The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (5.21.1988)  

-Cold open: Kevin Sullivan kidnaps Precious, who’s kinda freaked out by the sight of her husband for some reason once she’s found.

-Originally aired May 21, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. BREAKING: Tickets at the Omni for tomorrow night are only five bucks. Enjoy the balloon payments, guys!

ARN ANDERSON (with JJ Dillon) vs. DAVID ISLEY

-Arn calmly steps in the ring and applies the hammerlock. Isley tries to turn it around on Arn with an arm wringer, or an Arn wringer in this case, I suppose, but Arn just punches him between the eyes and DDTs him. David stays alive somehow and throws punches, but Arn takes him right back down and goes to the hammerlock. Gourdbuster finishes up. Arn looks ready for his match at the Omni.

-JJ Dillon is here with Barry Windham, who’s modeling his new US Title belt. Barry has proven he can hang with elite company like the World Tag Team Champions, and he’s ready to take on up-and-coming stars like Lex Luger and “The Sting,” and the Horsemen are ready to take them all on tomorrow night at the Omni. Also, Great American Bash is suddenly coming, and on June 10, Tully is meeting Dusty Rhodes in a barbed wire match.

-Watch NWA Main Event, now in its third time slot in two months!

TV TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDA (with Kevin Sullivan & Rick Steiner) vs. TRENT KNIGHT

-Knight backs Rotunda into the corner. Rotunda just hammers him and slams him down. Legdrop for two. Knight ends up on the concrete and he gets double-teamed while Mike Rotunda distracts the referee. I just had to double back and correct my spelling of Mike’s last name. I cannot get the hang of that A. Rotunda applies a facelock, with Steiner leaning in to give him extra leverage, but Knight surprises Rotunda by slipping out and turning it into a hammerlock. Rotunda cradles him and follows with a suplex. Double underhook gets the win and Rotunda retains the gold.

-Kevin Sullivan says that he’s repeatedly told us that Precious’ real name is Patty and that she knew Kevin before she knew Jimmy, and if the fans want to know what this is all about, they can drag Precious out here for an interview. Sullivan warns us he’s begun construction on something called a “Tower of Doom” and wraps up by letting us know that he fucked Precious yesterday. I bet he wore that stupid robe for it too.

STING vs. MAX MCGYVER

-From World Wide Wrestling. Stinger splash, scorpion deathlock, bell.

-Sting says hi to a kid who has Sting facepaint, and the kid starts crying right on cue and is hastily taken off camera immediately. Sting asks all of his fans to start coming to the arena with their faces painted for him.

BARRY WINDHAM (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Slam and an uppercut by Windham. Powerslam and a hard chop follow. Windham slams Wagner repeatedly and just keeps dismantling him before putting him away with a lariat to finish.

-JJ Dillon congratulates Barry Windham on overcoming all the bullshit guilt trips people have been laying on him for the past few weeks. He’s proud to carry the banner for the Horsemen now. He says that tomorrow night at the six-man tag at the Omni, you’ll be seeing the true Barry Windham. You have a TV special that you’ve announced no matches for and we’re spending this entire show so far pimping the card in the Omni.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. KEITH STEINBORN

-Perez clubbers Steinborn and throws him out to the floor. Gary attacks Steinborn, and it’s possible Perez knew he was going to do that, so that’s kind of heelish of him. Airplane spin by Perez gets a round of applause, so he goes right to a chinlock. JR hopes that Nikita is aware of Gary Hart’s ringside presence tomorrow night at the Omni. Suplex exhibition by Perez, and the spinning toehold finishes with ease.

-Dusty Rhodes says he holds the keys for a lot of things that are happening tomorrow night at the Omni. Studio audience response for Dusty is conspicuously tepid.

TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon) vs. DAVE SPEARMAN

-Spearman is a house of fire with punches and kicks. Tully gives it back to him and takes over, tearing away at his face. Spearman gets dumped on the floor, and JJ makes a big show out of how this guy isn’t even worth interfering for. He might regret that because Spearman comes back with more fisticuffs, but Blanchard shakes it off and elbows him down. JJ walks over to complain about the camera being too close to him, as if somebody wants to do surveillance on him for no good reason. Slingshot suplex wraps this one up.

-Lex Luger says the Horsemen are so full of shit. He’s personally watched the other Horsemen sign autographs for fans because deep down, they crave the fans’ love too. Making a big show out of being a bad guy doesn’t mean anything when Lex knows from experience how insecure they truly are and how badly they want the same approval. He’ll see the Horsemen TOMORROW NIGHT AT THE OMNI! Okay, at this point I have to float a theory. The following week’s Observer was the first report from Dave Meltzer that Jim Crockett and Ted Turner had a meeting about “something.” I think they’re pimping the Omni show because there was going to be a VIP in attendance and they wanted to show him a nice full house.

“Games Master” KEVIN SULLIVAN & RICK STEINER (with Mike Rotundo) vs. RICK ALLEN & RICK PARADISE

-Varsity Club will be in an elimination tag match TOMORROW NIGHT AT THE OMNI! The Ricks take turns getting their asses kicked by the other Rick. Rick tags out and Kevin beats up Rick, then brings Rick in to double team Rick with Rick. Rick tags back in and hammers away at Rick, then turns him upside down and rams him in the corner. Rotunda attacks Rick in the corner while Rick distracts the referee from Rick’s beating. Rick sends Rick out to the floor, and Rick beats up Rick while Rick goads Rick into the ring to distract Teddy Long, who is not named Rick.

-We return from commercial with Rick dropping an elbow on Rick for two. Belly-to-belly by Rick on Rick. Rick tags Kevin and Kevin clotheslines Rick for the three-count.

-Ric Flair is here to say a few last words to Steve Williams, who has put his entire reputation on the line for one shot at glory, TOMORROW NIGHT AT THE OMNI, woooooooooooo!

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. BOB RIDDLE

-Side headlock by Nikita, then whips him into the corner for a running elbow. Sickle gets three.

-Gary Hart is here with Al Perez. Tomorrow will be a history making night, as the Omni finally sees a wrestler good enough to go toe-to-toe with Nikita Koloff. They’re pimping this feud ridiculously hard given that the guys haven’t crossed paths on TV, have no real issue, and that Perez just ain’t over. Gary warns “Right-wing liberal honkies” not to chant for Nikita.

LARRY ZBYSZKO (Western States Heritage Champion, with Gary Hart) vs. DARK STARR

-Larry has dyed his hair jet-black for some reason. He should start calling himself “The Natural” Larry Zbyszko. Starr rams him against the ropes and Larry complains about it to pass some time. Neckbreaker by Larry finishes quickly. Again, booking Zbyszko’s match for the end of the show proves to be a stroke of genius. And yes, Larry will be at the Omni, too.

-Jim Cornette comes out and tells David Crockett that having his face buried in cake for ten seconds wasn’t as bad as David having his face buried in ugly for 35 years. He’s going to be there at the Omni tomorrow night, but he won’t be the one getting ten lashes!

