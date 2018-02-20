The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (7.11.1987)  

-Cold open: Everyone walks to the ring in the Omni to kick off the War Games.

-Originally aired July 11, 1987.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett. Nikita Koloff and JJ Dillon were both injured in the War Games, so Jim Crockett eagerly steps in to announce that he signed a return match.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS (World Tag Team Champions) vs. GARY PHELPS & ERIC LONG

-Robert Gibson locks on a front facelock. Ricky wants to double-team, but the jobber is so sad-looking that Robert doesn’t see the point and says no. Other jobber falls victim to a backslide for three. Strange finish.

-Rock & Roll encourage us to buy tickets for all the remaining dates on the Bash tour.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs ALAN MARTIN

-Williams is decked out in Hogan colors for his first TBS studio match. He shoves Martin across the ring and then beheads him with a clothesline. He’s going for the UWF Title tonight against Big Bubba, by the way. He goes to work on the arm. Football tackle and a powerslam end it decisively.

-Dr. Death is coming home to Oklahoma to get his belt tonight. Ron Simmons steps in to wish him luck and promise to lend a hand if Dr. Death ever needs him.

BUGSY MCGRAW vs DEXTER WESCOTT

-Bugsy is decked out in a lab coat, camouflage doorag, goggles, and a bunch of scarves. Basically his whole gimmick is crazy dork, but since they just treat him as the crazy dork that he is instead of pushing him for years as a main eventer and giving him a feud that lasts over three years, it works for me.

-Bugsy hiptosses Wescott and then rams his own head into the turnbuckles. Wescott tries punching him in the head repeatedly, but Bugsy sells it like Curly Howard and lights into Wescott. Splash off the ropes gets three. David Crockett makes my jaw drop by suggesting Bugsy and Jimmy Valiant as a tag team. Just…no. Let this guy be a fun comedy act and leave it at that.

-The Four Horsemen and company are all here. JJ has his arm in a sling and admits he made a mistake agreeing to a match with such severe conditions. JJ takes us to pre-taped footage of himself cutting a promo, and he introduces us to his substitute for War Games 2, a mysterious masked man, War Machine, whose mask reveals the exact amount of his face necessary to make it obvious that it’s Big Bubba.

BARRY WINDHAM (Western States Heritage Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence) vs CLEMENT FIELDS

-Fields backs Windham into the corner and rams him. Windham fights back with an uppercut. Flying lariat finishes.

-The Garvin Family is here. Tonight is Jimmy’s big match for the NWA Title, and he’s ready to take on “the pervert.”

FABULOUS FREEBIRDS vs DAVID ISLEY, COUGAR JAY, & LARRY STEPHENS

-Holy shit, this ends up being hilarious right away. Gordy tries to bodypress Isley, but Isley leans into Gordy and puts all his weight into it, so Gordy falls on his ass and Isley lands on top of him for a two-count. And Tony and David actually react on commentary with “Oh no…” and begin laughing their asses off as Gordy just stiffs the shit out of Isley with everything he has. Isley regrets his life choice and tries to get out, but Gordy stops him and continues wailing on him as the announcers are still laughing at this.

-Hayes enters and finally shows some mercy and lets the jobber tag out. Buddy Roberts enters with a missile dropkick on Larry Stephens. Gordy tags back in and Stephens makes it a point to tag Cougar instead of Isley. Side suplex by Michael Hayes. Gordy snapmares Cougar while giving a death stare to David Isley. Suplex by Gordy, and a bodypress from the top rope by Buddy Roberts to finish it.

RON SIMMONS vs TOMMY ANGEL

-Right hand after right hand by Simmons. Suplex gets two. Amazing backdrop by Simmons as Angel just glides over him before crashing. Back from commercial with a hammerlock locked on. Angel gets some token offense in, but the football tackle by Simmons ends things.

-Dusty Rhodes comes out with a comb in his hair and declares himself “The Rapmaster.” He brings out Nikita, who refuses to wear the neckbrace the doctor gave him, no matter how many times the Horsemen try to injure him.

-Jim Cornette is on crutches (he just told this story on his podcast not long ago and I’ve already forgotten it).

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (U.S. Tag Team Champions with Jim Cornette) vs. MIKE JACKSON & TERRY JONES

-Cornette has the balls to call Mike Jackson “young” as he rolls up Eaton for two. Terry Jones gets thrown out to the floor. Back in, enziguiri by Stan Lane. Double underhook gets two. Eaton pool cues Jones with Cornette’s crutch at ringside and sends him back inside, where Stan Lane helpfully gives the jobber a back rub to help him rest up for the remainder of his ass-kicking. Sharpshooter by Stan Lane and the jobber taps out…it’s not a sharpshooter yet and tapping out isn’t a thing, but that’s actually what happens, and the jobber finally submits verbally.

MISTY BLUE (U.S. Women’s Champion) vs KAT LEROUX

-Blue with an armdrag and a side headlock. Blue faceplants LeRoux, but LeRoux gives her a shot to the breadbasket but Blue fights back and applies a shittier version of the sharpshooter. LeRoux won’t submit and Blue is having trouble holding onto it anyway and the show actually ends without finishing this! And judging from Tony’s tone of voice when he announces “We’re out of time,” I don’t think this was on purpose.

6 legend