The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (4.23.1988)  

-Cold open: a Tully Blanchard squash match is disrupted by the arrival of the Midnight Rider. Rider ties a noose around Tully.

-Originally aired April 23, 1988.

-We’re on the road this week, coming to you from Jacksonville, FL.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. Tony mentions that night #2 of the Crockett Cup is tonight in Greensboro. Before we go further, let’s take a look at what all went down on night #1 in Greenville. Before you read this, take a moment to remind yourself, the original plan was to have this event on PPV.

Opening Round: Kendall Windham & the Italian Stallion defeated the Terminator & the Green Machine via forfeit when Machine did not appear

Opening Round: Dick Murdoch & Ivan Koloff (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Jimmy Valiant & Mighty Wilbur

Opening Round: Jive Tones defeated Rocky King & Nelson Royal

Opening Round: The NEW New Breed defeated the Twin Devils (Curtis Thompson & Gene Ligon in red outfits)

Opening Round: Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner defeated Johnny Ace & John Savage (sub. for a Japanese team)

Opening Round: The Sheepherders (w/ Rip Morgan) defeated the Cruel Connection

Opening Round: Larry Zbyzsko & Al Perez defeated Ricky Santana & Joe Cruz (sub. for Shane Douglas, who quit earlier in the week)

Opening Round: Varsity Club (w/ Kevin Sullivan) defeated Steve Williams & Ron Simmons via count-out

Non-tournament match: Jimmy Garvin (w/ Precious) pinned Kevin Sullivan (w/ Rick Steiner) in a blindfold match with an inside cradle at 7:20; after the match, Steiner unmasked Sullivan and attacked Garvin from behind; moments later, Ron Garvin came out to make the save, with NWA TV Champion Mike Rotundo appearing as well; during the brawl, Sullivan hit Garvin in the chest with his golden spike; moments later, Kendall Windham, Ricky Santana, and Johnny Ace came out to tend to the Garvins; as a result of Ron Garvin’s injury, Sting was left without a tag team partner for the tournament; it was later announced that Sting would team with Lex Luger, who also was without a partner (for reasons not explained to the crowd)

Second Round: NWA Tag Team Champions Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard defeated Kendall Windham & the Italian Stallion

Second Round: Lex Luger & Sting (w/ Magnum TA) defeated Dick Murdoch & Ivan Koloff (w/ Paul Jones)

Second Round: The Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated the Jive Tones

Second Round: The Powers of Pain defeated The NEW New Breed

Second Round: The Sheepherders (w/ Rip Morgan) defeated Lightning Express

Second Round: Fantastics defeated NLarry Zbyzsko & Al Perez (w/ Gary Hart)

Second Round: NWA US Tag Team Champions Midnight Express (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated the Sheepherders (w/ Rip Morgan)

STING vs. DAVID ISLEY

-This arena is so dark that fans in New York who watched MSG house shows would watch this episode and think to themselves “Damn that’s a dark arena.”

-Sting slams Isley and clotheslines him. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock finish this one in short order. My god, they do NOT have an audio guy monitoring the commentary for this show.

-There is obviously an unseen match going on as JR and Tony discuss the Midnight Rider.

MIDNIGHT RIDER (with Magnum TA) vs. BIG BEAR COLLIE

-From World Wide Wrestling, with better lighting. Collie is allowed to start the match with a chair in his hand for some reason, but Rider knocks it out of his hand and DDTs him on top of it for the instant three-count.

-Magnum TA tells JR that the Midnight Rider is here because the NWA needs to start taking drastic measures. And that’s your accidental shoot comment of the year. It really rubs me the wrong way seeing Dusty using Magnum as his personal backlash shield, as more fans were booing Dusty than Dusty liked, so he basically had Magnum coming to the ring with him at this point because NOBODY was going to boo the disabled star who was cut down in his prime.

-Speaking of rubbing me the wrong way, seven jobbers suddenly storm the ring to try to rip the Rider’s mask off, and Dusty fights them all off singlehandedly. You’d think a guy who needs to suck his own dick that badly would do more to reduce his belly fat.

-JR talks to the Midnight Rider, who namedrops Magnum and pauses for the pop, then makes sure to shout the name of the venue (turns out it’s Roanoke) for an even cheaper pop.

