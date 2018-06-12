The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (4.2.1988)  

-Cold open: Dusty goes crazy on Tully with a baseball bat and accidentally takes out Jim Crockett in the process.

-Originally aired April 2, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett.

-JJ Dillon is here. It’s clear from the number of meetings being held by the NWA Board of Directors that nobody can make a decision about how to handle the Dusty Rhodes incident, but personally, JJ thinks Dusty finally cracked under all the pressure and something MUST be done!

THE FANTASTICS vs. KEITH STEINBORN & ALAN MARTIN

-Rogers has his nose all taped up, apparently for a legit injury. He backdrops Martin, and Fulton comes in to start the arm work. Rogers comes back in with a dropkick and Fulton snapmares him around. Steinborn comes in and gets suplexed while Tony Schiavone clarifies that the name of their finisher is now the Fantastic Rocket Launcher, to differentiate from the Midnight Express’ version.

-Front facelock into a chinlock by Rogers. Fulton comes out to wring the arm while the commentators carefully lay out the fact that you have to WIN matches to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament. Me wrestling fan. Me confused. Me no understand how tournaments work. Duuuuuhhhhhhhh.

-Irish whip and a back suplex by Rogers. Fantastics throw double missiule dropkicks, and the Rocket….uh, the FANTASTIC Rocket Launcher finishes this one.

-David Crockett talks to the Fantastics. He gives the Midnight Express props for giving them enough of a match at Clash of the Champions that Bobby had to drive his partner to the hospital after the match. But the Fantastics are still here! And they’re on their way to the Crockett Cup.

STING vs. BIG BEAR COLLIE

-Collie gets out of the way of a charge and throws Sting to the floor, but he lands on his feet and springs back in, punching Collie and suplexing him. Sting wrings the arm and decides to take this one home. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock finishes up.

-Sting tells David Crockett that Ric Flair had better be ready for another 45 minutes tomorrow night and rattles off all the venues where he’ll be facing Ric Flair in rematches, which is so lame because it makes Sting look like the latest Challenger of the Month who’s going to get his turn before Flair moves onto another angle. Also, Sting pledges his allegiance to Dusty Rhodes in the midst of this controversy.

-We flash back to Clash of the Champions and watch the Horsemen going down in defeat to Barry Windham and Lex Luger. Back in the studio, Barry and Lex, who drove here straight from the Pink Shirt Sunglasses and Designer Jeans Emporium to stock up on pink shirts, sunglasses, and designer jeans, to bask in their victory. Lex says that the title belts are proof that there’s life after Horsemen. Also, Barry and Lex stand by Dusty Rhodes.

-Ric Flair and JJ Dillon are here with a few bottles of Four Horsemen vitamins. Two bottles were good enough to last Flair through five women last night. Oh, and by the way, he’s still the champ! By the way, Dusty needs to go because Dusty waving a baseball bat in a TV studio almost caused Ted Turner to revoke Jim Crockett’s wrestling license, which is apparently a possible thing. And by the way, Steve Williams has a lot of gall for calling out Ric Flair and demanding a match at Clash of the Champions. Ric leaves a free bottle of vitamins behind for David and takes off.

SHEEPHERDERS (with Johnny Ace) vs. LARRY STEPHENS & ROCKY KING

-King bodypresses Butch for a two-count. Butch goes to the eyes to put a stop to that and tags Luke in, but King dodges him and tags in Stephens. Sheepherders double-team him and Butch attacks the throat. Stephens dropkicks Luke as JR marvels that the talent pool for the Crockett Cup is so deep that the Sheepherders didn’t even qualify for the top ten seeds. Battering ram and the double stomachbreaker finish off Stephens.

-Sheepherders promise to take the Crockett Cup back to the trophy room in New Zealand.

ARN ANDERSON vs. ART PRITTS

-David Crockett brings some shade, saying that judging from Arn’s performance at Clash of the Champions, he forgot to take his Four Horsemen vitamins. Arn Anderson is rightly pissed off about getting owned by David Crockett and launches Pritts out to the floor, rubbing his face in the concrete and stomping him. In the ring, Arn DDTs the poor schlub and rubs his face around a little more. Spinebuster wraps it up for this one.

-Arn goes over for his interview and David is just completely gleefully ripping into him for losing the belts last week. I love how David is just suddenly a ballsy SOB this week out of nowhere.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. JOE CRUZ & EL NEGRO

-We return from commercial in mid-squash with Cruze getting stuck in the ring, and they finish him off in short order with the Doomsday Device.

