The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (8.29.1987)  

-Cold open: Tully and Nikita do battle with the NWA TV Title at stake.

-Originally aired August 29, 1987.

-Your host is Tony Schiavone, who reminds us that the big house show in Detroit still has tickets for sale.

LEX LUGER (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs COUGAR JAY

-Luger demands praise from Tony for his million-dollar body. Luger works the arm of Cougar while Tony mentions that Johnny Weaver is now escorting Dusty Rhodes to the ring to make sure he’s applying the Weaverlock correctly in all his matches, and to make sure none of the women at ringside get out of line.

-Cougar Jay charges at Dusty but runs into a boot. Suplex by Luger. JJ tells him to go ahead and wrap it up, but suddenly Cougar Jay shows signs of life and Lex has to go on the defensive. Luger stops the comeback with a powerslam, and the torture rack gets the submission.

-JJ says that appropriating the Weaverlock was an act of desperation by Dusty, because the US Title is the only major title Dusty’s never held and he got desperate. Lex cuts one of his promos where he gets lost in a thought and actually admits on camera that he’s getting a “wrap it up” signal.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs JOHN SAVAGE

-Hammerlocks are exchanged; Garvin uses a fireman’s carry takedown to get Savage on the mat and applies an armbar. Savage gets to his feet and gets Garvin against the ropes to break the hold. Garvin stays on the arm and keeps everything uncharacteristically scientific this week.

-Jimmy says that Ron Garvin has been training like a madman the past few weeks, running six miles a day in two directions and watching tape after tape of Ric Flair’s matches.

TV TITLE: TULLY BLANCHARD (Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs NIKITA KOLOFF

-From NWA Pro. Nikita works the arm. Tully backs him into the corne, with JJ grabbing the tights for a little help. Nikita chases JJ around the ring, then slips back in. Tully tries to charge at Nikita as he re-enters, but Nikita anticipates and catches Tully in a bearhug. Tully manages to break. Sweet move where Nikita looks like he’s going for the sickle, but instead he grabs the neck on the way down and chokes away. Tully gets to the ropes and Nikita goes for the sickle for real, but Tully dodges and Nikita flies over the top and hits the floor.

-Nikita crawls back into the ring and Tully is all over him with elbows and knees, but Nikita hits the sickle right out of nowhere. JJ distracts the referee long enough that Nikita can only get a two-count. Nikita’s just pissed off now and he lights into Tully with punches as we take a time-out.

-Back from the break with Tully locking on a chinlock. This is a distinctly NWA vs. WWF thing. NWA would keep the matches going during commercial breaks. The WWF would always return from commercial at the exact point where they left off. Nikita charges, Tully ducks, and Nikita’s on the floor again. Tully drags him back in and can only get two.

-Nikita keeps coming out of nowhere with stuff. He gives Tully a backslide for two, then atomic drops him out to the floor. Nikita suplexes him back into the ring for two. Tully tries throwing chops (with a big satisfying cloud of mist flying off Nikita on each one) and we pause for another break.

-We’re back, and Nikita rams Tully into the turnbuckle. Tully tries to escape but Nikita grabs him by the chin and drags him back into the ring. Figure four by Nikita, and the referee doesn’t see JJ slip in and rake Nikita’s eyes. Nikita breaks the hold, but he recovers fast enough to stop Tully from taking advantage, slamming him to the mat. Flying tackle by Nikita. Sunset flip by Nikita gets two.

-Tully tries to escape but Nikita drags Tully back in as Johnny Weaver suddenly explains that this match has a 25-minute time limit instead of the usual 10 minutes for a TV Title match, because a wizard did it.

-JJ gets involved again and Tully and JJ get noggin-knocked. Referee gets in the way of an atomic drop and gets knocked out to the floor. Arn Anderson runs to ringside and passes a foreign object Tully’s way. Tully knocks out Nikita, but Barry Windham runs in to break the pin and tattle on Arn. Tully objects and gets into a fistfight, with Barry punching him back right in front of the referee. Referee breaks it up and gets Barry out of the ring. With the referee’s attention diverted, Nikita grabs the foreign object, lays out JJ, lays out Tully, and then gets the pinfall to take the TV Title. Eh, Tully kinda got screwed on that one by the referee, but he introduced the foreign object first, so it was karma…Hell of an exciting match.

-Tony is back in the studio with Dusty Rhodes. Being TV champion is now Nikita’s BIDNESS! Dusty reminds Lex Luger that he’s a legend and the heartbeat of America, he does what he wants, and he’s taking the US Title.

