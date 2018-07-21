The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (6.18.1988)  

-Cold open: Tony Schiavone narrates a lengthy video package about Lex Luger and Ric Flair, building toward their big title match on July 10.

-Originally aired June 18, 1988.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross & David Crockett.

THE FANTASTICS (US Tag Team Champions) vs. CURTIS THOMPSON & AGENT STEELE

-Thompson starts with Tommy Rogers and you get the impression from JR’s commentary that the company has one eye on Curtis Thompson at this point. Thompson gets his beatdown and everybody tags. TERRIFYING bungled backdrop, completely on Steele but he launched himself high enough for a leapfrog, Bobby Fulton wasn’t ready for it, and Steele is VERY lucky he didn’t land straight on his head.

-Fulton and Steele trade chops and Fulton wins the battle. Thompson heads back in for more punishment, with the Fantastic rocket launcher finishing him off.

-David Crockett is here with Kevin Sullivan and his ridiculous board room presentation graphics showing the original Tower of Doom, the blueprint of the current Tower of Doom, and then a bar graph gauging the level of shit given about this match by various demographics. Kevin’s Great American Bash t-shirt, with the words “pay-per-view” printed on it, is the first explicit mention of the fact that this show can actually be watched. Sullivan encourages Jimmy Garvin to ask Patty where she was last night.

NIKITA KOLOFF & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. MAX MCGYVER & BOB RIDDLE

-Timing is everything. Nikita’s stock has fallen significantly and Bill Watts got out of the business last year. There was a time when this team would have been something extraordinary.

-Koloff’s ribs are taped up because of Clash of the Champions. Riddle targets the ribs and pisses off Nikita but good. He gets his licks in and brings in Dr. Death for more of the same. McGyver tags in and Williams does an abdominal stretch into a roll-up for two. Football tackle and the stampede finishes.

-David Crockett is with Lex Luger. Lex assures us that “I do not need any extra initiative to get the juice of the Total Package flowing.” That sentence sounds like it was assembled word-by-word by a committee. He follows that with a warning to Ric Flair that “your sphere of domination has ended in Miami.” God, is he going to finish this with some remark about infinite breadsticks?

-Steve Chamberlain of Turner Home Entertainment explains that the Great American Bash will NOT air on TBS but rather something called pay-per-view and we should look for newspaper ads in our communities. Right now, though, Chamberlain assures us that the Bash is cleared for 9.7 million homes. Mean Gene he is not.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. ROBBIE AUMEN & JC WILDE

-Hawk beheads a jobber with a top rope clothesline in about ten seconds to finish it.

-David Crockett talks to the Road Warriors, who say that they kicked the Powers of Pain’s butts from one end of the country to the other, and now that the time has come for them to sign a contract for a scaffold match, the Powers of Pain ran away from the NWA. And NOW comes word that Paul Jones dug up some 350-pound Russian to team up with Ivan Koloff. Hawk tells the story of being born, slapping the doctor, and then taking a nurse on a date.



AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. DARK STAR

-Perez targets the legs and clamps on a neck vice. Perez is now making a mean face when he applies holds now, so we know he’s a heel. He even looks at the camera with clenched teeth, as if to convey, “Grr, I’m mean.” He throws Dark Star to the floor and Gary Hart adds a sickle, with JR mocking Hart for how crappy it looked, but it was actually pretty good. Airplane spin by Perez, and the spinning toehold gets the submission.



THE RUSSIAN ASSASSIN (with Paul Jones & Ivan Koloff) vs. ITALIAN STALLION

-Clotheslines and clotheslines, and then a powerslam to finish in short order. Assassin hangs the Stallion with the chain after the bell.

-Paul Jones warns that there’s no room in his organization for men with no guts. Assassin will climb right up to the scaffold and throw the Warriors down as he’s been told to do.

-We go to footage from a TV taping in Savannah, GA. Jim Ross is standing outside the Horsemen’s dressing room. Dusty Rhodes emerges frm the dressing room, covered in blood, and calls out Steve Williams, Sting, and Nikita Koloff to join him in the ring. Dusty wants a match right NOW! Barry Windham charges into the ring and Dusty kicks him right in the balls and clears him from the ring. Barry tries to run away from Dusty but Dusty’s friends force him back in like a lumberjack match. Kevin Sullivan, Al Perez, and Gary Hart come to the ring and just stand there and watch with the rest of the Horsemen while Barry Windham gets beaten so hard that he starts to cry. Gee, I wonder who laid out this segment.

RON GARVIN vs. JERRY PRICE

-Garvin tosses Price down to the mat and grinds a forearm into his face. Forearms by Ron, and the hands of stone leave Price out cold.

-Jim Ross welcomes Precious, who promises to answer any questions the fans have as honestly as possible. Precious denies having a past with Kevin and insists everything is fine with Jimmy. Jim Ross points out some inconsistencies in her account, and we get some really good acting from Precious, who is calm, cool, and collected, but as JR keeps probing, Precious begins fidgeting and pulling at her hair. JR asks about what happened in Tallahassee, and “Tallahassee” turns out to be a trigger word for Precious and she reacts violently, hitting JR repeatedly until Jimmy comes out to calm her down and walk her off. Great segment! This whole thing is so weird in that I enjoy the angle while having no interest in the match itself. Kevin is terrorizing the Garvins, and that works FINE without shoving in this total cartoon about Kevin Sullivan wandering off to China, having a vision of a cage match, and building the cage from his vision.

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. TOMMY ANGEL & DON GRUNDY

-Horsemen dismantle the arm of Tommy Angel. Grundy tags in and gets DDTed straight down to hell. Arn rubs his face in the mat, and Tully adds a slingshot suplex but elects to let Arn have the win on this one, so the gourdbuster finishes it.

-Ric Flair is ready for July 10, baby.



KEVIN SULLIVAN vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Sullivan is furious about the Precious segment and insists that everything she said was a lie. He takes it out on Wagner, knocking him out to the concrete and then clotheslining him down to finish in short order. “Baby steps” detail: Everybody on the TBS crew, cameramen, etc., is wearing a Great American Bash t-shirt this week.

-Horsemen are ready for July 10.

-Jim Cornette whips out a Dusty Rhodes impression while hyping the US Tag Title match at Great American Bash.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN, MIGHTY WILBUR, & LIGHTNING EXPRESS vs. SHEEPHERDERS & MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Rip Morgan)

-Hey, so Mighty Wilbur made it onto TV one more time. There’s GOT to be a story here because they were pushing the Ron Garvin/Mighty Wilbur team hard and we’ve clearly established that Ron is in the building too. Also, we have five minutes left in the show, so my “Dick Move Sense” is tingling.

-Bobby Eaton clotheslines Tim Horner. Horner comes back with flying headscissors. Garvin comes in with a backdrop and a dropkick, and Eaton’s had enough. Luke tags in and Garvin clamps on a sleeper as David Crockett explains that a sleeper won’t do you any good if you apply it in a Tower of Doom match. Actually, if it’s a match that involves escaping from trap doors that open at set intervals while trying to get away from your opponent, the sleeper strikes me as the PERFECT hold for such a match. Put the guy to sleep in the top tower, leave him there, and just give yourself six minutes to make your exit.

-Midnights double-team Horner until Brad Armstrong tags in and WE’RE OUTTA TIME!