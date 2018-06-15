The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (4.9.1988)  

-Cold open: the crazed finish of Fantastics/Midnights at Clash of the Champions. The pop that the Fantastics get for the initial pinfall is astonishing. The reason they kept using the Dusty finish was because fans kept falling for the damn thing. Jim Cornette lashes Bobby Fulton and celebrates on his way out.

-Originally aired April 9, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & Jim Ross. They promise us that we WILL know Dusty Rhodes’ fate before the end of the show. That’s an understatement.

THE FANTASTICS vs. BEAR COLLIE & ART PRITTS

-Fantastics go to work on Pritts’ arm. Collie comes in and gets the same treatment. And that’s about as much as there is to write about this match until the Fantastic Rocket Launcher ends this one.

-Bobby Fulton accepts responsibility for letting his temper get the better of him at Clash of the Champions and costing his own team the US Tag Titles…but don’t NOBODY badmouth Bobby Fulton’s mama, and he wants revenge for the horrible stuff that Jim Cornette said about her.

LARRY ZBYSZKO & AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. RICKY SANTANA & TOMMY ANGEL

-So Baby Doll’s been released without ever revealing what was in that envelope, so we’re denied closure and ironically, a woman who had incriminating photos has been replaced by a guy named Gary Hart. Ricky Santana’s being demoted pretty hard here, which is weird because the commentators talk about how hotly you could debate whether Perez or Santana is the more prominent Latin star…which sounds like an issue that, you know, could have been an angle.

-Santana and Perez have a good even battle until Larry tags in from behind and sneak attacks Santana. Santana fights back with slams and Perez heads back in. Angel and Santana work the arm, but Angel quickly becomes overwhelmed and Larry takes over with kicks and a slam. Neckbreaker by Larry, and Perez finishes with a sweet airplane spin and the spinning toehold to finish.

-Gary Hart demands that the piledriver be legalized again before Crockett Cup, promising to injure the Superpowers at Crockett Cup. Sidenote about the name: The full name of the event is The Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup, and it feels like nobody in the NWA was savvy enough to think of “Crockett Cup.” If you watch these shows, half the fun of the build-up each year is that seemingly every wrestler refers to the event by a different name: Memorial Cup. Jim Crockett Sr. Cup. Crockett Memorial Cup. Tag Team Cup. Tag Team Memorial Cup. Memorial Tag Team Cup. Jim Crockett Tag Team Cup. Crockett Tag Team Sr. Cup.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. ALAN MARTIN

-Big press slam by Williams. He lifts Martin in a choke and flings him across the ring. Stampede gets the win.

-We go now to the NWA offices for a Board of Directors meeting. David Crockett, Jim Crockett, Dusty Rhodes, Peter Berkholz, Paul Boesch, JJ Dillon, and Rob Garner are in attendance. Whoever directed and edited this segment is clearly using it for his reel, because there are all sorts of random inserted shots of hand close-ups and reaction shots. The board has voted–and not unanimously, we’re told–that Dusty has been stripped of the US Title and suspended for 120 days. Dusty warns JJ that whenever a door has closed in the past, another one opens for Dusty Rhodes, and he’d better watch his back. Dusty leaves without giving a statement to Tony Schiavone. Paul Boesch angrily emerges from the meeting saying that he feels the punishment was far too harsh for the crime. Jim Crockett also walks out and says he was upset with the verdict.

-Paul Ellering and Animal are here. They pledge their support to Dusty Rhodes and are sickened that the NWA sided with Tully Blanchard, a man who instigated the whole thing by assaulting a disabled person. Also, the Road Warriors are ready to collect their million dollars at Cup-Related House Shows of April 1988.

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Nikita’s hair is making its in-ring debut. Commentators discuss the severity of the punishment for Dusty while Wagner tries to work the arm. Nikita comes back and hammers away. The sickle finishes it.

-Nikita is infuriated because the suspension of Dusty Rhodes means that he no longer has a partner for the Crockett Cup.

-Lex & Barry are here. Lex apologizes for hogging last week’s promo time and turns over the mic time to Barry. Barry is angry about Dusty Rhodes’ suspension and thinks this whole thing got blown out of proportion. Luger tries to rip off his shirt, but realizes that he has his sunglasses attached, which screws up the effect. Insert Mr. Peanutbutter reference.

-We go to a video about “an exciting new star coming to the NWA.” Hang onto your butts. They had copyrighted music here, so the Network dubbing almost totally drowns out the audio, but the gist of it is Magnum TA is sitting at a campfire with some mysterious figure in a cowboy hat, duster, and mask, calling himself The Midnight Rider from Diablo Canyon, Colorado. He and his horse Diablo will be joined by Magnum TA at every arena in the country to get revenge on behalf of their good friend Dusty Rhodes.

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon) vs. KENDALL WINDHAM & MIKE JACKSON

-Arn and Kendall lock up as the camera catches a glimpse of JJ looking absolutely furious at ringside. Tully aggressively punches away at Windham until Mike Jackson tags in. Tully boots him down and tags Arn back in. They slug it out until Arn counters an attempted backdrop with the DDT to finish. Aww, that was a letdown. I thought this would actually be a longer, competitive match.

-JJ proclaims this Midnight Rider announcement a blatant miscarriage of justice because that’s obviously Dusty Rhodes! Jim Ross demands proof, which exasperates the Horsemen.

-Celebrate! Celebrate! Superstation TBS!

STING vs. THE DESTROYER

-Super Destroyer has been demoted to just Destroyer as a result of losing to Tony Suber. Sting press slams him and dropkicks him. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock end it.

-Sting and Ron Garvin are ready for the Crockett Cup. Sting plans to spend his $500,000 on a big party for the fans in the TBS Studio. If this happens, it would be approximately the 12th most wasteful use of money by Jim Crockett Promotions in this calendar year.

-Ric Flair is here. He’s the best in the world, in case you haven’t heard.

RON GARVIN vs. BOB EMORY

-Thesz press and the hands of stone finish this in about 30 seconds.

-They’re ALREADY changing the time slot for NWA Main Event, now on Saturdays at 11 am.

-Jim Crockett announces that Dusty’s suspension is effective April 16. His final match will be April 15. Nikita has until that date to find a new tag team partner for the Crockett Cup.

-Jim Cornette walks in, all fired up about this Midnight Rider nonsense and threatening to whip Bobby Fulton’s mother with a leather belt. Confused boner.

MIKE ROTUNDO & “Games Master” KEVIN SULLIVAN (with Rick Steiner) vs. TONY BOWMAN & EL NEGRO

-Negro gets thrown to the floor and Steiner just freely attacks him while Rotundo and Sullivan attack Bowman. Double underhook by Rotunda and Sullivan finishes it with the double-stomp.

-Kevin Sullivan dusts off some old history, recapping the original Midnight Rider angle in Championship Wrestling from Florida and rattling off the all-star list of guys that the Midnight Rider injured the last time that Dusty unleashed his “dark side.” He warns all the heels in the NWA that they need to learn to work together.

DICK MURDOCH & POWERS OF PAIN (with Paul Jones) vs. ITALIAN STALLION, TONY SUBER, & LARRY DAVIS

-Stallion dropkicks Barbarian, but it has no effect on the big man. Suber tags in and gets booted. Davis comes in and Murdoch elbows him down, finishing up with the brainbuster.

-Dick Murdoch will use the prize money from the Crockett Cup for beer. Also, he’s seen the Midnight Rider video, and even Jim Barnett knows it’s Dusty Rhodes.