THE FANTASTICS vs. CAREY STEVENS & SNAKE WATSON

-Jobbers pounce, but the Fantastics fight back and dismantles both men while JR touts the upcoming Midnights/Fantastics rematch, losers get ten lashes. Fulton is good and pissed off over Cornette’s comments about his mama and takes it out on the jobber with raking and face-pulling. Stevens, who seriously just looks like a convenience store clerk that they asked to come across the street and get beat up for fifty bucks, gets worked over by Rogers and tags out. Fulton lays out Watson for the Fantastic rocket launcher to finish this one.

-Fantastics tell David Crockett if they defeat the Midnight Express, they’ve decided to give ten lashes to Bobby Eaton first and Stan Lane second, saving Cornette for last so he can watch his men get tortured and agonize over what’s about to happen.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. BOB RIDDLE

-Riddle is actually taller and tries to use that to intimidate Williams. Dr. Death just tackles him as JR explains what kind of doctor Dr. Death actually is. He earned his medical degree in “Physical Agony.” So, proctology, I guess.

-Oklahoma Stampede finishes this one in short order.

-Dr. Death still wants a piece of Ric Flair, although he notes that Ric Flair is the finest champion. Ugh, no! No he’s not! He’s a dastardly cheating heel! He uses people, he betrays his friends, he would step on his own mother’s head for personal gain. For fuck’s sake, it drives me crazy to see the way this company would fall all over itself to praise Ric Flair when he’s supposed to be the heel. Flair the character is not great. He’s an SOB. Tell us that.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (US Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. ROCKY KING & TOMMY ANGEL

-Angel gets dumped to the floor and Cornette CRACKS him with the belt, getting an echo in the arena. Rocky King tags in and monkeyflips Bobby to take over. Bobby stops him cold with an elbow to the jaw and Irish whips Lane into King as Cornette learns on commentary for the first time that the contract for the Fantastics says he’s going to get lashed too. Cornette goes from Big Talk to Pansy in the blink of an eye and sounds like he’s about to cry and it’s just great.

-Double goozle by the Express lays out Tommy Angel, and the rocket launcher ends it.

-Ric Flair finds three women whose hairstyles were probably wholly responsible for the hole in the ozone layer and says that all of them can tell you that Ric Flair is a sixty-minute man, wooooooooooo/

IVAN KOLOFF & THE POWERS OF PAIN (6-Man Tag Team Champions, with Paul Jones) vs. MAX MCGYVER, BOB EMORY, & CURTIS THOMPSON

-Koloff snapmares Emory and rubs his face in the mat. Warlord presses him and Barbarian gives him a badass-looking boot to the face. Curtis Thompson heads in and gets booted out to the floor, where Paul Jones attacks with the riding crop. Back in, everybody takes turns putting the boots to Thompson and throws him to the floor again. for another attack from Paul Jones.

-Paul Jones DEMANDS a fresh jobber and McGyver finally goes in there to get dismantled by everybody. Suplex/clothesline combo by the Powers, and a legdrop by Koloff finishes.

-David Crockett talks to Gorgeous Jimmy and they all sound like they’re talking into a rotary fan. My god the audio is awful on this show. Gorgeous Jimmy is as sickened by Kevin Sullivan as he is by reports about recent crime statistics in Los Angeles. Well, if L.A. crime pisses you off that badly, Jimmy, you can take the bullet train to Sacramento when they finish construction on that piece of shit in 300 years.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) VS. LARRY STEPHENS

-Perez works the arm and gives Stephens a backbreaker, but doesn’t want to go for the pin. But nevermind that, NWA Pro Wrestling is moving to TBS starting next Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m.! Chinlock by Perez. Perez has talent but he’s just bland as fuck. If Gary Hart wasn’t there, you’d never know he was supposed to be a heel. Spinning toehold gets the submission.

-Gary Hart talks about the NWA US Title tournament, happening on May 13 in Houston. Al Perez was actually supposed to win the thing, but the NWA soured on him by the time they made it to May 13.

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. KRUSHER KNAULT

-The K isn’t silent. They looked extra-hard to find the least-qualified looking jobbers in America for this taping, as this guy looks like he was the next customer in line when they went to the convenience store and asked Carey Stevens to come over and put on some tights. Knees and an elbow by Nikita, and the sickle finishes in seconds.

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE: LEX LUGER & BARRY WINDHAM (Champions) vs. ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon)

-Oh baby.

