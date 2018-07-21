The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (6.25.1988)  

-Cold open: same as last week, Tony Schiavone narrating some squash highlights with Lex Luger and Ric Flair.

-Originally aired June 26, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. The Great American Bash tour starts tomorrow!

STING vs. JERRY PRICE

-Sting, company man, wears a Bash t-shirt for the entire match. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock finish in about a minute.

-Sting can’t believe you can actually buy the Bash on pay-per-view! Sting bought a portable TV and ordered the event himself, then remembered he had a match! Hey now!

IVAN KOLOFF & RUSSIAN ASSASSIN vs. ROBBIE AUMEN & KEITH STEINBORN

-Assassin storms the ring and chokes down Steinborn. Koloff dumps Aumen out to the concrete and Assassin and Paul Jones take some free shots while he has the opening. Assassin press slams Aumen and Koloff targets the throat. Assassin applies a Russian guillotine (cobra clutch) for the submission.

-We get a promo for “The Great American Bash ’88: The Price for Freedom” on pay-per-view July 10! Hey, they’re learning! Ric Flair defends the world title against Lex Luger! Barry Windham defends the US Title against Dusty Rhodes! The Tower of Doom with ten men (but we apparently don’t know who)! Sting & Nikita Koloff vs. Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson! Fantastics vs. Midnight Express with Jim Cornette in a straitjacket over the ring!

-Paul Jones says his team are the TRUE Powers of Pain, make no mistake about it.

-Jim Ross welcomes Soul Brother #1 himself, Jim Crockett, who is excited about seeing Jim Cornette being forced to wrestle in a bunkhouse match on the Bash tour AND wear a straitjacket and get suspended over the ring for the pay-per-view. Cornette comes out in full babyface mode, bringing his buddy Jim Crockett a can of Coke and says his mama will take good care of him if the matches get cancelled. Crockett says he has a phone call in the back and walks off, at which point Cornette throws a hissy fit and is shit-talking everybody on the tour.

-Magnum TA says he’ll be at ringside when his good friend Dusty faces Tully Blanchard in Norfolk for an “I Quit” match, and he suspects it’ll be just as intense and violent as the last I Quit match that Tully wrestled.

KENDALL WINDHAM & LIGHTNING EXPRESS vs. MAX MCGYVER & CRUEL CONNECTION

-Horner does a sweet counter of a backdrop and clears the ring with dropkicks. Brad Armstrong comes off the top and bodypresses both members of Cruel Connection at once. Kendall gets his turn and he’s just dead in the water, even more so, as they’re keeping him face while his brother is now one of the top heels in the company and that creates such an awkward dynamic if you don’t have them crossing paths. Bulldog by Windham gets three.

SPAM SLAM!

-A powerslam by Tommy Rogers. Holy shit, Spam, there are wrestling moves OTHER than the powerslam.

-We go to NWA Worldwide for words from Dusty Rhodes. Barry Windham is a yellow dog and Nikita is mah man!

SCOTT PUTSKI vs. DAVID ISLEY

-Dude, wait, what? Putski is barefoot with a George Hamilton tan and only 22 years old. Ivan-style rapid punches while JR mentions he’s torn between the NWA and the NFL and goes in depth about why his physique is perfect for pro football. Do we really want to get behind a guy who can’t decide if he wants to commit yet? Polish hammer and a whiffed superfly splash get the win.

-Scott poses like his dad and says he’s leaning more toward wrestling at this stage in his career. Well he must have changed his mind because this is his only appearance in Jim Crockett Promotions. Literally, his ONLY. He didn’t even work a house show.

-Nikita and Dr. Death hype the Great American Bash. Williams brags that he retired the last title belt he held. Oh my god, someone tell him that’s not a bragging point.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. GARY ROYAL & JC WILDE

-This is funny, as the Warriors are in such a hurry that nearly the entire match happens while Nikita and Dr. Death are cutting their promo. Animal clotheslines Wilde for the pin.

-David Crockett talks to the Warriors, who reveal that they’re going to be in the Tower of Doom match. Okay…now explain why.

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Wagner applies a side headlock, but Nikita backs him into the corner and knees him. Running elbow by Nikita, and the sickle finishes.

-Mike Rotundo sounds like somebody smashed Bob Backlund and Ken Patera’s heads together and then made them cut a promo, but the gist of it is he’s defending the TV Title every night of the Bash. Kevin Sullivan adds that Patty is a damn liar.

-Celebrate! Celebrate! Superstation TBS!

SHEEPHERDERS (with Rip Morgan) vs. ITALIAN STALLION & RICK ALLEN

-Sheeperders take turns beating on the Stallion. Stallion fights back with a dropkick and comes off the top with a double axehandle on Luke for two. Allen tags in and screws everything up, getting booted down by Butch. Battering ram and the double stomachbreaker finish this.

-Sheepherders warn that the Great American Bash tour will be the end of the Rock & Roll Express. Hey, they called it!

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. TONY BOWEN & JOE CRUZ

-Arn & Tully work the arm while JJ Dillon drifts over for guest commentary. JJ hypes the Great American Bash, including the “Temple of Doom match.” Mental image of the blue-haired lawyer from “The Simpsons” approaching the commentary area. DDT by Arn and slingshot suplex by Tully finishes.

-Ric Flair refuses to wear a Bash t-shirt because everybody knows what’s happening July 10, wooooooo.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. BEAR COLLIE

-Collie throws some flimsy punches but gets run down by a clothesline. Football tackle and the stampede finish.

-Lex Luger rips his shirt off and promises he’ll do anything he wants to Ric Flair for 60 minutes and nobody can stop him. He also mentions his plans for The Great American Bash.

BARRY WINDHAM (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. BOBBY ROSE

-Windham doesn’t even bother taking off his vest and just superplexes Rose immediately to end it.

-JJ Dillon anticipates three million people will buy the Bash on PPV. Holy shit, imagine how fast that would have altered history.