KENDALL WINDHAM & ITALIAN STALLION vs THE MOD SQUAD

-Stallion starts with Spike, shoulderblocking and slamming him. Armdrag by Stallion, and he goes to work on the arm with a legdrop and an armbar. Stallion backdrops Basher and Kendall is right there waiting for him with an armbar. Bodypress by Kendall gets two.

-Stallion applies a front facelock on Basher. Basher gets free and sends Stallion at the floor as Tony suddenly mentions “Oh, by the way, this is a ten-minute time limit and five minutes have expired.” Oh, that’s okay, not knowing the finish would have made the match too exciting anyway.

-Spike hammers Stallion. Chinlock is clamped on. Stallion flips Spike to break the hold, but doesn’t make it to the corner in time and Spike re-applies it.

-Back from commercial with the chinlock still clamped on. Basher tags in and goes for a backdrop, but Stallion counters with a suplex and makes the tag. Kendall is a 140-pound house of fire and takes on both men, but the bell sounds before he can go for a pin, and the match is a draw.

-The Bash ’87 videocassette is on sale now. Starrcade ’87 is coming up next, and somehow, Jim Crockett Promotions is promising that Starrcade will be even bigger. Mod Squad shows up and says they mean business, and they’re putting Rock & Roll Express on notice. You just spent ten minutes not-winning and one of your opponents was Italian Stallion. Rock & Roll Express is very much OFF notice after that match.

“Boogie Woogie Man” JIMMY VALIANT vs TIM HARDY

-Thumb to the throat and a shot to the turnbuckle by Valiant. Jimmy keeps targeting the throat and works the arm. Elbow gets the three-count.

-We go to some syndicated show where David Crockett talks to the Four Horsemen. They’re the best in the world, and JJ makes sure the world spins just the way it should.

THE BARBARIAN (with Paul Jones) vs ROCKY KING

-Rocky applies a top wristlock, and Barbarian just straightens his arm and knocks Rocky down with that. He sends Rocky out to the floor and gives him a huge boot to the head. Back inside, big clothesline by Barbarian gets two. Big boot by Barbarian, followed by a side suplex. Powerslam by Barbarian, and a diving headbutt gives him the win. King just got mauled here.

-The damn Ric Flair montage again.

-Bob Caudle talks to Ron Garvin, who says the greatest dream of his life is about to come true. Garvin warns all the ladies in attendance that Space Mountain is about to be closed for business.

MIKE JACKSON (Alabama Jr. Heavyweight Champion) vs DENNY BROWN

-Jackson shoulderblocks Brown and follows with a bodypress for two. Armdrag into an armbar. Brown breaks with a forearm, but runs right back into trouble and Jackson has him caught in a wristlock. Dropkick gets two. Back to the armbar, but Denny fights to his feet and rams Jackson into the turnbuckle. Denny targets the shoulder before slamming Jackson and dropping the elbow for two. They trade kneelifts and Denny snapmares Jackson into position for a chinlock.

-Denny switches from a chinlock to a neck vice. Jackson escapes and gets aggressive, just throwing a right hand. Denny rebounds with a double underhook for two. Jackson goes to the ropes to try to get some momentum back, but he runs into a kneelift. Slam by Denny, and he heads to the top rope and connects with a bodypress off the top, but Jackson rolls through for a two-count. Denny slams Jackson down and goes aerial again, but a knee to the head only gets two. Back suplex by Jackson, and we get the dumb double-pin spot where Jackson forgets how wrestling works and Denny Brown wins. Match was actually really engaging while it lasted.

SEAN ROYAL vs LARRY STEPHENS

-Stephens armdrags Royal and manages to applie a toehold. Royal slips out while Tony very subtly seems to be trying to turn the New Breed babyface, mentioning the mail they get from fans who say they miss seeing the exciting new moves that the Breed introduced.

-Hiptosses and armdrags by Stephens. Stephens charges and Royal is ready for him with a clothesline and a snap suplex. Kneedrop from the top rope gives Sean Royal the victory.

-Sean Royal finally tells the truth and says that Chris Champion is laid up due to a car accident, but in four weeks, he guarantees that Chris Champion will return to the ring.

-JJ Dillon steps in and shows us a bit of videotape where Tully and Arn attack the Rock & Roll Express after a squash match.

MANNY FERNANDEZ (with Paul Jones) vs RICKY NELSON

-Manny headbutts Nelson’s stomach then goes to work on his leg. Flying burrito gets an easy victory.

-Paul Jones got a phone call from a friend on the west coast who says he has JUST the guy for the Army, a guy who’s injured nearly every wrestler he’s faced so far. Paul Jones says he hasn’t seen the guy yet, but he’s sure this new Army member will clean house.

7 legend