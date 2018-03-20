The Name on the Marquee: NWA World Championship Wrestling (9.12.1987)  

-Cold open: the chaotic ending to the Ron Garvin/Arn Anderson match.

-Originally aired September 12, 1987.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett.

-Jim Crockett Jr. thanks the fans for a great 1987 and says there’s going to be a major announcement about the UWF TV Title in the weeks to come, following an interesting letter sent to JCP by UWF commissioner John Ayers.

SEAN ROYAL vs ALAN MARTIN

-Mat wrestling to start. Weird contrast as Royal is full heel but the commentary is babyfacing the crap out of him, talking about what a great tag team the New Breed is and how excited the fans are to see them again.

-Royal rams Martin into the mat, but Martin dodges an elbow and dropkicks Martin. Martin works the arm as Tony makes note of how Royal has been growing his hair out ever since Chris Champion went on the sidelines. So now I’m starting to feel like they wanted the team to split up and feud.

-Martin is showing a lot of life this week, doing flying headscissors and another dropkick, but Royal stops him with a flying clothesline. Splash by Royal is countered by Martin’s raised knees, and Martin keeps up the attack. Royal dodges a charge and Martin goes flying out to the concrete—on the side opposite the camera, which is pretty unusual. Royal comes off the top with a flying knee to finish. Martin showed potential there but a lot of his offense looked awkward and tentative. Interesting match for a squash, though.

TV TITLE: NIKITA KOLOFF (Champion) vs BEAUTIFUL BOBBY EATON (with Jim Cornette)

-They lock up and Nikita ties up Eaton in the corner. Side headlock by Nikita. Bobby breaks free, but Nikita slams him and goes right back to it. Nikita sends him in the ropes, but Bobby dazes him with a right hand. Great sequence follows where Eaton tries to capitalize by doing something, but Nikita seems ready for everything Bobby wants to do, and he keeps switching it up until Nikita finally just powerslams him to put him back on the mat.

-Back from commercial, Nikita elbows out of a side headlock and applies an armbar on Eaton. Nikita stays on the arm, but then decides to go to the ropes and Eaton catches him with a hooked clothesline to take advantage of Nikita’s bad neck. He boots Nikita out to the floor, then brings him back on and applies the chinlock. Missile dropkick by Bobby can only get two, and it’s back to the chinlock.

-We’re back from commercial again as David Crockett tells us that during the break, JJ Dillon came to ringside, whispered something to Cornette and took off. Eaton is still working the chinlock as we cut to a fan who’s made a really impressive painting of Nikita and Magnum. Nikita finally wakes up from his nap and elbows out of the chinlock. Bobby elbows him down…and we’re back to the chinlock. Are they in some sort of trance where they think they’re the opening match at MSG?

-Nikita gets fired up and breaks free, then blocks a series of punches before elbowing Bobby down. Cornette heads up to the apron to provide a diversion while Stan Lane attacks Nikita with the tennis racquet. That brings out Dusty Rhodes, who knocks out Bobby with the Weaverlock.

-Dusty says dues gonna be paid by the Four Horsemen and the Midnight Express!

-We head over to the UWF, Terry Taylor vs. Shane Douglas. Douglas winds up on the floor and Eddie Gilbert injures Douglas’ leg while he has the chance. Terry Taylor brings him in and applies the figure four, and Douglas passes out from the pain, which is how Taylor ended up winning the TV Title.

-We go to Ric Flair, who celebrates the beatdown on Ron Garvin and Dusty Rhodes from last week. Maybe don’t go around calling yourself a legend or promising to beat Ric Flair if there’s now videotape of the Horsemen kicking your asses, he advises.

-Eddie Gilbert and Terry Taylor gloat about the title change. Everybody laughed at Eddie Gilbert for losing his TV Title to Shane Douglas, but nobody’s laughing now that the title is back in the first family.

TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon) vs MIKE FORCE

-Big pro-Horsemen contingent in the crowd this week. Elbows and boots by Tully, he’s extra salty now that he doesn’t have the TV Title. Tully throws him out to the floor and puts the boots to him, then sends him back in and comes off the top with an elbow. Slingshot suplex finishes quickly.

-JJ Dillon says that Jim Crockett was suspiciously absent while Dusty Rhodes was illegally strangling Bobby Eaton with an alleged sleeper. We go to some video of Arn & Tully assaulting Kendall Windham until the Rock & Roll Express comes to the rescue.

-David Crockett introduces us to Missy Hyatt of the UWF, who basically says that the UWF heels are all unbeatable.

WESTERN STATES HERITAGE TITLE: BARRY WINDHAM (Champion) vs ARN ANDERSON

-From Worldwide. Shoving match, and Windham literally chases Arn out of the ring. Back in, Arn tries a hammerlock, and Barry runs in a circle while trapped in the hold , which causes Arn to fall out of the ring. Shoulderblock by Windham, but Arn gets him caught in headscissors, then goes to work on the arm. Windham tries to slug free, but Anderson just jerks him by the hair back down to the mat.

-Back from commercial, Windham has turned things around with a hammerlock, but Arn kicks free. Arn hits the ropes but runs into an abdominal stretch. Arn hiptosses out but misses an elbow drop. Barry gives him a taste of his own medicine with a hammerlock slam. Armbar by Windham as the commentators point out that Windham is wrestling with Anderson-style offense.

-Arn starts attacking the abdominal region and applies legscissors. Barry makes it to his feet while the hold is still applies and runs backward to ram Arn into the corner. Barry tries to finish with the flying lariat, but Arn ducks and Barry goes over the top and out to the concrete. Arn rams Windham into the barricade as we take another break.

-Back in the ring, Arn has the legscissors applied again. Barry breaks the hold by ramming his elbow into Arn’s knee over and over again. But Barry is still hurt after what happened earlier, so Arn throws him back out to the floor. Barry quickly grabs his ankle, pulls him to the corner, and rams his knee into the post repeatedly. Barry won’t give Arn a chance to catch his breath and applies a figure four, and we get a funny moment where Tony kind of acknowledges the predictable booking by noting that all of the fans are looking at the aisle and waiting for the Horsemen to show up.

-But surprise, they aren’t doing that finish this time so Arn is left to writhe in the hold until he makes the ropes. Arn makes it to his feet and throws punches until Barry just kicks his leg out of his leg and re-applies the figure four. Arn makes the ropes again, and Barry just viciously attacks the leg.

-We take another break and Barry drops the leg on Arn for two. Arn decides to call it a night, but Barry plants Arn on his shoulders and carries him back to the ring, forcing him to finish. Right hands by Barry and a sleeperhold, but Tony starts doing time announcements so you know Arn’s not passing out now.

-Arn survives the sleeper, but they go off the ropes and collide into each other. Arn recovers and heads up to the top rope, but Barry meets him up there and superplexes him off. They land too close to the ropes so Barry can’t get the pin. Barry hits the flying lariat right before the bell sounds, and it’s a draw. Arn attacks after the bell, gives Windham a gourdbuster, and counts his own pin.

STING vs RON ELLIS

-From UWF TV, it’s our historic first glimpse of Sting on NWA TV. Sting charges the ring and just lights into Ellis with punches and a Stinger splash. Fistdrop gets three.

STAN LANE (with Jim Cornette) vs MIKE JACKSON

-Lane hiptosses Jackson, but an elbow misses. Jackson goes to work on the arm. Stan counters with kicks and a stun gun. Jackson with a sunset flip for two. Lane stops him from getting any momentum with a headbutt to the gut and slams him to the mat. Flurry of punches and a monkeyflip by Jackson. Cradle gets two. Stan knocks the wind out of him with a savate kick, and a double-underhook finishes.

-Jim Cornette goes off about the illegal Weaverlock, and the Midnight Express warns the Superpowers they ain’t foolin’ around anymore.