The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (7.4.1987)  

-Cold open: The screwy finish of Garvins vs. Horsemen from last week.

-Originally aired July 4, 1987.

-Your host is Tony Schiavone. The War Games TONIGHT in Atlanta! But to hell with that, Barry Windham is the NEW Western States Heritage Champion!

RON SIMMONS vs LARRY STEPHENS

-Simmons’ debut on TBS. He works the arm while Tony goes through his college football resume. Tackle as the studio audience is totally silent. Clothesline gets two. Another tackle gets three.

-Dusty Rhodes struts in wearing his best suit. Nikita and the Warriors are ready and a little bit later in the show, we’re going to make sure Paul Ellering is ready.

Here’s Tully Blanchard with Dark Journey. The Horsemen have already worked out division of labor for the War Games. Arn will jam Nikita’s face into the cage like a pretzel, Flair’s gonna slap Hawk around, and Tully is in charge of making Dusty submit.

LEX LUGER (with JJ Dillon) vs DAVID ISLEY

-Lex lifts Isley for an atomic drop but then just lobs him across the ring. Side headlock clamped on as David shows up late, explaining that he was at the Omni making final preparations for War Games in the Omni tonight. They’re gonna have fireworks inside the building!

-Lex switches to a hammerlock and then clubbers away. Bearhug applied by Luger. Isley throws punches while tied up in the move, but Luger shakes them off and just hangs on until Isley wears himself out, which is much more interesting than two guys falling asleep on each other in a bearhug. Torture rack gets the submission.

-Coach Barry Switzer reminds YOU to see the Great American Bash when it comes to an area near you.

-Barry Windham shows off the pretty new Western States Heritage Title: an honor second only to standing in Dusty’s corner for the barbed wire match.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS (World Tag Team Champions) vs DAVID DIAMOND & TERRY JONES

-Robert Gibson slams Jones and drops a knee. Pitiful spot as Terry Jones bounces off the ropes for something and just falls flat on his face, and the Express exchange “WTF was that?” looks. Gibson holds Jones into position for an axehandle from Ricky Morton. Double dropkick ends it.



ARN ANDERSON vs DAVID WESCOTT

-I’m not sure what kind of advantage Dexter plans to gain by changing his name to David but good luck to him.

-Arn’s pissed off about something this week and tosses Wescott out to the floor immediately, then rubs his face in the concrete. Back in, he rubs Wescott’s face into the mat and DDTs him. Spinebuster as Arn busts out all of his greatest hits today. Gourdbuster finishes.

-Paul Ellering says the Road Warriors are at the Omni for a last minute training session. They’ve got their strategy ready and they’re leaving winners tonight. Bonus points to Ellering for calling the War Games “the smorgasbord of violence.”

BARRY WINDHAM (Western States Heritage Champion) vs EL NEGRO

-Barry armdrags El Negro. Negro bodyslams him as it’s just impossible to type this jobber’s name without feeling silly. Running forearm by Barry gets three.

-Ric Flair is here and commends Paul Ellering for showing enough courage to give an interview before his last match ever. Fans in the Atlanta area—if you don’t want blood and violence, don’t come to the Omni. Real sports are happening tonight! Onto July 11, Jimmy Garvin is putting Precious on the line for a title shot. Flair has already hired a film crew to record the entire night, from the moment Flair sprawls himself out in his favorite underwear on top of a set of silk sheets to the moment that Precious takes off her pink negligee and yells “PLEASE GET ME OFF…this mountain!” Kudos to Flair for being the first person in the NWA to realize that “loser forfeits his wife for a night” is a big deal as stipulations go.

FLORIDA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDO (Champion) vs DORY FUNK, JR.

-So this is out of nowhere.

-They put on a mat wrestling clinic like you’d expect, with Dory taking over on a side headlock. Rotundo slips out and applies an armbar, then shows some really impressive strength, lifting Dory’s entire body off the mat just from the armbar and dropping him down twice.

