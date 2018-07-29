The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (7.16.1988)  

-Originally aired July 16, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, & Jim Ross.

STING & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. GREEN HORNET & DALE LAPEROUSE

-Sting & Steve take turns slamming the Hornet. Dr. Death piledrives the Hornet, and he’s finally had enough and tags in Dale. Doc backdrops and clotheslines him. Stampede finishes up.

-Jim Ross says that the Great American Bash, although mired in controversy, proves once again that Ric Flair is the greatest champion in NWA history. Ric Flair, who, again, is a heel.

-So we go to the finish of your main event from Sunday. Jim Crockett comes out to polish the turd by saying that, “in a lot of ways, Lex Luger was also the winner,” and he says he hopes we don’t have to wait seven months for a rematch. Jim also hopes he has an office to report to in seven months.

-Ric and JJ are here to declare victory for the 1%, proclaiming that the rich got richer at the Great American Bash. Weirdest moment, as Flair says that every single night, somebody calls “Champ!” in bed, and the camera cuts to an extreme close-up of a woman in the audience who is staring directly at the camera. Creepy, and I don’t think the woman realized they were going to do that and got the implication.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs. LARRY STEPHENS

-Armstrong works the arm as the commentators praise Brad for being a good wrestling wrestler who wrestles a lot and wins by wrestling. Brad stays on the arm, leading to Tony’s praise for “not varying from his game plan.” Brad just gives the commentators so little to work with when he’s in there, for someone as talented as he is. Brad continues working the arm until Stephens catches him with an elbow. Brad fights back with a dropkick, and the Russian legsweep gets three. And they finally call it that too! Brad’s been using that move forever and Jim Ross is the first one to bite the bullet and call it by its name.

-Brad Armstrong says Lex Luger got robbed at the Bash. He concludes by saying “Brad Armstrong is here to stay, he’s not here to play!” Catch phrase plagiarism. Not cool.

-Jim Ross talks to JJ and Barry Windham and is disgusted that Windham couldn’t defeat Dusty Rhodes without help from Ron Garvin. JJ points out that the finish of the match was CLEARLY Dusty being declared unconscious in the claw. We watch the finish of the U.S. Title match to prove his point.

-Ron Garvin & Gary Hart are now out here, and the TBS audience is chanting “Ronnie, Ronnie”! Damn, the backlash is getting severe. JJ indicates he and Gary have worked out a deal, and that Gary will be managing Garvin’s affairs “for the next few months,” implying there’s going to be a talent exchange down the road.



DICK MURDOCH vs. CURTIS THOMPSON

-Right hands and elbows by Murdoch. Kevin Sullivan suddenly wanders to the ring, touting their impending house show match against Dusty and The Sheik in Detroit. Murdoch takes the fight to the floor and whips Thompson into the podium and the post. Brainbuster gets the win.

-Kevin Sullivan promises that the blood will flow when Dusty and the Sheik climb into the steel cage in Detroit, just as sure as Dusty will leave a trail of blood in Daytona on the 28th. Dick Murdoch declares that Dusty Rhodes’ empire is crumbling. No shit.



ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. TOMMY ANGEL & TRENT KNIGHT

-Bodypress by Angel gets two and Tully bolts to the corner in total shock at how quickly he almost lost this. Arn comes in and gets to work on the arm. Angel reverses but Arn gets his face down to the mat and rubs it in nice and good. Knight tags in and literally steps into a DDT, and Tully just tags back in and pins him with one foot without doing another thing.

-Tully hopes all the babyfaces in the NWA shut the hell up now. Everybody had their chance at the Great American Bash, everyone fell short, and the Horsemen backed up every promise they made.

-Celebrate Superstation TBS!

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. AGENT STEELE

-Tony: “There’s no doubt Al Perez was a part of the Tower of Doom.” That is about all there is to say about either the object or the indirect object of that sentence. Airplane spin by Perez, and he does another one for funsies. Spinning toehold gets the win. Lex Luger is here and it’s the middle of summer, so Lex is ripping off a tank top this week.



THE ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. PHELPS & ALLEN

-Warriors hit the Doomsday Device to win in seconds. The bigger story here is that the Warriors and Dusty are once again the 6-Man Tag Team Champions, and they’re really cleverly evasive here, just saying that they won the belts back “in Chicago” and leaving it to us to assume they must have beaten Ivan Koloff and the Powers of Pain. What they actually did was announce in the arena that the title was vacant and then Dusty and the Warriors beat three of the Horsemen to determine the new champions. We apparently also have an Intellectual Property showdown brewing, because Jim Ross explicitly refers to Ivan Koloff & Russian Assassin collectively as The Powers of Pain.

-Road Warriors warn Ron Garvin that they’re kinda pissed at him right now.



MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (U.S. Tag Team Champions, with Jim Cornette) vs. DAVE SPEARMAN & J.C. WILDE

-Eaton high-fives Spearman and then punches him out to the floor. Wilde gets his arm worked over. He gets tossed to the floor and strangled by Stan Lane’s tag rope. Eaton holds the rope open and gently allows him back in. Flapjack finishes this one.

-Cornette celebrates the big win. Talkies took over, Richard Nixon got caught, and the Midnight Express COULD beat the Fantastics after all! Jim Cornette says that they’ve beaten every team in the NWA except Arn & Tully…but of course, you can’t beat a team that won’t give you a match. DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMN.

NIKITA KOLOFF vs. TOMMY ROYAL

-Royal rams Nikita in the corner. Nikita punches him down and gives him an elbow to the chest. Sickle wraps it up.

-Nikita warns Ron Garvin that he’s made a big mistake.

-And that’s the end of the show! Aww, damn, we ran out of time and we’re not getting the TV Title match that we were promised at the top of the show. That’s a shame. I had a feeling this was Alan Martin’s night.