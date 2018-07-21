The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (7.2.1988)  

-Cold open: Nikita blindsides Al Perez with a sickle.

-Originally aired July 2, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. Funny intro, with JR announcing that Precious and Kevin Sullivan are both in the studio for today’s episode and basically pointing out what a terrible idea it is to arrange things that way.

-Tony Schiavone talks to Ric Flair about the match billed as “The Ultimate Confrontation” at the event subtitled “The Price of Freedom.” Muscles don’t mean a thing if you don’t have ability, pal! Ric Flair and diamonds are forever, wooooooooooo….

-David Crockett is with Barry Windham and JJ Dillon. Barry promises that Dusty Rhodes is going for a ride in the superplex next Sunday.

-We go back to Tony and Jim and this is an unusually talky opening for this show.

RON GARVIN vs. LARRY STEPHENS

-Garvin takes Stephens down to the mat and twists the wrists while JR hypes the Tower of Doom match and they actually name all five of the faces involved in the match for the first time ever. Garvin headbutts and chops Stephens. Stephens tries to throw a dropkick but crashes, and Garvin puts him away with the stomp and the stone.

-David welcomes Arn & Tully & JJ and why the hell didn’t they just have all of the Horsemen out there at once? JJ hypes the WarGames matches that are happening at assorted Great American Bashes but not the pay-per-view show. The PPV event is just completely screwing with the entire original Bash concept and it’s causing havoc on everyone’s ability to hype either one.

STING vs. GARY PHELPS

-Rapid fire slams and elbows by the Stinger. Stinger splash and the scorpion deathlock finish in short order.

-Sting gets personal with the Horsemen, making fun of Flair’s nose and Arn & Tully’s awful haircuts and saying it’s proof that they aren’t cool enough to hang with guys like the Stinger. Boom. Roasted.



GREAT AMERICAN BASH REPORT

The Great American Bash will not air on TBS.

THIS HAS BEEN YOUR GREAT AMERICAN BASH REPORT.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. GEORGE SOUTH

-Arm wringers are exchanged and George gets the upper hand. Perez fights back with forearms, sending South out to the floor. Spinning toehold finishes.

-Gary Hart cuts a total babyface promo, talking about how the Perez/Nikita match on July 4 in Reunion Arena is a homecoming for hi man. Gary gets really, really deep into his promo about pro wrestling in Texas, to a point that he almost refers to Kevin Sullivan as “Kevin Von Erich” when he begins talking about the PPV.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs. AGENT STEELE

-Gorgeous and Precious play tonsil hockey to show us that EVERYTHING IS FINE before the bell. Garvin clubbers Steele and finishes right away with the brainbuster.

-David tries to interview Precious, but out comes Kevin Sullivan, holding up a piece of paper and asking if Precious wants it. Precious wants it and insists that “we can settle this right now,” but Kevin won’t just give it to her immediately. Garvin gets between them and hilariously gets booed by the fans for breaking it up right as it’s getting interesting.



TV TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDA (with Kevin Sullivan & Rick Steiner) vs. TONY SUBER

-Rotunda targets the leg and sends Suber out to the floor. Steiner wraps him up with a cord and leaves him prone while Sullivan puts the boots to him. Chinlock by Rotunda, and the double underhook finishes with ease.

-Great American Bash promo with some fascinating announcer copy, as Lex Luger vs. Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes vs. Barry Windham are hyped in one sentence touting that the matches involve “two living legends.”

-And if it wasn’t clear enough, David Crockett just point-blank introduces “The Living Legend” Dusty Rhodes. The US Title BELONGS to him, daddy! Lex Luger changes things up a bit this week by taking off a button-down shirt as he talks.



THE FANTASTICS (US Tag Team Champions) vs. CURTIS THOMPSON & MIKE JACKSON

-Fantastics have the straitjacket with them for fun. The two jobbers are both pretty consistently babyfaces, and we start with a cute little spot where Jackson offers a handshake and Fulton looks genuinely surprised when it doesn’t end in a sucker punch.

-Jackson connects with a hard elbow. Tommy Rogers tags in and dropkicks him. Jobbers manage to take control of Rogers in their corner, but Fulton stops Curtis in his tracks with a suplex, and the Fantastic rocket launcher finishes.

-Jim Cornette cuts one of the best promos of his career, reading a Weekly World News survey of the entire population of Butte, Montana, and the town doesn’t want Cornette tied up in a straitjacket. The funniest part is that even with Cornette obviously lying and making up this survey, it’s not a unanimous result. Stan Lane is doing his best not to break.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs. BOB RIDDLE & JOE CRUZ

-Express has dubbed entrance music, but props to WWE because it actually sounds like something from the Jim Crockett Promotions production music library. Riddle gets double-teamed. Robert Gibson kneelifts Cruz. Double dropkick finishes it.

-Ricky Morton promises that the Express is going to become World Tag Team Champs for a fifth time, and they’re here to stay.



IVAN KOLOFF & RUSSIAN ASSASSIN (with Paul Jones) vs. KEITH STEINBORN & LARRY DAVIS

-Paul Jones does some guest commentary as Assassin rams Steinborn into a turnbuckle. Koloff throws him out to the concrete and Assassin rams his back into the post. Jones does a weird hype job for the Bash, saying that the Bash isn’t about winners and losers…it’s about the fans. Uh, amen. Russian guillotine finishes.

-Road Warriors are ready to step into the Tower of Doom!

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. RYAN WAGNER

-Williams catches Wagner in mid-air and turns it into the stampede to finish it right away.

-Steve Williams pledges that he’ll have the TV Title by the end of the summer.



SHEEPHERDERS (with Rip Morgan) vs. J.C. WILDE & DANNY LITTLE

-It’s a short show this week so the Herders are in as much of a hurry as everyone else. Battering ram and double stomachbreaker close things up right away.

-The Rock & Roll Express are yankee scumbags, say the Sheepherders!