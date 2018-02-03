The Name on the Marquee: Smoky Mountain Wrestling (1.28.1995)  

-Originally aired January 28, 1995.

-Your hosts are JR and LT. Not that LT.

-Bullet Bob struts out to announce Double Header Weekend on February 25 and 26. Brawl in the Hall and Sunday Bloody Sunday 2 in Johnson City and Knoxville.

-We recap the Armstrongs’ issues with Da Gangstas, and we look at a report filed by Les Thatcher in the locker room after the Gangstas/Armstrongs brawl last week. Jim Cornette walks in and pledges his help to the family ONLY because he hates Da Gangstas that much. Bob Armstrong dreads the thought of owing Jim Cornette a favor, but he’s so angry about the incident that he’ll take the favor.

-We hear from Scott Armstrong, who wants to form a tag team with Tracy Smothers, the NEW Southern Boys, in the name of avenging his brother’s knee injury. Tracy accepts the offer.

DA GANGSTAS vs TOMMY PITNER & THE WOLFMAN

-The Wolfman has arrived in SMW! Wolfman is a scraggly older-looking guy who, as Cornette tells the story, was brought into the company at the request of the owner of a vitamin supplement company that was sponsoring SMW TV, so Cornette was literally being paid to book this guy.

-New Jack starts with Wolfman and backdrops him right away for two. Pitner tags in and gets clobbered and slammed. Gutwrench by New Jack, followed by a legdrop. Les Thatcher is amusingly blown away by the sight of New Jack using an actual move like a suplex. Diving headbutt ends the match in ugly fashion, as it looks like Pitner started to roll over at exactly the wrong time and took that headbutt full force. OUCH.

-Da Gangstas are a bit incredulous at the way that Cornette keeps aligning himself with his worst enemies. He also invites the Heavenly Bodies to bring it on and calls out Tom Prichard for aping Roddy Piper in his promos.

-We look back at the Candido/Boo Bradley incident from last week. JR talks to Chris Candido, who is OUTRAGED that SMW has signed him to a “loser eats dog food” match. But Boo cuts him off in mid-sentence with a surprise attack using a chain.

BEAT THE CHAMP TITLE: “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL (Champion) vs DIRTY WHITE BOY (SMW Champion)

-Landell attacks in the aisle during DWB’s entrance. He drapes the SMW title belt across the mat for no particular reason once the match starts proper, but DWB surprises him with a DDT right on the belt and mauls him with choking and stomping. They slug it out, with DWB getting the edge pretty well. DWB goes for the poetic victory with a figure four, but Landell makes it to the ropes to force a break.

-Landell goes into the tights and connects with some brass knuckles to get the three-count to retain.

THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN RUMBLE

-Aw, crap, I had high hopes for this week’s show just based on the fact that they were doing a Rumble, but it’s 1995 so for some reason Jim Cornette is apparently obligated to do the shitty 60-second intervals.

-#1 and #2 are Robert Gibson and New Jack. Gibson beats the hell out of New Jack but he’s a dipshit so he tries to eliminate Jack with a cradle.

-#3 is Chris Candido. Candido goes right for Robert Gibson. New Jack turns it into a double-team effort.

-#4 is George South, who goes after New Jack, and a whole lot of nothing happens.

-#5 is Boo Bradley, who goes straight for Chris Candido and dumps him in seconds. It’s a 3-on-1 attack on New Jack now, which seems like it’s validating every point New Jack has ever made in his life.

-#6 is Buddy Landell. He goes after Robert Gibson. New Jack is handling Boo and George pretty well on his own.

-#7 is Tommy Pitner so everyone has a dance partner now.

-Back from commercial, #8 is Dirty White Boy and he LAUNCHES Buddy Landell out of the ring, then eliminates himself just to kick Landell’s ass some more. George South somehow got his hands on a belt and now he’s using it to choke out Boo Bradley.

-#9 is Bryant Anderson. The Rumble continues to happen.

-#10 is Mustafa Saad. Gibson ducks an attempted double-team and Da Gangstas accidentally eliminate themselves. Boo Bradley, showing some brains, runs over to Gibson and suggests they try working together as a unit for a little bit.

-#11 is the Wolfman, which makes me wonder if Cornette got paid twice for this taping. Wolfman’s offense is pretty basic, but he’s great at selling, so he definitely had a place here, but Cornette’s assessment of him seems pretty astute: this guy reached his ceiling on day 1.

#12 is D-Lo Brown. Robert Gibson gets tossed by Bryant Anderson. I’m kind of surprised Cornette hasn’t dug up family history to turn that into a program.

#13 is Scotty McKeever. Boo dumps Bryant Anderson. Bodypress by Boo Bradley has too much momentum, so he eliminates D-Lo but also accidentally eliminates himself.

#14 is Unabomb, and JR suspects that business has picked up. And indeed, he’s entered with a ring filled with jobbers. Four powerbombs, four dead jobbers. George is eliminated, Scotty is eliminated, Wolfman is eliminated, Pitner is eliminated.

#15 is Ricky Morton. Ricky tries a hit-and-run offense to stay in this. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Morton tries a kick in the nuts for good measure.

#16 is Eddie Gilbert. Powder in the eyes, and out goes Morton. Gilbert doesn’t want to fight Unabomb, of course, so they agree to split the money and end the match.

-Gilbert is a riot, cutting a winded promo after winning an exhausting 16-minute match in which he outlasted fourteen other men.