-Abdominal stretch by Dory. Dory finally goes heel by using the ropes for leverage, which gives Mike a great idea that he’ll put into use in about four years. Teddy Long catches the cheating and forces Dory to break, so Dory just throws Mike outside. Kneelift by Dory, followed by a front facelock.

-Back from commercial, they’re slugging it out and Rotundo wins that battle. Rotundo goes back to the side headlock and Dory is bleeding hardway somehow. Dory throws uppercuts to break free. Rotundo bridges out of a pinning combination and backslides Dory for two. They collide on a double shoulderblock. Rotundo suplexes Funk for two as an “airplane spin” chant goes up. Rotundo gives the people what they want, but the time limit expires while he has Dory in the air.

-Post-match, the Black Assassin (jobber Bill Tabb in what looks like a Klan hood) attacks and he and dory attempt to break Rotundo’s legs, but a jobber brigade comes to the rescue. Tony Schiavone suspects that this may lead to some return matches at the Great American Bash. Point I want to make about this match: This should be shown to wrestlers-in-training for a class on how to make restholds worthwhile. The match was 90% restholds but it stayed interesting because the guys were fighting them, adjusting their positioning, countering, reversing,

-Dark Journey says that the next match is a preview of what we’re going to see at the Bash tonight.

JJ DILLON (with the Four Horsemen & Dark Journey) vs ALAN MARTIN

-JJ backs Martin into the ropes, then breaks cleanly and does a Flair strut all over the ring (to a pop!) to celebrate the victory. Martin armdrags him and JJ goes to the corner to towel off. JJ sends Martin out to the floor and distracts the referee and you know exactly what happens next with five people in JJ’s corner.

-So Martin is dead and rolled back into the ring, and the finish to this is magnificent, as JJ does a slingshot suplex, a gourdbuster, a shitty torture rack, and the figure four ends it.

-Arn Anderson promises to use the Anderson Sacrifice strategy if that’s what it takes to win tonight: they’re a unit, they’re a family.



PAUL ELLERING (with Dusty Rhodes) vs COUGAR JAY

-Paul storms the ring Road Warriors-style and sends Cougar out to the floor. Lariat finishes. The fact that Dusty is the only one there just comes off SO obnoxious.

-Promo for War Games mentions the 7:00 bell time in Atlanta, which means the Bash has already started as we’re watching this.

-Paul Jones says he’ll be at ringside for the Bash tour, and that’s bad news….for Dusty Rhodes(?!)

IVAN KOLOFF (with Paul Jones) vs HAL MOORE

-Ivan storms the ring and pounds away on poor. He dumps him on the concrete for Paul Jones to take a free shot. Lariat off the second rope ends it.

-Steve Williams is in the Sooners training room with, you guessed it, Coach Barry Switzer, preparing for his Bash match with Big Bubba on July 11. We get our first glimpse of Jim Ross on NWA TV at the end.

-Ron Simmons says that he knows from college gridiron experience that Steve Williams is the best competitor in the world.

-JJ announces a “Win a Date with Lex Luger” contest for the Philadelphia tour stop.

BLACK ASSASSIN (with Dory Funk, Jr.) vs DARRELL DALTON

-Nice to see Bill Tabb getting a shot but the Klan hood is such an odd thing to saddle him with. Just let him be Bill Tabb and say that Dory Funk is guiding him to a winning streak or something.

-Assassin chokes Dalton with his dreaded shin guards. Flying clothesline finishes.

-Dory Funk warns Mike Rotundo that he wants to win the Florida Title at ALL costs, and this week is an example of what he’s willing to do for that belt. He warns overgrown gasbag bear Blackjack Mulligan to stay out of his way during the Great American Bash.

-Mike Rotundo is willing to defend the Florida Title anywhere, even Charleston, West Virginia, which makes perfect sense.

TV TITLE: TULLY BLANCHARD (Champion, with Dark Journey) vs. TRENT KNIGHT

-Tully offers a handshake and just as quickly turns it into a right hand. Knight gets knocked out of the ring and Tully attacks, then tosses him back in and stun guns him. Slingshot suplex retains.

-Tully has parting words for Dusty: “I want my moneeeeeeeeeh!”

