starts running down each team in the Crockett Cup one by one on commentary while South comes back in and gets slammed by Beautiful Bobby. Trent Knight comes back in for one last shot but falls victim to the rocket launcher to finish this one.

-Jim Cornette snaps the belt and promises that it’s only a matter of time before the Fantastics are too injured to keep going.

DICK MURDOCH vs. LARRY STEPHENS

-Murdoch gets into a heated argument with Teddy Long before the bell. Stephens applies a side headlock and there’s a subtle bit where Murdoch rolls him over for a pinfall attempt and Long rolls him back instead of counting the pin. Murdoch drags Stephens out to the floor and the commentators brace themselves. Stephens goes into the lectern and gets a chair across the back. Murdoch rams Stephens into the post repeatedly as JR notes that today is the official first day of Dusty Rhodes’ 120-day suspension. Back in the ring, the brainbuster finishes for Murdoch.

-Murdoch calls on Kevin Sullivan, Gary Hart, Jim Cornette, and JJ Dillon to combine their resources to get rid of Dusty Rhodes. I’m sure the original plan here was for the Midnight Express, the Four Horsemen, the Midnight Express, and Al Perez to team up against the Midnight Rider in a handicap match and have Dusty win it by pinning the tennis racquet or something.

LEX LUGER vs. ART PRITTS

-Luger works the arm, but gets caught in the corner. Pritts rams him a few times, but runs into a boot. Luger follows with a powerslam, and the torture rack ends it.

-Lex tells Ric Flair that as much as he’s talked about how he got to be champ by beating the best, he hasn’t beaten Lex Luger yet.

-We go to a videotape mailed in by JJ Dillon. JJ explains that he’s hired a cameraman to follow him around and document this meeting. He demands that Jim Crockett watch a videotape carefully. Together, they watch the Midnight Rider debut vignette again. Audio mixing is MUCH better this week and we can hear everything they’re saying. Jim Crockett says he didn’t see Dusty Rhodes on the tape. That was obviously the Midnight Rider. Jim Crockett says that if JJ Dillon can remove the Midnight Rider’s mask in full view of an NWA official, and it’s Dusty Rhodes, then Dusty will be suspended for an additional one year. Jim Crockett whips out a contract right then and there and declares that on night #2 of the Crockett Cup, JJ Dillon can attempt to remove the mask by wrestling the Midnight Rider in a bullrope match. JJ did his best, but this is still flopping hard.

POWERS OF PAIN (with Paul Jones) vs. STEVE ATKINSON & BOB RIDDLE

-Barbarian press slams Riddle, and Warlord gives him a boot to the face. Riddle ends up on the floor and Koloff whips him, whips him like a daaaaawwwwwg with the Russian chain. Atkinson comes in and Barbarian powerslams him off the second rope to get the win.

-Paul Jones announces that Ivan Koloff & Dick Murdoch are teaming up for the Crockett Cup, and says they’re a solid pick to win because Koloff is a world class bounty hunter and Dick Murdoch smells. Certainly two overlooked qualifications for winning a tag team tournament.

VARSITY CLUB (with Kevin Sullivan) vs. KEVIN SPEARMAN & DARK STARR

-Is the jobber using his World of Warcraft username or what? Mike Rotunda uses a waistlock takedown on Spearman. Steiner rams his face in the mat as the commentators react in confusion at the words “Dogfaced Gremlin” printed on Steiner’s singlet. We return for hour #2 with Dark Starr getting dumped on the concrete and stomped by Kevin Sullivan. Spearman comes back in and gets suplexed all around by both members of the club with Steiner’s German suplex finishing this one.

-Kevin Sullivan is excited to hear that we can get rid of Dusty Rhodes just by pulling his mask off. I bet if they work really hard, they can get him out of the NWA in less than a year! Sullivan wants to prepare for the opportunity by taking his men to the temple of doom, which frightens Steiner. Sullivan also wants to take Patty to the temple of doom, telling Gorgeous Jimmy “she was my Patty before you were ever gorgeous.”



ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon) vs. TONY BOWEN & RICKY PARADISE

Neither of the jobbers has the common courtesy to wear monogrammed tights or boots, so I have no idea whose ass is getting kicked and the commentators aren’t helping. Tully slingshot suplexes somebody to win.

-David talks to JJ and the Horsemen. JJ isn’t even going to try to beat the Midnight Rider, he’s just going to try to daze him with the cowbell long enough to yank the mask off.

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. EL NEGRO

-Negro no-sells a shoulderblock, so Nikita just dropkicks him down and puts the boots to him. Nikita goes for a corner charge elbow. Negro looks like he’s trying to get out of the way, and Nikita has to change his path to make contact, looking like he’s kind of irritated with Negro after making contact. He just decides to finish it right there with the sickle.

-Nikita makes the surprise announcement that he’s dropping out of the Crockett Cup entirely and instead meeting Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Title at the event. In real life, this was a nice gesture to Nikita, as his wife was starting her health issues at this point and Jim Crockett basically booked him in the main event as a morale booster, but having Nikita lose the TV Title and disappear for two months and just suddenly declare that he qualified for a World Title match was a little strange, particularly when Sting, who really does have a claim to a title match, is just getting shoved into tag team match with a random partner. Also, are they seriously announcing thia main event with one week until the show??

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs. LARRY DAVIS

-Garvin chops Davis down and applies the chinlock. Brainbuster ends it.

-And now, the utter stupidity of an angle boiled down to its very essence. Follow this closely. David Crockett interviews Gorgeous Jimmy. He’s sickened at the things that Kevin Sullivan is saying about the love of his life and he needs to defend her honor like a man in six days. And so he’s talking to his good friend Dusty Rhodes and wants Dusty to know he thinks the 120-day suspension is unfair. (Record scratch) We literally cannot have one promo that doesn’t at least touch on Dusty/Midnight Rider. This feud has nothing to do with Dusty. Dusty wasn’t there when they first crossed paths. He wasn’t there for the match at Clash of the Champions. I don’t think he and Jimmy have even been seen in the same room at any point in the past two years. But somehow, complaining about Dusty’s suspension is a key part of defending your wife’s honor?

THE FANTASTICS vs. KEITH STEINBORN & ALAN MARTIN

-Martin gets armdragged around and Bobby Fulton dropkicks him on the concrete while Tommy Rogers sits in the audience and watches. Steinborn tags in and gets his face rubbed in the mat. Fantastics whip out their double team arsenal, and the Fantastic rocket launcher gets three.

SPAM SLAM

-The Fantastic Rocket Launcher is your Spam Slam of the Week!

-Bobby Fulton warns Jim Cornette that he didn’t start all the mother-insulting, but he’s damn sure gonna finish it.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Perez works the arm. Airplane spin follows and Al goes to a chinlock. Wagner throws punches and runs into a boot. Forearm off the ropes by Perez, and the spinning toehold wraps it up.

-Gary Hart says he wants nothing to do with the Midnight Rider. Well, that makes ONE person.

RICKY SANTANA vs. THE GLADIATOR

-Oh, come on, chyron guy. It’s either Gladiator #1 or Gladiator #2 and not specifying it leaves me unsure of what to expect from a battle like this one. Inverted atomic drop and an armdrag by Santana. Santana hits the restholds as we’re close to the end of the show, but not close enough, so he has to drag this one out. Top rope splash finishes this one as JR mentions that the team of Ricky Santana and Shane Douglas will be kicking off the tournament. Spoiler: Shane quits before Friday.

4 legend