-We pause for the top-of-the-hour ID break, and WWE Network LEAVES IT IN! We actually get to hear Three Dog Night singing the “Celebrate Superstation TBS” jingle! Damn, I hope they leave these things in when we get to the “Entertainment with a Capital YES!” era.

-Back to the studio. Animal triumphantly removes the mask and announces he’s got the medical clearance to wrestle without it, just in time for the Crockett Cup.

GORGEOUS JIMMY & RON GARVIN (with Precious) vs. STEVE ATKINSON & RYAN WAGNER

-Jimmy rams Wagner into the turnbuckle and Ron headbutts him down. Abdominal stretch by Ron, and to ad insult to injury, he gives the poor jobber an honest-to-God purple nurple while he’s caught in the hold. Garvin ties up Wagner in a front facelock as Wagner is sitting up and lights into his back with chops and it looks painful as all hell. Atkinson tags in and Garvin goes to work with amateur takedowns. Ron comes back in and comes up with a sick variation on the surfboard to stretch Atkinson out for a bit. Jimmy finishes this one with the brainbuster. Good to see Ron back to his old stretchy self.

-David talks to the Garvin family. Ron explains the family’s been lying back for a while because they’re saving their energy for an important challenge, like the Crockett Cup.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. MIKE JACKSON

-Perez works the arm and rams Jackson against the ropes. They trade forearms while Jim Ross notes that there’s still no official ruling on the Dusty Rhodes incident after a full week because he’s such a big star that it’s hard to figure out what to do with him. Forearm off the ropes by Perez, and the spinning toehold finishes this one.

-Gary Hart announces that Larry Zbyszko will be Al Perez’s partner for the Crockett Cup.

-David Crockett brings JJ Dillon back out and JJ says that Arn came out alone this week because he felt so embarassed about what happened last week, what with Tully getting attacked and then losing the World Tag Team Titles the next day, but JJ insists it’s not Arn’s fault and he’s tired of the NWA Board of Directors goldbricking around about their big decision.

-We re-watch the entire segment from last week, with Magnum TA getting attacked, Dusty coming to the rescue, and Jim Crockett getting caught in the crossfire. My favorite part of this whole controversy is that Peter Berkholz and David Crockett also took bumps in this segment but apparently they’re considered completely inconsequential. The whole controversy is completely about Jim Crockett getting bumped.

-Back in the studio, JJ is now joined by Tully, who warns Dusty that they’re about to send an army of lawyers at this problem.

-Jim Cornette comes out with a leather belt to taunt the Fantastics.

MIDNIGHT EXRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. TRENT KNIGHT & TONY SUBER

-Jobbers manage to back Eaton into the corner, but he fights them both off and sends Knight to the floor. Jim Cornette whips Knight with a belt to send a message. Cornette walks over and says that the next time he whips the Fantastics, he hopes that Bobby Fulton’s mother has a massive heart attack, dies, and rots quickly, and the commentators seem completely taken aback by how harsh that is even by Cornette standards.

-Suber gets dumped on the floor next and Eaton jabs him in the ribs with the tennis racquet a few times. Knight comes back in and gets double goozled by the champs. Rocket launcher ends this one.

SPAM SLAM!

-Hawk’s press slam is pretty damn awesome.

VARSITY CLUB vs. RUSTY RIDDLE, GEORGE SOUTH, & LARRY DAVIS

-Kevin Sullivan is going to join his men in the ring this week. The jobbers all get thrown out to the concrete right away. Sullivan chokes Davis chops him. South tags in and gets hung up in the tree of woe. Sullivan rams a knee into him and now Riddle takes his turn, getting powerslammed by Rick Steiner. Davis heads back in. Rotundo gives him the double underhook suplex, and Kevin Sullivan’s double stomp puts Davis out of his misery.

-Kevin Sullivan says that he knew “Patty” before she was ever Precious. He says that when he was getting strangled by Precious at Clash of the Champions, he heard her mutter “I can’t do it.” He warns Jimmy Garvin that the real Patty is going to emerge some day soon.

IVAN KOLOFF (with Paul Jones & The Powers of Pain) vs. CURTIS THOMPSON

-Thompson connects with a few dropkicks, but Koloff hammers him down and ends it quickly with the sickle.

-Paul Jones predicts that the Powers of Pain are winning the Crockett Cup.

5 legend