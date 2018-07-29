The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (7.9.1988)  

-Cold open: Road Warriors squash a couple of geeks on World Wide.

-Originally aired July 9, 1988. It’s Bash Eve, so be sure to leave some cookies and a 40 out for Dusty before you go to bed tonight.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. Road Warriors stroll in, with Hawk giving us our historic first glimpse of Zubaz on a wrestling show. Road Warriors recommend Kevin Sullivan just give everyone a bag of hammers and then lie his head on the ground because it’ll be less painful that way.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs. MIKE JACKSON

-Armstrong is on his own now, as Tim Horner was asked to do a job to Lyle Alzado’s character on an episode of Learning the Ropes and quit the company

-Armstrong and Jackson keep it scientific, trading arm stuff, with Armstrong getting a pretty firm upper hand and frustrating Jackson with a hammerlock. Jackson gets free and throws a dropkick, followed by a bodypress from the second rope. Armstrong sees an opportunity and hits the Russian legsweep right away to finish, putting Jackson over a little bit by making his own win look like a fluke.

-David Crockett talks to Lex Luger. If you go to the WWE Network menu for this show, somebody snuck in a wonderful bit of snark, as this episode and last week’s episode have nearly identical thumbnail images of shirtless Lex yelling at the camera, drawing attention to the very, very consistent nature of his promos.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs. GARY ROYAL & MIKE PHELPS

-Gibson armdrags Royal around, and Morton adds a dropkick as the commentators tout that they actually sold out the building for the PPV tomorrow night and you gotta call your cable company and order it, or call a special 900-number and listen to the commentary. Double dropkick by the Express finishes.

-Rock & Roll Express promises that they’re here to stay, they’re not here to play. They vow to walk over the Sheepherders on their way to winning the World Tag Team Titles for a 5th time.

STING vs. LARRY STEPHENS

-Sting’s usual quick squash, with the splash and the scorpion deathlock finishing in about a minute.

-Sting’s ready for Baltimore!



MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette) vs. RYAN WAGNER & DANNY LITTLE

-This match is kind of hilarious. Danny Little is pale-skinned and covered in cellulite, and wearing really weird wrestling gear, it’s a singlet that looks like it’s made from cotton and it’s a size too big. Little starts the match and Eaton looks like he never actually saw Little before the match and is actually trying not to laugh at him. It turns into some shtick about Little being so goofy looking that the Midnights don’t want to touch him and Stan Lane actually shoves Bobby toward him and makes him start the match.

-Eaton starts with clubbering blows, and then wipes his hands on his tights because Little is so gross. He sends Little out to the concrete for the usual bit where the partner throws him back into the ring, but Lane refuses to touch him so Little just gets back in on his own. Lane tags in and makes it a point of only throwing kicks so he doesn’t have to actually touch Little.

-Wagner tags in and slams Lane. Eaton tags in and throws Wagner out to the floor, and Wagner’s less gross so NOW they do the spot and force Wagner back in. Cornette hypes a house show coming up in Detroit with an insane main event, Dusty Rhodes & The Shiek vs. Kevin Sullivan & Dick Murdoch. Little tags back in and the crowd actually laughs at him for re-entering. Lane slams Little and his so horrified by where he had to put his forearm to do that move that he tags Eaton just to get away from this. Rocket launcher is successful, but Eaton wants to make as little contact with Little as possible and finally works up the nerve to pin him with one finger. That was magnificent.

-Cornette has re-written his will in anticipation of what he realizes may happen tomorrow night in Baltimore, but he assures us that his little dog Snuffles is taken care of.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. JOE CRUZ

-The Great American Bash will not air on TBS, dammit! Now call your cable company! Football tackle and the stampede wrap it up.

-David Crockett welcomes Dusty Rhodes, and the TBS crowd BOOS THE SHIT OUT OF HIM! Holy crap! Dusty cuts this promo where he explains what pay-per-view is and the crowd just isn’t letting up on him. Dusty pledges his friendship to Dr. Death as a huge “Barry! Barry!” chant goes up and this is the most amazing moment of 1988 on TBS.

-Ric Flair is here, and the pressure is on, but you know what? He’s gonna find a beautiful woman, lay down, and relax. Lex Luger is going to bed alone, sweating, because he knows it’s on him to beat the champ.

VARSITY CLUB (with Kevin Sullivan) vs. GEORGE SOUTH & RICK ALLEN

-South gets double-teamed and tags out quickly. Rick Steiner rams Allen upside-down in the corner and then brushes the teeth. He lifts Allen by his nose and Mike Rotunda comes in to beat him on the corner. Allen goes to the concrete so Sullivan can get his shots in, and the double-underhook finishes.

SPAM SLAM

-Arn Anderson’s DDT, which, holy shit, is NOT a powerslam! Way to finally vary this segment, Spam!

-Jimmy Garvin comes out to say a few words, but Kevin Sullivan is still at ringside and wants to cause some trouble. Precious comes out and says she’s pissed at BOTH guys because this entire feud has made her feel like a piece of meat. She whips out a key and says “It’s the key to both your careers!” and walks off in a huff, and Jimmy and Kevin look at each other, neither of them seeming to know what the hell she’s talking about.

ARN ANDERSON & TULLY BLANCHARD (World Tag Team Champions, with JJ Dillon) vs. TONY SUBER & J.C. WILDE

-Tully goes to the mat with Suber and manages to back him into the corner with a crossface chicken wing. Arn tags in and starts the arm work. Wilde comes in and just takes a beating from both Horsemen. The DDT, as seen on Spam Slam, gives Arn & Tully the win.

BARRY WINDHAM (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. MAX MCGYVER

-McGyver armdrags Windham but a boot to the gut stops him. I think they should have come up with some gimmick where McGyver discovers something about the ring and builds a small device to get the advantage. Someone injures his hand early on, so ee attaches a turnbuckle pad to his bootlace and swings it rapidly at his opponent’s face, so it’s like throwing punches but he doesn’t hurt his hand further. I need to be a booker. McGyver falls victim to the superplex, having failed to construct a turnbuckle pad punching device, and Windham takes this one.

-JJ Dillon brainfarts as he hypes Tully & Arn’s match against Sting and “whoever his partner is. I don’t know, but it’ll be their toughest test to date, I’m sure.”

SHEEPHERDERS (with Rip Morgan) vs. KEITH STEINBORN & TOMMY ROYAL

-Steinborn gets booted and punched from all directions. Royal falls victim to the battering ram and the double stomachbreaker to finish.

-David Crockett welcomes Ron Garvin. People are gonna feel like they’ve been in a fight when the Bash is over. Hot take, Ron.

AL PEREZ (with Gary Hart) vs. AGENT STEELE

-Hart doesn’t seem to realize they’re on the air at the start of the segment and the camera catches him having a lighthearted chuckle with the commentators. Airplane spin by Perez, and the spinning toehold finishes a short time later.

-Gary Hart picks his winners for Bash PPV. It ends up being an interesting promo because he doesn’t do the obvious “pick all the heels” thing. He calls the US Title match for Dusty because the Dream’s back is against the wall and says that Lex Luger CAN win, but only if it’s a short match, otherwise Flair is a lock.