-Barry starts with Arn. They trade punches as JR says that the champions’ secret to their success so far is that they truly are friends who care about each other and believe in each other. Tully tags in and Barry armdrags him the length of the ring. Champs start working the arm and tagging in and out. They do the false tag spot with the heels getting screwed over, and as Teddy Long reprimands Arn, Barry comes in without tagging and takes over. How heelish of him.

-Tully finally gets the tag and Arn looks reluctant to get in there. Arn connects with a high knee, but gets caught on the top rope and slammed off. Figure four by Windham. Tully comes in and rakes the eyes to break the hold, and now the Horsemen switch without tagging, and the fans are OUTRAGED. Hypocrites, all of you!

-Arn blocks an attempted tag and ties Barry down with a chinlock. Barry escapes and kneelifts Arn. Everybody tags and Luger wants to wrap this one up right away, putting Tully in the torture rack, but Arn breaks the hold and DON’T YOU DARE GO AWAY, FANS!

-Arn now has Luger caught in the chinlock. Lex punches out, but Arn DDTs him, apparently having already DDTed him during the commercial. Luger gets thrown out to the concrete and appears to injure his shoulder. JR continues foreshadowing the shit out of this by calling the champs good friends. Luger miraculously still manages to do the press power-out of an attempted pin and then backslides Tully for a two-count. Arn and Tully cut off the attempted hot tags and continue murdering Luger slowly. Tully tries to finish with the slingshot suplex but Lex reverses and tries to make the hot tag…but instead Blanchard and Luger knock each other out on a double shoulderblock.

-Luger tries to go to his corner to make the tag and Tully gives him a knee to the back to stop him, but that causes Lex to stumble into Barry, so Tully accidentally causes the very hot tag he was trying to prevent. O. Henry must be booking this.

-Luger gets rammed into the post by JJ on the floor and he’s out and bleeding. Meanwhile, Barry is taking on both Horsemen and gets overwhelmed quickly. Windham tries to make the tag, but his partner is still out on the floor, and JJ taunts Windham, pointing out that Lex isn’t there when Barry needs him. Arn starts pounding on Windham while JJ is talking directly to Windham, telling him “I told you so!” Luger crawls up to the apron. Windham makes the tag, then powerslams his own partner. For good measure, he gives Luger a lariat and steps out of the ring, and calm as can be, Arn just drops down and pins Luger, winning back the World Tag Team Titles while Barry Windham leaves ringside with JJ Dillon. Crowd is damn near silent from the shock.

-Post-match, Midnight Rider runs in to assault the referee for no apparent reason, and then to check on his friend Lex. Nikita, Steve Williams, and Sting head in to check on him too, and Mdnight Rider is so disgusted by all this that he storms back to the locker room to confront Barry himself. All the heels in the locker room attack Midnight at once and rip his mask off, Midnight’s friends run in there to cover him up. JJ Dillon throws an awesome shitfit at the cameraman for not being able to get a shot of the Rider’s face when he’s standing RIGHT THERE, and then when he leaves with his friends to go to the other locker room, JJ gets pissed off again because the cameraman doesn’t bother following him. Great match with a great angle, and for just a moment, the Midnight Rider horseshit was actually bearable and entertaining.

-Kevin Sullivan lends his expertise to what just happened. Barry Windham could have been the biggest star in wrestling, but Dusty Rhodes held him back, under the guise of treating him like a son.

TV TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDA (Champion, with Kevin Sullivan & Rick Steiner) vs. SAM BASS

-DEAD MATCH WALKING! The crowd is completely silent after all of that. Rotunda stomps Bass down and throws him out to the floor for an attack by Rick Steiner. Back in, Rotunda has the chinlock applied as JR and Tony are ignoring this one entirely and just doing a killer job of recapping the whole previous match and getting Barry over as a bastard. JR says that when Mike Rotunda turned heel, everybody saw it as Mike Rotunda’s “true self” showing. But nobody can believe that what we saw in the last match is the real Barry Windham.

-Rotunda is putting the elbows to Bass as David Crockett comes to the commentary table and says Lex is in shock and refusing to talk to anybody right now. This match continues to die a brutal death and they still have ten minutes left in the show, so we are stretching this one to the absolute limits of human patience until Rotunda finally wraps this one up with a Samoan drop.

-We finish out the show by replaying the shocking ending of the tag team title match.